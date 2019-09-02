Deprince Race & Zollo Decreased Holding in Big Lots (BIG) by $3.45 Million; Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Cut Apple (AAPL) Holding as Shares Rose

Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc decreased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 1.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc sold 2,884 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 157,610 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $29.94M, down from 160,494 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $927.71B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.25% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $208.49. About 19.54 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 23/04/2018 – EU investigators to investigate Apple’s bid for Shazam; 17/04/2018 – U.S. Supreme Court rules that Microsoft email privacy dispute is moot; 01/05/2018 – COOK: APPLE NARROWING SITE SELECTION FOR NEW U.S. CAMPUS; 07/03/2018 – Patently Apple: Rumor: Apple may Drop the OLED iPhone Notch in 2019; 02/05/2018 – Rival Apple Music also said last month that it had 40 million paid subscribers, hinting at its fast growth; 23/03/2018 – Apple is working on a ‘foldable’ iPhone for release in 2020, says Bank of America; 08/03/2018 – CORRECTED-GRAPHIC-Hold the iPhone! Amazon primed to be larger than Apple; 10/05/2018 – Goldman Sachs, Apple Team Up on New Credit Card–Update; 27/03/2018 – APPLE EDUCATION EVENT IN CHICAGO BEGINS; 23/04/2018 – Apple’s Deal for Shazam Delayed in Europe Over Data Concerns

Deprince Race & Zollo Inc decreased its stake in Big Lots Inc (BIG) by 12.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc sold 90,718 shares as the company’s stock declined 30.42% . The institutional investor held 664,458 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.26 million, down from 755,176 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc who had been investing in Big Lots Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $835.16 million market cap company. The stock increased 3.36% or $0.74 during the last trading session, reaching $22.75. About 11.15M shares traded or 698.55% up from the average. Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) has declined 41.07% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 41.07% the S&P500. Some Historical BIG News: 17/04/2018 – BIG LOTS SAYS BOARD CONDUCTING SEARCH FOR SUCCESSOR; 09/03/2018 – Big Lots 4Q Rev $1.64B; 09/03/2018 – Big Lots 4Q Adj EPS $2.57; 17/04/2018 – Big Lots CEO David Campisi Retires From Retailer; 09/03/2018 – Big Lots FY17-End Inventory $873M, Up 1.6%; 09/03/2018 – BIG LOTS INC – FOR THE FIRST QUARTER OF FISCAL 2018, ESTIMATE INCOME IN THE RANGE OF $1.15 TO $1.22 PER DILUTED SHARE; 21/04/2018 – DJ Big Lots Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BIG); 28/03/2018 – Companies interested in the locations include Target, Aldi, Big Lots and some real estate investment trusts; 09/03/2018 – BIG LOTS SEES FY ADJ EPS $4.75 TO $4.95; 17/04/2018 – Big Lots Searching For New CEO After David Campisi Announces Retirement — MarketWatch

Analysts await Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $2.83 earnings per share, down 2.75% or $0.08 from last year’s $2.91 per share. AAPL’s profit will be $12.59 billion for 18.42 P/E if the $2.83 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.18 actual earnings per share reported by Apple Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 29.82% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Blb&B Ltd Limited Liability Company has 80,573 shares. Whalerock Point Limited Liability Co holds 4.9% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 39,448 shares. Neuberger Berman Grp Ltd Liability Com stated it has 1.36% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Benedict Finance Advisors Incorporated holds 3.14% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) or 38,073 shares. Cypress Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Company owns 9,965 shares. Janney Cap Mgmt Limited Com invested 0.86% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Washington-based Sonata Cap has invested 2.31% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Willis Invest Counsel owns 1.6% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 122,600 shares. Beacon Fin Grp reported 20,777 shares. 128,942 were reported by Yhb Advisors Incorporated. Tarbox Family Office, a California-based fund reported 11,237 shares. Cutler Cap Management Ltd holds 6,150 shares or 0.48% of its portfolio. Salem Counselors reported 304,455 shares or 7.02% of all its holdings. Gideon accumulated 1.02% or 14,964 shares. Rothschild Il holds 131,791 shares or 2.94% of its portfolio.

Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc, which manages about $945.37M and $999.17 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Micron Technology Inc (NASDAQ:MU) by 179,645 shares to 236,680 shares, valued at $9.78M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Western Digital Corp (NASDAQ:WDC) by 44,312 shares in the quarter, for a total of 253,651 shares, and has risen its stake in Hollyfrontier Corp (NYSE:HFC).

Deprince Race & Zollo Inc, which manages about $8.52B and $3.65 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Yum China Hldgs Inc by 48,140 shares to 68,930 shares, valued at $3.10 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in International Game Technolog by 752,931 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.27M shares, and has risen its stake in Intl Paper Co (NYSE:IP).

