Deprince Race & Zollo Has Decreased Its Position in Eaton Plc (ETN) by $1.95 Million; As Progressive Ohio (PGR) Stock Rose, Ipswich Investment Management Co Raised Position

Deprince Race & Zollo Inc decreased its stake in Eaton Corp Plc (ETN) by 9.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc sold 24,373 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.34% . The institutional investor held 229,172 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.46 million, down from 253,545 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc who had been investing in Eaton Corp Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $33.03B market cap company. The stock increased 0.63% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $78.65. About 1.36 million shares traded. Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN) has risen 2.92% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.92% the S&P500. Some Historical ETN News: 09/05/2018 – FORD – TO PROVIDE UPDATE ON RESPONSE TO SUPPLY ISSUE AS RESULT OF FIRE ON MAY 2 AT MERIDIAN MAGNESIUM PRODUCTS OF AMERICA FACTORY IN EATON RAPIDS; 22/03/2018 – CDOT: US 85 Resurfacing from Eaton to Ault Project Team to Host Open House March 28 Mar 22, 2018; 10/04/2018 – Eaton Partners Serves As Placement Agent For Copenhagen Infrastructure III; 20/03/2018 – 2017-2021 Automotive Coolant Hose Global Market Report – Key Vendors Are Continental, Eaton, Gates, Sumitomo Riko, and Toyoda Gosei Profiled – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 09/05/2018 – FORD SAYS ITS BUSINESS ACCOUNTS FOR ‘LESS THAN A THIRD’ OF VOLUME OF OUTPUT FROM MERIDIAN MAGNESIUM PLANT IN EATON RAPIDS, MICHIGAN; 24/05/2018 – Eaton Partners Acted as Exclusive Placement Agent for DIF Management B.V; 16/05/2018 – FORD MOTOR CO – MERIDIAN IS PRODUCING TRUCK PARTS AGAIN AT ITS EATON RAPIDS FACILITY; 10/04/2018 – EATON CORPORATION PLC ETN.N : GOLDMAN SACHS RAISES RATING TO BUY; 01/05/2018 – Eaton Corp. Raises 2018 View To EPS $5.10-EPS $5.30; 16/05/2018 – FORD – PARTS PRODUCED AT NOTTINGHAM ARE BEING SHIPPED VIA DAILY FLIGHTS UNTIL PRODUCTION IN EATON RAPIDS RETURNS TO PRE-FIRE LEVELS

Ipswich Investment Management Co increased its stake in Progressive Corp Ohio (PGR) by 67.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ipswich Investment Management Co bought 20,890 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.29% . The institutional investor held 51,705 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.73M, up from 30,815 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co who had been investing in Progressive Corp Ohio for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $45.19 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.74% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $77.3. About 1.35 million shares traded. The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) has risen 36.28% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.28% the S&P500.

More notable recent Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “JPMorgan Chase & Co. Declares Quarterly Coupon on Alerian MLP Index ETN – Yahoo Finance” on August 20, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “A Preview Of Eaton’s Q2 Earnings – Benzinga” published on July 29, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN): The Best Of Both Worlds – Yahoo Finance” on June 25, 2019. More interesting news about Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Does Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN) Have A Place In Your Dividend Portfolio? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 10, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Eaton Corp.: Diversified Businesses Produce Steady Growth – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 01, 2019.

