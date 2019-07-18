Deprince Race & Zollo Has Lowered Stake in State Auto Finl (STFC) as Market Value Declined; Centurylink Investment Management Company Upped Target (TGT) Holding by $422,560

Centurylink Investment Management Company increased its stake in Target Corp (TGT) by 34.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Centurylink Investment Management Company bought 5,282 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.43% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 20,477 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.64 million, up from 15,195 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Centurylink Investment Management Company who had been investing in Target Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $45.01B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.51% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $87.86. About 3.48 million shares traded. Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) has declined 2.87% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.30% the S&P500. Some Historical TGT News: 23/05/2018 – TARGET CORP TGT.N SAYS REGULAR-PRICED SALES INCREASED MORE THAN $1 BILLION COMPARED WITH LAST YEAR, REFLECTING THE IMPACT OF COMPANY’S ‘PRICED-RIGHT DAILY’ STRATEGY; 06/03/2018 – Target: Retailer Expands Delivery Service Options for Guests, Invests in Team Member Wages; 06/03/2018 – TARGET CORP TGT.N – THE YEAR’S EXPECTED DECLINE IN OPERATING MARGIN RATE WILL BE DRIVEN ENTIRELY BY $175 MLN INCREASE IN DEPRECIATION & AMORTIZATION; 06/03/2018 – TARGET EXECS SPEAK AT INVESTOR PRESENTATION; 06/03/2018 – Target 4Q EPS $2.02; 06/03/2018 – Target Didn’t Miss the Digital Mark–Heard on the Street; 06/03/2018 – TARGET: NEW STORES TO ADD ABOUT 50BPS OF SALES GROWTH THIS YR; 31/05/2018 – Target and Shipt Launch Same-Day Delivery in Indiana; 22/03/2018 – SHIPT & TARGET LAUNCH SAME-DAY DELIVERY IN PHILADELPHIA; 02/04/2018 – Straggling behind Wal-Mart and Amazon, Target needs to make a bold move

Deprince Race & Zollo Inc decreased its stake in State Auto Finl Corp (STFC) by 39.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc sold 161,941 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.46% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 253,230 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.34M, down from 415,171 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc who had been investing in State Auto Finl Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.54 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.14% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $35.48. About 38,734 shares traded. State Auto Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:STFC) has risen 16.35% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.92% the S&P500. Some Historical STFC News: 23/05/2018 – STATE AUTO FINANCIAL SAYS ON MAY 17, UNIT RECEIVED LOAN FROM FEDERAL HOME LOAN BANK OF CINCINNATI – SEC FILING; 08/05/2018 – STATE AUTO FINANCIAL 1Q OPER EPS 17C, EST. 32C; 11/05/2018 – State Auto Financial Declares Dividend of 10c; 26/03/2018 – State Auto Financial Short-Interest Ratio Rises 113% to 28 Days; 09/05/2018 – State Auto Financial Non-Deal Roadshow Set By KBW for May. 16; 08/05/2018 – STATE AUTO FINANCIAL CORP – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUE $323.7 MLN VS $345.1 MLN; 08/05/2018 – STATE AUTO FINANCIAL CORP – PRIOR TO ITS TERMINATION, STATE AUTO P&C HAD NOT MADE ANY BORROWINGS UNDER THE SPC CREDIT FACILITY; 11/05/2018 – State Auto Financial Declares 108th Consecutive Quarterly Dividend; 08/05/2018 – STATE AUTO FINL REPORTS 1Q 2018 RESULTS; 24/04/2018 – State Auto Financial Short-Interest Ratio Rises 102% to 28 Days

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.09 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.13, from 1.22 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 7 investors sold STFC shares while 26 reduced holdings. 12 funds opened positions while 24 raised stakes. 14.41 million shares or 2.32% less from 14.75 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Carroll Associates has invested 0% in State Auto Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:STFC). Boston Ptnrs has 0% invested in State Auto Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:STFC) for 89,571 shares. Dimensional Fund LP invested in 0.03% or 2.56M shares. Deprince Race Zollo has 253,230 shares. State Common Retirement Fund reported 190,180 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Alliancebernstein Lp holds 0.01% of its portfolio in State Auto Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:STFC) for 418,768 shares. Jpmorgan Chase & stated it has 6,642 shares. Credit Suisse Ag accumulated 13,880 shares. Gabelli Funds Limited Liability holds 0% of its portfolio in State Auto Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:STFC) for 20,000 shares. Northern Corp reported 0% stake. The California-based California Employees Retirement Systems has invested 0% in State Auto Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:STFC). Susquehanna Gp Llp owns 22,968 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 998 shares. Invesco Limited holds 25,530 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Price T Rowe Md has 0.02% invested in State Auto Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:STFC) for 3.24 million shares.

Deprince Race & Zollo Inc, which manages about $8.52B and $3.65 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Olin Corp (NYSE:OLN) by 119,097 shares to 1.12 million shares, valued at $25.82M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Yum China Hldgs Inc by 48,140 shares in the quarter, for a total of 68,930 shares, and has risen its stake in Old Natl Bancorp Ind (NASDAQ:ONB).

Analysts await State Auto Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:STFC) to report earnings on August, 5. They expect $0.18 EPS, up 325.00% or $0.26 from last year’s $-0.08 per share. STFC’s profit will be $7.81M for 49.28 P/E if the $0.18 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.31 actual EPS reported by State Auto Financial Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -41.94% negative EPS growth.

