Deprince Race & Zollo Position In Rlj Lodging Tr (RLJ) Was Has Boosted; As Michaels Cos Inc/The (MIK) Market Value Declined, American International Group Lifted Stake by $394,424

American International Group Inc increased its stake in Michaels Cos Inc/The (MIK) by 27.43% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. American International Group Inc bought 49,303 shares as the company’s stock declined 36.45% . The institutional investor held 229,020 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.99 million, up from 179,717 at the end of the previous reported quarter. American International Group Inc who had been investing in Michaels Cos Inc/The for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.39B market cap company. The stock increased 0.67% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $8.96. About 722,725 shares traded. The Michaels Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIK) has declined 66.31% since October 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 66.31% the S&P500. Some Historical MIK News: 22/03/2018 – MICHAELS 4Q EPS $1.11; 22/03/2018 – Michaels Cos. 4Q Adj EPS $1.19; 22/03/2018 – MICHAELS COMPANIES INC – SEES 2018 COMPARABLE STORE SALES TO INCREASE BETWEEN 0% AND 1.5%; 22/03/2018 – Michaels Cos. 4Q EPS $1.11; 22/03/2018 – Michaels Cos. Sees After-tax Cost of Implementing Aaron Changes of $37 Million to $42 Million; 04/04/2018 – Michaels and Sequential Brands Group Announce Expansion of Martha Stewart Offerings with Exclusive New Celebrations Collection; 22/03/2018 – MICHAELS COMPANIES INC MIK.O SEES FY 2018 SALES $5.217 BLN TO $5.293 BLN; 21/03/2018 – Crafts retailer Michaels to close all Aaron Brothers stores; 17/05/2018 – Michaels Recalls Pottery Wheel Kits Due to Fire and Burn Hazard; 17/05/2018 – Michaels Recalls Spin Art Kits Due to Fire and Burn Hazards

Deprince Race & Zollo Inc increased its stake in Rlj Lodging Tr (RLJ) by 18.7% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc bought 184,701 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.83% . The institutional investor held 1.17 million shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $20.80 million, up from 987,774 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc who had been investing in Rlj Lodging Tr for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.86B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.36% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $16.6. About 390,845 shares traded. RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) has declined 22.37% since October 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.37% the S&P500. Some Historical RLJ News: 28/03/2018 – RLJ Lodging Trust Announces Sale of Sheraton Philadelphia Society Hill for $95.5M; 11/05/2018 – RLJ LODGING TRUST RLJ.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $23 FROM $22; 29/03/2018 – New Research Coverage Highlights Capital Senior Living, Lands’ End, Equity Residential, RLJ Lodging Trust, Simon Property Group; 20/03/2018 – Activist Litt Pushes for RLJ Lodging Sale, Nominates 2 Directors; 20/03/2018 – LAND & BUILDINGS – INTENDS TO RUN MICHELLE APPLEBAUM AND SAMANTHA YABLON, FOR ELECTION AT RLJ LODGING TRUST’S 2018 ANNUAL MEETING; 10/04/2018 – RLJ LODGING TRUST PRESIDENT-CEO ROSS H. BIERKAN WILL RETIRE; 20/03/2018 – Land & Buildings Blasts Management of RLJ Lodging Trust; 09/05/2018 – RLJ LODGING TRUST – QTRLY PRO FORMA REVPAR DECREASED 0.7%; 10/04/2018 – RLJ LODGING TRUST – WILL MAKE ANNOUNCEMENTS WITH RESPECT TO ROLES OF CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER AND CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER IN NEAR TERM; 28/03/2018 – RLJ Lodging Trust Announces Sale of Sheraton Philadelphia Society Hill for $95.5 million

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.9 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.63, from 1.53 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 40 investors sold MIK shares while 68 reduced holdings. 28 funds opened positions while 69 raised stakes. 170.44 million shares or 4.50% less from 178.47 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado holds 0% in The Michaels Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIK) or 13,129 shares. 222,000 are held by Employees Retirement Sys Of Texas. Pennsylvania-based Guyasuta Investment Advsr has invested 0.17% in The Michaels Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIK). Pinebridge Investments Limited Partnership invested in 2,900 shares or 0% of the stock. Moreover, Engineers Gate Manager Limited Partnership has 0.01% invested in The Michaels Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIK). Lsv Asset Mngmt accumulated 0% or 47,600 shares. Swiss Bancorporation owns 176,043 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Credit Suisse Ag holds 0% or 159,151 shares in its portfolio. Franklin Res Incorporated has invested 0% of its portfolio in The Michaels Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIK). Comerica Bancorp stated it has 0% in The Michaels Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIK). New York-based Kepos Capital LP has invested 0.07% in The Michaels Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIK). Tower Research Capital (Trc) stated it has 0% in The Michaels Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIK). Moreover, Ftb Advisors Incorporated has 0% invested in The Michaels Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIK). Freestone Liability Com stated it has 127,166 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited owns 313,780 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio.

American International Group Inc, which manages about $24.76 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Salesforce.Com Inc (NYSE:CRM) by 12,967 shares to 279,751 shares, valued at $42.45M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Verisign Inc (NASDAQ:VRSN) by 9,561 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 47,290 shares, and cut its stake in Anadarko Petroleum Corp (NYSE:APC).

Deprince Race & Zollo Inc, which manages about $8.52 billion and $3.58 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Rpm Intl Inc (NYSE:RPM) by 5,240 shares to 314,112 shares, valued at $19.20M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Merck & Co Inc (NYSE:MRK) by 67,676 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 231,998 shares, and cut its stake in Haynes International Inc (NASDAQ:HAYN).