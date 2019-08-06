Deprince Race & Zollo Trimmed Its Stake in Meredith (MDP) by $8.20 Million as Market Valuation Declined; Cardinal Capital Management Holds Stake in Enbridge (ENB)

Cardinal Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Enbridge Inc. (ENB) by 6.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cardinal Capital Management Inc bought 75,399 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.34% . The institutional investor held 1.24M shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $45.04 million, up from 1.17 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Enbridge Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $66.02 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.87% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $32.64. About 1.72 million shares traded. Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) has declined 5.44% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.44% the S&P500. Some Historical ENB News: 05/04/2018 – S&PGR Rates Enbridge Inc.’s Series 2018-B Sub Notes ‘BBB-‘; 03/04/2018 – Enbridge Is Said to Hire RBC to Sell Western Canadian Gas Assets; 10/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE LINE 10 SEGMENT REPLACEMENT COMPLETED, IN SERVICE; 09/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE TO SELL 49% OF STAKE IN SOME POWER ASSETS FOR $1.75B; 18/05/2018 – Enbridge Income Fund: No Assurance Any Transaction Will Be Consummated; 10/05/2018 – Enbridge Income Fund 1Q Loss C$184M; 16/03/2018 – ENBRIDGE INC – SEP ANTICIPATES NO IMPACT IS EXPECTED TO ITS PREVIOUSLY PROVIDED 2018 FINANCIAL GUIDANCE; 09/05/2018 – Enbridge Cuts Spectra Deal Debt With $2.5 Billion in Asset Sales; 07/03/2018 – Enbridge Announces Expiration and Results of Offer by Spectra Energy Cap to Purchase Notes Due in 2032 and 2038; 09/05/2018 – Enbridge to Sell Stakes in Renewable Projects for C$1.75 Billion

Deprince Race & Zollo Inc decreased its stake in Meredith Corp (MDP) by 18.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc sold 149,150 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.92% . The institutional investor held 676,300 shares of the newspapers and magazines company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $37.37 million, down from 825,450 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc who had been investing in Meredith Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.43 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.63% or $1.38 during the last trading session, reaching $53.82. About 169,059 shares traded. Meredith Corporation (NYSE:MDP) has risen 6.11% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.11% the S&P500. Some Historical MDP News: 23/05/2018 – Southern Living Named Presenting Sponsor Of The 2018 Atlanta Food & Wine Festival; 13/04/2018 – Football Rumors: Saints Rumors: Meredith, Coleman, Snead, Ikard; 10/05/2018 – MEREDITH NEEDS MORE TIME TO COMPLETE 10-Q, CITES TIME PURCHASE; 21/03/2018 – CNBC Now: BREAKING: Meredith Corp says it has finished its “portfolio review and decided to explore the sale of the TIME,; 21/03/2018 – BT INVESTMENT SAYS MEREDITH BROOKS TO RETIRE FROM BOARD APR. 30; 24/04/2018 – MEREDITH CORP – TO PURCHASE KPLR-TV FOR $65 MLN; 05/04/2018 – WRIGHT’S MEDIA – ANNOUNCED A PARTNERSHIP WITH MEREDITH CORPORATION TO DELIVER UNRIVALED AWARD AND EDITORIAL LICENSING TO CONSUMERS; 19/03/2018 – MEREDITH CORP – LAUNCH OF A PARTNERSHIP WITH EMEALS TO BRING EDITORIALLY CURATED MEAL PLANS TO MILLIONS OF HOME COOKS; 16/04/2018 – Meredith Corporation And Magenta Launch Fortune Italy; 05/04/2018 – WRIGHT’S MEDIA TO BUILD LICENSING PROGRAMS FOR MEREDITH CORP

More notable recent Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) news were published by: Fool.ca which released: “Here Is Why Enbridge (TSX:ENB) Is a Strong Buy Ahead of Earnings – The Motley Fool Canada” on July 15, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Enbridge Inc (ENB) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 14, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Enbridge Inc. 2019 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” on August 02, 2019. More interesting news about Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) were released by: Fool.ca and their article: “Dividend Investors: These Canadian Energy Stocks Are U.S. Favourites – The Motley Fool Canada” published on July 17, 2019 as well as Fool.ca‘s news article titled: “Retirees: This Passive-Income Stream of $10250/Year Is Real and it Grows – The Motley Fool Canada” with publication date: August 02, 2019.

Cardinal Capital Management Inc, which manages about $1.84B and $999.93M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cisco Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 25,690 shares to 415,980 shares, valued at $22.46M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) by 6,247 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 377,235 shares, and cut its stake in Telus Corp. (NYSE:TU).

More notable recent Meredith Corporation (NYSE:MDP) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “EatingWell Announces The 2019 Winners Of Its Third Annual American Food Heroes Awards – PRNewswire” on June 10, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is John Wiley & Sons Inc (JW) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 05, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Meredith Corporation (MDP) – Yahoo Finance” on April 29, 2019. More interesting news about Meredith Corporation (NYSE:MDP) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Wall Street Breakfast: Renault Decides On Fiat Merger Talks – Seeking Alpha” published on May 28, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “MONEY.com Introduces Dollar Scholar, A New Weekly Newsletter Conquering Financial Issues Faced By Millennials – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 17, 2019.