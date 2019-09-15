Deprince Race & Zollo Has Increased Nucor (NUE) Position By $1.32 Million; Driehaus Capital Management Has Upped Its Columbus Mckinnon Corp/Ny (CMCO) Stake

Deprince Race & Zollo Inc increased Nucor Corp (NUE) stake by 6% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc acquired 24,071 shares as Nucor Corp (NUE)’s stock declined 2.63%. The Deprince Race & Zollo Inc holds 425,490 shares with $23.44M value, up from 401,419 last quarter. Nucor Corp now has $16.25B valuation. The stock decreased 0.17% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $53.6. About 1.90M shares traded. Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE) has declined 19.09% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.09% the S&P500. Some Historical NUE News: 15/03/2018 – Nucor Sees 1Q Steel Products Earnings Down vs 4Q Due to Typical Seasonality; 11/05/2018 – Nucor to Invest $240M in Galvanizing Line at Arkansas Sheet Mill; 19/04/2018 – NUCOR CORP – BELIEVE BROAD-BASED TARIFFS WITH FEW EXCEPTIONS ARE NEEDED TO ADDRESS VOLUME OF “UNFAIRLY TRADED IMPORTS AND TRANSSHIPPING “; 11/05/2018 – NUCOR: NEW GALVANIZING LINE IS A $240M INVESTMENT; 15/03/2018 – Nucor Sees 1Q Raw Materials Earnings Improved Vs 4Q; 16/04/2018 – Nucor Corp expected to post earnings of $1.08 a share – Earnings Preview; 19/04/2018 – NUCOR CEO JOHN FERRIOLA COMMENTS ON 1Q EARNINGS CALL; 01/05/2018 – NUCOR CEO: DISAPPOINTED TRUMP EXTENDED TARIFF EXEMPTIONS; 11/05/2018 – Nucor Announces Plans to Build Galvanizing Line at Arkansas Sheet Mill; 15/05/2018 – 3G Adds Concho, Exits Nucor, Cuts Domino’s Pizza Inc.: 13F

Driehaus Capital Management Llc increased Columbus Mckinnon Corp/Ny (CMCO) stake by 5.89% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Driehaus Capital Management Llc acquired 9,372 shares as Columbus Mckinnon Corp/Ny (CMCO)’s stock declined 0.49%. The Driehaus Capital Management Llc holds 168,565 shares with $7.08 million value, up from 159,193 last quarter. Columbus Mckinnon Corp/Ny now has $914.62M valuation. The stock increased 0.94% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $38.72. About 109,095 shares traded. Columbus McKinnon Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCO) has declined 2.90% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.90% the S&P500. Some Historical CMCO News: 29/03/2018 – Columbus McKinnon Announces Termination of Shareholder Rights Plan; 26/03/2018 – Columbus McKinnon Raises Quarter Dividend to 5c Vs. 4c; 25/04/2018 – Columbus McKinnon Expands CM Hurricane 360° Hand Chain Hoist Offering; 23/05/2018 – COLUMBUS MCKINNON APPOINTS AZIZ S. AGHILI TO BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 30/05/2018 – Columbus McKinnon Reports Record Gross Margins for Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2018; 29/03/2018 – Columbus McKinnon: Plan Was Originally Scheduled to Expire on May 18, 2019; 21/04/2018 – DJ Columbus McKinnon Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CMCO); 30/05/2018 – COLUMBUS MCKINNON CORP CMCO.O FY2018 REV VIEW $835.9 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 23/05/2018 – COLUMBUS MCKINNON CORP – ADDITION OF AGHILI AS INDEPENDENT DIRECTOR, BRINGS CO’S BOARD TO TEN DIRECTORS; 26/03/2018 – COLUMBUS MCKINNON BOOSTS QTRLY DIV TO $0.05/SHR

Among 3 analysts covering Nucor (NYSE:NUE), 2 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Nucor has $6600 highest and $5000 lowest target. $56.33’s average target is 5.09% above currents $53.6 stock price. Nucor had 8 analyst reports since March 27, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Monday, June 17 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained the shares of NUE in report on Wednesday, May 22 with “Overweight” rating. Bank of America downgraded Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE) on Friday, May 31 to “Underperform” rating. Goldman Sachs maintained Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE) rating on Tuesday, June 4. Goldman Sachs has “Buy” rating and $5900 target. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE) on Tuesday, August 27 with “Overweight” rating.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.79 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.43, from 1.22 in 2019Q1.

Among 2 analysts covering Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Columbus McKinnon has $5500 highest and $4000 lowest target. $47.50’s average target is 22.68% above currents $38.72 stock price. Columbus McKinnon had 6 analyst reports since April 5, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Tuesday, August 27 the stock rating was maintained by Sidoti with “Buy”.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.39 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.20, from 1.19 in 2019Q1.