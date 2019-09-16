Deprince Race & Zollo Increased Its Holding in Mueller Wtr Prods (MWA) by $971,028; Dominion Resources (D) Holding Has Increased by Colony Group Llc

Deprince Race & Zollo Inc increased its stake in Mueller Wtr Prods Inc (MWA) by 6.5% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc bought 107,892 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.95% . The institutional investor held 1.77 million shares of the metal fabrications company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $17.35 million, up from 1.66M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc who had been investing in Mueller Wtr Prods Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.74 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.36% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $11.05. About 1.00M shares traded or 34.08% up from the average. Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA) has declined 15.53% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.53% the S&P500. Some Historical MWA News: 07/05/2018 – MUELLER WATER PRODUCTS INC SEES FULL YEAR 2018 CONVERSION MARGIN TO RANGE BETWEEN 25 AND 30 PERCENT; 07/05/2018 – MUELLER WATER PRODUCTS SEES YR NET SALES RISING 7%-9%; 07/05/2018 – MUELLER WATER 2Q ADJ EPS 12C, EST. 10C; 04/04/2018 – Moody’s says Anvil International, LLC’s $60 million add-on term loan will not impact its credit ratings; 08/05/2018 – MUELLER WATER PRODUCTS INC MWA.N : D.A. DAVIDSON RAISES TARGET PRICE TO TO $12.50 FROM $12; 07/05/2018 – Mueller Water Sees 2018 Consolidated Net Sales Increasing 7% to 9%; 08/05/2018 – Mueller Water Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 05/04/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on The Habit Restaurants, MUELLER WATER PRODUCTS, The Carlyle Group, Flexion Therapeut; 16/03/2018 – S&PGR Upgrades Mueller Water Products To ‘BB’; Outlook Stable; 15/03/2018 – MOODY’S UPGRADES MUELLER WATER TO Ba2 FROM Ba3

Colony Group Llc increased its stake in Dominion Resources Inc (D) by 541.65% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Colony Group Llc bought 61,331 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.69% . The hedge fund held 72,654 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.62M, up from 11,323 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Colony Group Llc who had been investing in Dominion Resources Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $63.08 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.03% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $78.52. About 3.67M shares traded. Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) has risen 4.35% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.35% the S&P500. Some Historical D News: 19/03/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY INC – IMPACT OF FERC POLICY CHANGE TO DOMINION ENERGY NOT EXPECTED TO BE MATERIAL; 27/04/2018 – Dominion Energy 1Q Adj EPS $1.14; 05/04/2018 – Dominion Energy, Dominion Energy Midstream Schedule First-Quarter Earnings Conference Call; 16/05/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY INC – EVALUATING OPTIONS, COMMITTED TO WORKING WITH AGENCY TO ADDRESS CONCERNS RAISED BY COURT’S ORDER; 01/05/2018 – DOMINION URGES EXTENDING OPERATING LIVES OF 4 VA. NUCLEAR UNITS; 25/04/2018 – MEASURE AS WRITTEN MAY IMPERIL DOMINION’S TAKEOVER OF SCANA; 27/03/2018 – Dominion Energy Announces Public Offering of Common Stk via Forward Sale; 27/04/2018 – Dominion Energy 1Q Rev $3.47B; 26/03/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY – CREDIT FACILITY MATURES IN MARCH 2023, UNLESS EXTENDED; 19/03/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY – DOES NOT ANTICIPATE ANY REVENUE REDUCTIONS IN 2018 TO 2020 TIME PERIOD DUE TO FERC’S ACTIONS ON DOMINION ENERGY MIDSTREAM PARTNERS

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.18, from 1.13 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 23 investors sold MWA shares while 59 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 53 raised stakes. 120.54 million shares or 4.19% less from 125.81 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Deprince Race & Zollo Inc, which manages about $8.52B and $3.58B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Papa Johns Intl Inc (NASDAQ:PZZA) by 99,027 shares to 589,046 shares, valued at $26.34M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Nvent Electric Plc by 153,488 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 61,585 shares, and cut its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB).

Colony Group Llc, which manages about $3.39B and $3.16 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Msci Eafe Small Cap Index (SCZ) by 14,083 shares to 559,615 shares, valued at $32.12 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Edge Msci Multifactor Intl by 19,895 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 793,212 shares, and cut its stake in Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.42 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.94, from 2.36 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 43 investors sold D shares while 280 reduced holdings. 82 funds opened positions while 376 raised stakes. 507.39 million shares or 1.91% more from 497.88 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.