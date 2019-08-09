Deprince Race & Zollo Has Increased By $923,339 Its Schlumberger LTD (SLB) Stake; Compass Minerals Intl (CMP) Sellers Decreased By 3.79% Their Shorts

Compass Minerals Intl Inc (NYSE:CMP) had a decrease of 3.79% in short interest. CMP’s SI was 2.57 million shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 3.79% from 2.67 million shares previously. With 299,500 avg volume, 9 days are for Compass Minerals Intl Inc (NYSE:CMP)’s short sellers to cover CMP’s short positions. The SI to Compass Minerals Intl Inc’s float is 7.64%. The stock increased 6.32% or $3.2 during the last trading session, reaching $53.85. About 481,760 shares traded or 47.19% up from the average. Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) has declined 17.56% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.56% the S&P500. Some Historical CMP News: 27/04/2018 – COMPASS MINERALS CURRENTLY SEES MINIMAL IMPACT FROM STRIKE; 01/05/2018 – Compass Minerals 1Q EPS 37c; 01/05/2018 – COMPASS MINERALS 2018 OUTLOOK UNCHANGED; 10/04/2018 – Compass Minerals: Increased Snow Activity Pushes Salt Sales Volumes Above Prior Yr Results; 15/05/2018 – M&G Investment Management Buys 2.2% of Compass Minerals; 10/04/2018 – Compass Minerals Reports First-Qtr Snow-Event Data; 27/04/2018 – Compass Minerals: Union Representing 341 Hourly Workers at Salt Mine Initiates Strike; 01/05/2018 – Compass Minerals Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average; 27/04/2018 – Compass Minerals Announces Labor Strike at Goderich, Ontario, Salt Mine; 09/05/2018 – Compass Minerals Declares Dividend

Deprince Race & Zollo Inc increased Schlumberger Ltd (SLB) stake by 3.84% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc acquired 21,473 shares as Schlumberger Ltd (SLB)’s stock declined 3.38%. The Deprince Race & Zollo Inc holds 580,512 shares with $25.29 million value, up from 559,039 last quarter. Schlumberger Ltd now has $48.70B valuation. The stock increased 1.35% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $35.21. About 10.28 million shares traded or 1.16% up from the average. Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has declined 40.86% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.86% the S&P500. Some Historical SLB News: 31/05/2018 – OPHIR ENERGY SAYS NOTES ANNOUNCEMENT BY GOLAR LNG PARTNERS’ REGARDING DISSOLUTION OF ITS ONELNG JOINT VENTURE WITH SCHLUMBERGER; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER – GROWTH IN NORTH AMERICA IN QTR DRIVEN BY RAMP-UP OF ACTIVITY IN CANADA AND HIGHER DRILLING GROUP ACTIVITY IN NORTH AMERICA, AMONG OTHERS; 21/05/2018 – TASS CITES RDIF HEAD DMITRIEV ON SCHLUMBERGER, EURASIA DRILLING; 06/03/2018 – CERAWEEK – SCHLUMBERGER’S KIBSGAARD SAYS SOME TIGHTNESS IN SHALE SUPPLY CHAIN, INCLUDING SAND, BUT DRILLING ACTIVITIES ARE PICKING UP; 20/04/2018 – Schlumberger profit barely tops Street, says oil market balanced; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER NV – CAPEX (EXCLUDING MULTICLIENT AND SPM INVESTMENTS) FOR 2018 IS EXPECTED TO BE APPROXIMATELY $2 BILLION; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER – SIGNIFICANT INCREASE IN GLOBAL E&P INVESTMENT WILL BE REQUIRED TO MINIMIZE IMPENDING DEFICIT IN OIL MARKET; 06/03/2018 – CERAWEEK – SCHLUMBERGER’S KIBSGAARD SAYS MARKET IS ‘BANKING’ ON U.S. SUPPLY GOING FORWARD; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER CEO PAAL KIBSGAARD COMMENTS ON EARNINGS CALL; 31/05/2018 – OPHIR ENERGY – GOLAR, OPHIR REMAIN ACTIVELY ENGAGED IN SENIOR LEVEL DISCUSSIONS WITH A NUMBER OF COUNTERPARTIES OVER A FINANCING SOLUTION FOR PROJECT

Among 6 analysts covering Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Schlumberger has $55 highest and $4100 lowest target. $49.17’s average target is 39.65% above currents $35.21 stock price. Schlumberger had 12 analyst reports since March 11, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was upgraded by Stifel Nicolaus on Friday, June 7 to “Buy”. On Monday, July 22 the stock rating was maintained by JP Morgan with “Neutral”. The company was downgraded on Friday, March 15 by Jefferies. Barclays Capital maintained Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) rating on Tuesday, April 9. Barclays Capital has “Equal-Weight” rating and $49 target.

More notable recent Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Have Patience, Schlumberger Is On The Right Track – Seeking Alpha” on July 29, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Better Buy: Baker Hughes vs. Schlumberger – Yahoo Finance” published on August 04, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Schlumberger Keeps Hope Alive – Seeking Alpha” on July 29, 2019. More interesting news about Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Schlumberger: Further Weakness Expected – Seeking Alpha” published on July 22, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Schlumberger Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 18, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.67, from 0.49 in 2018Q4.

Since March 18, 2019, it had 7 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $370,167 activity. GRANT RICHARD S bought $16,458 worth of Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) on Monday, March 18. Fischer Valdemar L also bought $104,400 worth of Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) on Thursday, May 9. 1,000 shares were bought by Reece Joseph E, worth $53,510 on Friday, May 10. $36,547 worth of stock was bought by WALKER LORI A on Monday, May 13. Standen James D. bought $36,019 worth of stock or 692 shares.

Compass Minerals International, Inc., produces and sells salt, and specialty plant nutrition and chemical products in the United States, Canada, Brazil, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company has market cap of $1.82 billion. It operates in three divisions: Salt, Plant Nutrition North America, and Plant Nutrition South America. It has a 31.02 P/E ratio. The Salt segment offers sodium chloride and magnesium chloride, including rock salt, mechanically and solar evaporated salt, and brine and flake magnesium chloride products; and purchases potassium chloride and calcium chloride to sell as finished products or to blend with salt to produce specialty products.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.82 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.80, from 1.02 in 2018Q4.