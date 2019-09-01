Deprince Race & Zollo Increases Stake in Helmerich & Payne (HP); As Radiant Logistics (RLGT) Share Value Declined, Ancora Advisors Trimmed Its Position

Deprince Race & Zollo Inc increased its stake in Helmerich & Payne Inc (HP) by 22.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc bought 99,028 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.66% . The institutional investor held 548,568 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $30.48M, up from 449,540 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc who had been investing in Helmerich & Payne Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.07 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.91% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $37.59. About 1.49 million shares traded or 0.93% up from the average. Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) has declined 21.13% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.13% the S&P500. Some Historical HP News: 26/04/2018 – HELMERICH AND PAYNE INC – QUARTERLY U.S. LAND AVERAGE RIG REVENUE PER DAY INCREASED BY OVER $500 PER DAY OR OVER 2% SEQUENTIALLY; 26/04/2018 – Helmerich & Payne Expect Increases in Avg Dayrates for Co’s Rigs in U.S. Land Spot Market to Accelerate in Next Few Mos; 25/05/2018 – Helmerich & Payne Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 26/04/2018 – Helmerich & Payne Sees 3Q U.S. Land Quarterly Rev Days up by Approximately 7%; 05/04/2018 – HELMERICH & PAYNE, NAMES MARK W. SMITH AS CFO; 28/03/2018 – HELMERICH INCREASED FISCAL ’18 CAPEX TO RANGE $400M TO $450M; 05/04/2018 – HELMERICH AND PAYNE SAYS ANNOUNCED THE HIRING AND APPOINTMENT OF MARK SMITH AS CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER – SEC FILING; 27/03/2018 – Helmerich & Payne Cites Continued Improvement in Market Conditions; 11/04/2018 – HELMERICH AND PAYNE INC HP.N : WELLS FARGO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $64 FROM $60; 26/04/2018 – Helmerich & Payne Still Sees FY18 Capital Expenditures of Approximately $400M-$450M

Ancora Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Radiant Logistics Inc (RLGT) by 34.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ancora Advisors Llc sold 91,715 shares as the company’s stock declined 17.44% . The hedge fund held 172,005 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.08M, down from 263,720 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ancora Advisors Llc who had been investing in Radiant Logistics Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $235.39M market cap company. The stock increased 1.24% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $4.88. About 150,776 shares traded. Radiant Logistics, Inc. (NYSEMKT:RLGT) has risen 39.34% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 39.34% the S&P500. Some Historical RLGT News: 14/03/2018 – Feed Yeast Market is Expected to Grow at a Significant CAGR due to Increase in Demand for Quality Animal Products by Consumers: Radiant Insights, Inc; 26/03/2018 – Dog Food Market is Expected to Grow at a Substantial CAGR in the Years to Come: Radiant Insights, Inc; 19/04/2018 – FORTIS HEALTHCARE – RECEIVED UNSOLICITED NON-BINDING EXPRESSION OF INTEREST FROM RADIANT LIFE CARE PRIVATE WITH PROPOSAL FOR MAKING INVESTMENT; 21/05/2018 – Drill Collars Market to Witness Enhanced Demand for Oil & Gas, and Rapid Industrialization: Radiant Insights, Inc; 04/05/2018 – Pixvana Partners with Radiant Images to Offer Creators Free Trial of Pixvana’s SPIN Studio Platform; 30/05/2018 – Human Growth Hormone Drug Market to Gain Due to Easy Accessibility of Raised Healthcare Expenditure: Radiant Insights, Inc; 03/05/2018 – Ethyleneamine Market Consumption, Revenue and lmpressively Growing Opportunities: Radiant Insights, Inc; 20/04/2018 – ENWAVE SIGNS TECHNOLOGY EVALUATION AND LICENSE OPTION AGREEMENT WITH A TOP CANADIAN CANNABIS PRODUCER, GRANTING AN EXCLUSIVE OPTION TO USE RADIANT ENERGY VACUUM TECHNOLOGY IN A EUROPEAN…; 04/05/2018 – Pixvana Partners with Radiant Images to Offer Creators Free Trial of Pixvana’s SPIN Studio Platform; 12/04/2018 – Industrial Protective Footwear Market Manufacturers To Experiment With Aesthetics And Size To Gain Visibility: Radiant Insights, Inc

Investors sentiment increased to 1.84 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.47, from 1.37 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 8 investors sold RLGT shares while 30 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 39 raised stakes. 23.99 million shares or 9.84% more from 21.84 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Metropolitan Life Ins holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Radiant Logistics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT) for 6,085 shares. Quantum accumulated 265,793 shares or 0.9% of the stock. Prudential Fincl stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Radiant Logistics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT). Northern Trust Corp holds 0% of its portfolio in Radiant Logistics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT) for 401,995 shares. First Quadrant LP Ca has invested 0% in Radiant Logistics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT). Moreover, Ancora has 0.05% invested in Radiant Logistics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT). Charles Schwab Invest Mgmt Inc has invested 0% in Radiant Logistics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT). Wasatch Advisors invested in 885,022 shares. Engineers Gate Manager Lp reported 58,758 shares stake. Intll Gp reported 24,818 shares. Stone Ridge Asset Mgmt Limited Company accumulated 63,036 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Moreover, Deutsche Natl Bank Ag has 0% invested in Radiant Logistics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT) for 490,910 shares. California Public Employees Retirement Sys reported 61,000 shares. Zpr Inv Mngmt, a Florida-based fund reported 10,717 shares. Moreover, Acadian Asset Mngmt Ltd Com has 0% invested in Radiant Logistics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT).

Ancora Advisors Llc, which manages about $3.12B and $2.40B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) by 15,931 shares to 82,578 shares, valued at $14.54 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Varex Imaging Corp by 14,765 shares in the quarter, for a total of 129,364 shares, and has risen its stake in Citi Trends Inc Com (NASDAQ:CTRN).

Analysts await Radiant Logistics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT) to report earnings on September, 12. They expect $0.12 EPS, up 9.09% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.11 per share. RLGT’s profit will be $5.79 million for 10.17 P/E if the $0.12 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.11 actual EPS reported by Radiant Logistics, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.09% EPS growth.

Deprince Race & Zollo Inc, which manages about $8.52 billion and $3.65 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Wells Fargo Co New (NYSE:WFC) by 15,140 shares to 789,089 shares, valued at $38.13M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Johnson Ctls Intl Plc by 67,441 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 611,118 shares, and cut its stake in Mueller Wtr Prods Inc (NYSE:MWA).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.42 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.51, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 31 investors sold HP shares while 119 reduced holdings. 61 funds opened positions while 152 raised stakes. 96.36 million shares or 3.02% less from 99.36 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Twin Capital stated it has 0.09% of its portfolio in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP). Art Advisors Limited Liability Corporation holds 25,200 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System holds 0.02% or 5,800 shares in its portfolio. Iowa-based Principal Fincl has invested 0.02% in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP). Monroe Comml Bank & Tru Mi holds 0.41% or 22,965 shares in its portfolio. Mirae Asset Glob Ltd reported 17,048 shares. Moreover, Signalpoint Asset Lc has 0.13% invested in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) for 5,140 shares. Alpha Windward Ltd holds 8,490 shares or 0.31% of its portfolio. Grace White New York has invested 2.65% in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP). Macquarie Grp Inc holds 115,487 shares. Blb&B Advsrs Limited Liability Com reported 0.22% in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP). Anderson Hoagland And Comm invested in 0.44% or 13,381 shares. Atria Invs Limited Com invested 0.03% in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP). 38,530 are held by Mraz Amerine Associate. Moreover, Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership has 0.01% invested in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) for 386,737 shares.