Deprince Race & Zollo Has Upped Conagra Brands (CAG) Position By $2.81 Million; Brown Brothers Harriman & Co Trimmed Exxon Mobil (XOM) Holding

Deprince Race & Zollo Inc increased Conagra Brands Inc (CAG) stake by 13.91% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc acquired 103,915 shares as Conagra Brands Inc (CAG)’s stock declined 4.21%. The Deprince Race & Zollo Inc holds 850,911 shares with $23.60 million value, up from 746,996 last quarter. Conagra Brands Inc now has $14.07B valuation. The stock increased 0.80% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $28.91. About 2.98M shares traded. Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) has declined 20.93% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.93% the S&P500. Some Historical CAG News: 22/03/2018 – Conagra profit more than doubles on gain from tax reform; 22/03/2018 – CONAGRA CAG.N CFO SAYS EVALUATING ESTIMATED IMPACT OF STEEL, ALUMINUM TARIFFS TO FISCAL 2019; 22/03/2018 – Conagra Sees Higher Profit Despite Rising Costs; 24/05/2018 – Conagra Brands: Board Increases Size to 12 Directors From 11; 05/03/2018 – CONAGRA BRANDS INC – ARE WORKING WITH J.M. SMUCKER COMPANY TO REVIEW ALL OPTIONS REGARDING PROPOSED SALE OF WESSON OIL BUSINESS; 02/05/2018 – Conagra Presenting at Goldman Sachs Global Staples Forum May 8; 22/03/2018 – Conagra mitigates inflation hit with fewer discounts, cost control; 06/03/2018 – Statement of Ian Conner, Deputy Director of FTC Bureau of Competition, on J.M. Smucker Co.’s Decision to Drop Proposed Acquisition of Conagra Brands, Inc; 04/05/2018 – Jana, ConAgra end standstill as Pinnacle Foods comes under pressure to sell; 05/03/2018 – FTC TO SEEK TEMPORARY ORDER ON JM SMUCKER, CONAGRA DEAL

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co decreased Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) stake by 5.45% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co sold 27,668 shares as Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM)’s stock declined 5.48%. The Brown Brothers Harriman & Co holds 479,882 shares with $38.77M value, down from 507,550 last quarter. Exxon Mobil Corp now has $298.25B valuation. The stock increased 1.24% or $0.86 during the last trading session, reaching $70.49. About 11.93M shares traded or 13.58% up from the average. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 07/03/2018 – EXXON MOBIL CORP XOM.N SAYS THINKS BIOFUELS NEED PRICES HIGHER THAN $100/TON TO BE COMPETITIVE IN MARKET; 29/03/2018 – Exxon leads oil majors in bids for Brazil’s offshore reserves; 30/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Trading at Noon: Markets bounce back in spite of Italy political turmoil; 11/04/2018 – EXXONMOBIL REPORTS 84% BOOST IN P’NYANG RE; 05/03/2018 – CERAWEEK – OPEC PLANNING ‘WORKSHOP’ ON COMPANIES THAT OPERATE IN MEMBER COUNTRIES, U.S. SHALE FIELDS -NIGERIAN ENERGY MINISTER; 07/03/2018 – EXXONMOBIL OUTLINES AGGRESSIVE GROWTH PLANS TO MORE THAN DOUBLE EARNINGS; 08/05/2018 – Papua New Guinea LNG mid-term deals to be finalised in H1 2018; 31/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Late to teapot party, ExxonMobil breaks with tradition in wooing China’s oil market; 12/04/2018 – EXXONMOBIL – WOODS WAS ELECTED CHAIRMAN OF BOARD AND CEO OF EXXONMOBIL EFFECTIVE JANUARY 1, 2017; 08/03/2018 – Exxon says gasoline unit shut after fire at its Italian refinery

Since April 16, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $1.02 million activity. GREGOR JOIE A bought $299,865 worth of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) on Tuesday, April 16. OMTVEDT CRAIG P also bought $668,250 worth of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) on Friday, June 28. $48,096 worth of stock was bought by Arora Anil on Tuesday, April 16.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.11 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.26, from 1.37 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 77 investors sold CAG shares while 163 reduced holdings. 94 funds opened positions while 172 raised stakes. 416.73 million shares or 5.15% more from 396.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has invested 0.03% in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG). Nuwave Invest Mngmt Ltd reported 369 shares. Cullen Frost Bankers reported 0.01% stake. California Public Employees Retirement Sys accumulated 1.52M shares or 0.05% of the stock. The Ontario – Canada-based Bankshares Of Nova Scotia has invested 0.01% in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG). Ancora Ltd Llc reported 0.01% in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG). California State Teachers Retirement System holds 0.05% in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) or 805,956 shares. Swiss Retail Bank reported 0.06% of its portfolio in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG). First Personal Fincl Services has invested 0.01% in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG). Brown Brothers Harriman holds 0% of its portfolio in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) for 1,751 shares. Azimuth Mngmt Ltd Co holds 17,659 shares. Salem Counselors holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) for 1,711 shares. Nomura Asset Management Communications Limited has 0.02% invested in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) for 88,801 shares. Gradient Invests Ltd Liability Co holds 0% in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) or 1,229 shares. Whittier Tru Co reported 0% of its portfolio in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG).

Among 6 analysts covering Conagra Brands Inc (NYSE:CAG), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 83% are positive. Conagra Brands Inc has $44 highest and $30 lowest target. $33.14’s average target is 14.63% above currents $28.91 stock price. Conagra Brands Inc had 12 analyst reports since February 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Jefferies on Thursday, March 21 with “Buy”. As per Friday, March 22, the company rating was maintained by Bank of America. The stock of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) has “Buy” rating given on Friday, March 22 by Goldman Sachs. The rating was maintained by J.P. Morgan with “Buy” on Friday, March 22. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Tuesday, February 19 by Barclays Capital. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Thursday, April 11 by Credit Suisse.

Among 9 analysts covering Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM), 2 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 6 Hold. Therefore 22% are positive. Exxon Mobil has $105 highest and $76 lowest target. $87.60’s average target is 24.27% above currents $70.49 stock price. Exxon Mobil had 22 analyst reports since February 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. RBC Capital Markets maintained it with “Buy” rating and $100 target in Thursday, March 7 report. The firm earned “Sector Perform” rating on Thursday, July 18 by RBC Capital Markets. The rating was maintained by Wells Fargo with “Market Perform” on Wednesday, April 3. The company was maintained on Tuesday, February 19 by RBC Capital Markets. The stock of Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) earned “Hold” rating by Mizuho on Thursday, March 7. The rating was maintained by Credit Suisse on Thursday, March 7 with “Hold”. The rating was maintained by Bank of America on Thursday, March 7 with “Buy”. The company was maintained on Tuesday, February 26 by J.P. Morgan. The stock of Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) earned “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Friday, July 12. Societe Generale maintained Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) rating on Wednesday, March 20. Societe Generale has “Buy” rating and $91 target.

