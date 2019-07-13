Deprince Race & Zollo Boosted Stake in Olin (OLN); Atara Biotherapeutics (ATRA) Share Price Declined While Pacific Heights Asset Management Has Raised Holding

Pacific Heights Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Atara Biotherapeutics Inc (ATRA) by 40% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pacific Heights Asset Management Llc bought 50,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 36.66% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 175,000 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.96 million, up from 125,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pacific Heights Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Atara Biotherapeutics Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $848.13 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.05% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $18.31. About 577,114 shares traded. Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) has declined 43.91% since July 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 48.34% the S&P500. Some Historical ATRA News: 21/04/2018 – DJ Atara Biotherapeutics Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ATRA); 09/05/2018 – Federated Investors Buys New 1.1% Position in Atara Bio; 17/05/2018 – ATARA REPORTS DATA FROM LONG-TERM TAB-CEL PHASE 2; 07/05/2018 – Genentech R&D leader Dietmar Berger moves to Atara Bio, heading up off-the-shelf T cell work; 09/04/2018 – Atara Biotherapeutics Reports Inducement Grants Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4); 14/05/2018 – T Rowe Price Associates Buys New 3.9% Position in Atara Bio; 26/04/2018 – Atara Bio Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/03/2018 – Atara Bio Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 08/05/2018 – ATARA CASH/INVESTMENTS AS OF MARCH 31 TOTALED $407.3M; 01/05/2018 – Atara Biotherapeutics Expands Commercial Leadership Team with the Appointment of Manuela Maronati as General Manager, Europe

Deprince Race & Zollo Inc increased its stake in Olin Corp (OLN) by 11.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc bought 119,097 shares as the company’s stock declined 17.62% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 1.12M shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.82 million, up from 996,505 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc who had been investing in Olin Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.55B market cap company. The stock increased 4.11% or $0.85 during the last trading session, reaching $21.51. About 1.75M shares traded. Olin Corporation (NYSE:OLN) has declined 35.58% since July 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.01% the S&P500. Some Historical OLN News: 15/05/2018 – Olin Presenting at Citi SMID Conference Jun 6; 23/04/2018 – S&PGR Upgrades Olin To ‘BB+’; Outlook Stable; Debt Rtgs Raised; 01/05/2018 – Olin Corp Announces a $500 M Shr Buyback Authorization; 30/04/2018 – Olin Presenting at KeyCorp Conference May 30; 16/03/2018 JKLU Working With World’s Most Innovative College, Olin College of Engineering, to Transform its Programmes; 23/05/2018 – Olin at Vertical Research Partners Materials Conference Jun 14; 25/04/2018 – OLIN REPORTS NEW LEAD DIRECTOR; 01/05/2018 – Olin Corp Backs 2018 Adjusted EBITDA $1.25B; 01/05/2018 – Olin Corp 1Q EPS 12c; 12/04/2018 – Olin Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 8

Since January 23, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 5 selling transactions for $1.61 million activity. Ciechanover Isaac E. also sold $273,433 worth of Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) on Wednesday, January 23. Another trade for 1,500 shares valued at $57,020 was sold by Newell Joe. $39,000 worth of stock was bought by DOBMEIER ERIC on Thursday, June 27.

Pacific Heights Asset Management Llc, which manages about $9.65B and $766.45M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Highwoods Pptys Inc (NYSE:HIW) by 25,000 shares to 125,000 shares, valued at $5.85M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Parker Hannifin Corp (NYSE:PH) by 22,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 85,000 shares, and cut its stake in Udr Inc (NYSE:UDR).

Investors sentiment is 1.43 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.37 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.16, from 1.21 in 2018Q4.

Deprince Race & Zollo Inc, which manages about $8.52 billion and $3.65 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Village Super Mkt Inc (NASDAQ:VLGEA) by 39,012 shares to 363,517 shares, valued at $9.94 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Centerpoint Energy Inc (NYSE:CNP) by 150,048 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 536,879 shares, and cut its stake in Community Healthcare Tr Inc.

Since May 8, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $165,678 activity.