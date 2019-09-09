Deprince Race & Zollo Stake in Meredith (MDP) Trimmed by $8.20 Million; As Ss&C Technologies Hldgs (SSNC) Market Value Declined, Petrus Trust Company Lta Lowered Position

Petrus Trust Company Lta decreased its stake in Ss&C Technologies Hldgs Inc (SSNC) by 59.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Petrus Trust Company Lta sold 5,766 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.87% . The institutional investor held 3,897 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $248,000, down from 9,663 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Petrus Trust Company Lta who had been investing in Ss&C Technologies Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.91 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.70% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $49.24. About 1.11 million shares traded. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) has declined 9.08% since September 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.08% the S&P500. Some Historical SSNC News: 28/03/2018 – DST SYSTEMS, HOLDERS APPROVE MERGER WITH SS&C; 15/05/2018 – SS&C Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 17; 20/04/2018 – Fidessa scraps Temenos deal and agrees takeover by lon; 23/04/2018 – UK’S TAKEOVER PANEL – SS&C MUST, BY 5.00PM ON 4 MAY, EITHER ANNOUNCE A FIRM INTENTION TO MAKE AN OFFER FOR FIDESSA OR SAY IT DOES NOT INTEND TO DO SO; 24/04/2018 – SS&C Technologies Rules out Offer for Fidessa; 06/04/2018 – SS&C Technologies Confirms Early Talks to Bid for Fidessa -Update; 05/04/2018 – Fidessa: No Proposed Terms Have Been Received From SS&C at This Stage; 24/04/2018 – SS&C DOESN’T INTEND TO MAKE OFFER; 24/04/2018 – SS&C TECHNOLOGIES CONFIRMS IT DOESN’T INTEND TO MAKE OFFER; 11/04/2018 – SS&C Marks Momentum Post Salentica Acquisition

Deprince Race & Zollo Inc decreased its stake in Meredith Corp (MDP) by 18.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc analyzed 149,150 shares as the company's stock declined 5.92% . The institutional investor held 676,300 shares of the newspapers and magazines company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $37.37M, down from 825,450 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc who had been investing in Meredith Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $2.01B market cap company. The stock increased 1.60% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $34.95. About 1.38 million shares traded or 187.66% up from the average. Meredith Corporation (NYSE:MDP) has risen 6.11% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.11% the S&P500.

Analysts await SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.86 EPS, up 19.44% or $0.14 from last year’s $0.72 per share. SSNC’s profit will be $208.01 million for 14.31 P/E if the $0.86 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.86 actual EPS reported by SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

