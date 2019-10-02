Deprince Race & Zollo Has Decreased Its Lsi Inds (LYTS) Holding as Shares Rose; Disney Walt Co (DIS) Shareholder Kentucky Retirement Systems Has Cut Its Holding by $884,735 as Share Price Rose

Kentucky Retirement Systems decreased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 7.26% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kentucky Retirement Systems sold 6,365 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 81,298 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.35 million, down from 87,663 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $232.63B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.32% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $129.14. About 8.06 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 08/05/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – MEDIA NETWORKS REVENUES FOR QUARTER INCREASED 3% TO $6.1 BLN; 20/04/2018 – Variety: `American Idol’: Idina Menzel to Mentor Disney-Themed Night; 09/03/2018 – New York Post: Peyton Manning will say no to ESPN, replacing Jon Gruden; 09/05/2018 – The State: TripAdvisor and Devon Energy jump; Walmart and Disney slide; 25/04/2018 – COMCAST CMCSA.O SAYS CONFIDENT WILL RECEIVE ALL REGULATORY CLEARANCES IN TIMELY MANNER; 16/05/2018 – Disney Considers Letting Pixar Co-Founder John Lasseter Return; 14/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – STUDIO ENTERTAINMENT BUSINESS SEGMENT LED BY ALAN HORN, CHAIRMAN, WALT DISNEY STUDIOS, REMAINS VIRTUALLY SAME; 08/05/2018 – Comcast is preparing to top Disney’s bid for Fox’s assets if AT&T’s deal for Time Warner is approved on June 12; 12/04/2018 – Hollywood Reporter: Exclusive: Disney’s live-action ‘Mulan’ lands Gong Li, Jet Li; 08/05/2018 – DISNEY 2Q EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL BEGINS

Deprince Race & Zollo Inc decreased its stake in Lsi Inds Inc (LYTS) by 20.5% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc sold 181,844 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.79% . The institutional investor held 705,172 shares of the building products company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.57 million, down from 887,016 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc who had been investing in Lsi Inds Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $128.47 million market cap company. The stock decreased 2.20% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $4.9. About 120,400 shares traded or 71.08% up from the average. LSI Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:LYTS) has declined 17.84% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.84% the S&P500. Some Historical LYTS News: 26/04/2018 – LSI INDUSTRIES INC – PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED SEARCH FOR CEO POSITION IS IN PROCESS; 23/04/2018 – LSI Industries: Board Initiated Search to Identify Permanent Replacement for Wells; 23/04/2018 – LSI INDUSTRIES INC – HIRING OF BROWN AND LIPSEY FOLLOWS DEPARTURE OF DENNIS W. WELLS AS PRESIDENT AND CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER ON APRIL 23; 26/04/2018 – LSI INDUSTRIES INC QTRLY REPORTED EPS OF $0.01; 21/04/2018 DJ LSI Industries Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LYTS); 26/04/2018 – LSI INDUSTRIES INC – QTRLY ADJ EPS $0.01; 23/04/2018 – LSI Industries Names Crawford Lipsey as Interim Pres and Oper Chief; 26/04/2018 – LSI INDUSTRIES INC – “PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED SEARCH FOR THE CEO POSITION IS IN PROCESS”; 23/04/2018 – LSI INDUSTRIES NAMES RONALD D. BROWN INTERIM CEO, CRAWFORD; 23/04/2018 – LSI Industries Names Ronald D. Brown as Interim CEO

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.21 in Q2 2019. Its down 1.59, from 2.8 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 78 investors sold DIS shares while 627 reduced holdings. 195 funds opened positions while 660 raised stakes. 1.17 billion shares or 7.23% more from 1.09 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Pennsylvania-based Tower Bridge Advisors has invested 0% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Df Dent Com, a Maryland-based fund reported 5,107 shares. Andra Ap reported 0.16% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Exane Derivatives owns 15,396 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Barometer Cap Mgmt Incorporated holds 2.26% or 125,099 shares. Optimum Investment Advisors invested in 0.61% or 13,375 shares. Linscomb Williams stated it has 4,865 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Moreover, Lumbard & Kellner Limited Liability Company has 1.03% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). 11,428 were reported by Iowa Bancshares. Btc Mngmt Inc has 41,678 shares. 1,871 were reported by Hudock Cap Ltd Llc. Field Main Bancorp accumulated 16,946 shares. First State Bank And Tru Of Newtown holds 17,445 shares or 0.67% of its portfolio. Parkwood Ltd Liability Company reported 27,915 shares stake. Chicago Equity Prtn Limited Liability holds 93,987 shares or 0.58% of its portfolio.

Kentucky Retirement Systems, which manages about $1.13 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Paypal Hldgs Inc by 3,424 shares to 54,717 shares, valued at $6.26 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 7,589 shares in the quarter, for a total of 111,886 shares, and has risen its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Analysts await The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $1.08 earnings per share, down 27.03% or $0.40 from last year’s $1.48 per share. DIS’s profit will be $1.95B for 29.89 P/E if the $1.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.35 actual earnings per share reported by The Walt Disney Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.00% negative EPS growth.

Deprince Race & Zollo Inc, which manages about $8.52B and $3.58B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Wells Fargo Co New (NYSE:WFC) by 27,106 shares to 816,195 shares, valued at $38.62 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Tcf Finl Corp (NYSE:TCB) by 300,691 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.09 million shares, and has risen its stake in Commercial Metals Co (NYSE:CMC).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.16, from 1.1 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 7 investors sold LYTS shares while 24 reduced holdings. 8 funds opened positions while 21 raised stakes. 16.29 million shares or 0.96% more from 16.13 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Blackrock has 0% invested in LSI Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:LYTS) for 1.23M shares. Dimensional Fund Lp holds 0% of its portfolio in LSI Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:LYTS) for 1.99 million shares. Renaissance Technology Ltd Co has invested 0% in LSI Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:LYTS). Carroll Fincl reported 340 shares. 14,777 are held by Charles Schwab Inv Mgmt Inc. D E Shaw & accumulated 27,980 shares. Us Bancorp De holds 0% or 4,385 shares in its portfolio. Jacobs Levy Equity reported 27,885 shares stake. Pnc Ser holds 0% or 9,550 shares in its portfolio. Essex Investment Mngmt Co Ltd Liability Corp holds 240,881 shares or 0.12% of its portfolio. Barclays Public Limited Company reported 800 shares stake. Cove Street Cap Limited Co holds 300,000 shares or 0.14% of its portfolio. Parametric Portfolio Associates Lc stated it has 12,207 shares. Panagora Asset Mgmt invested in 4,516 shares or 0% of the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mngmt Com owns 500 shares.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $9,969 activity.