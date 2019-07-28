Deprince Race & Zollo Stake In Scotts Miracle Gro Co (SMG) Was Has Lifted; As Intuit (INTU) Stock Price Rose, Nomura Asset Management Company LTD Lowered by $3.30 Million Its Position

Deprince Race & Zollo Inc increased its stake in Scotts Miracle Gro Co (SMG) by 1.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc bought 6,344 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.88% with the market. The institutional investor held 355,218 shares of the agricultural chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $27.91M, up from 348,874 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc who had been investing in Scotts Miracle Gro Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.74 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.19% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $103.48. About 355,173 shares traded. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) has risen 6.29% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.86% the S&P500. Some Historical SMG News: 18/04/2018 – Moody’s Reviews Scotts Miracle Gro For Downgrade On Sunlight Supply Acquisition Announcement; 03/05/2018 – Scotts Miracle-Gro Names David C. Evans to Board; 01/05/2018 – SCOTTS MIRACLE-GRO CONFERENCE CALL CONCLUDES; 24/04/2018 – The Scotts Company Powers New Innovative Customer Experience with Talkdesk; 17/04/2018 – Scotts Miracle-Gro: Long-Term Optimism on Hydroponic Sector Unchange; 17/04/2018 – Scotts Miracle-Gro: About 20% of Sunlight’s Current Sales are From Distributing Hawthorne Product; 30/04/2018 – The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company Announces Quarterly Dividend Payment; 17/04/2018 – Scotts Miracle-Gro: Hydroponic Industry Pressured by California Regulatory Change; 23/05/2018 – Moody’s Confirms Scotts Miracle-Gro Ba2 Cfr; Outlook Is Stable; 20/04/2018 – Freedonia Analyst Weighs In on Scotts Miracle-Gro’s Acquisition of Sunlight Supply, a Key Provider of Hydroponics Equipment & Supplies

Nomura Asset Management Company Ltd decreased its stake in Intuit (INTU) by 3.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nomura Asset Management Company Ltd sold 12,636 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.37% with the market. The institutional investor held 345,917 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $90.43M, down from 358,553 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nomura Asset Management Company Ltd who had been investing in Intuit for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $73.57B market cap company. The stock increased 0.77% or $2.17 during the last trading session, reaching $283.77. About 569,208 shares traded. Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) has risen 26.25% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.82% the S&P500. Some Historical INTU News: 22/05/2018 – Intuit 3Q Rev $2.93B; 31/05/2018 – QuickBooks Delivers Enhanced Payroll Services for Small Businesses; 25/04/2018 – INTUIT SEES YEAR CONSUMER GROUP REV. GROWTH OF 12 TO 13%; 25/04/2018 – INTUIT INC – NOW EXPECTS FULL-YEAR FISCAL 2018 CONSUMER GROUP REVENUE GROWTH OF 12 TO 13 PERCENT; 20/04/2018 – DJ Intuit Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (INTU); 30/04/2018 – QuickBooks Study Finds Small Businesses Confident on Automation and AI Opportunities; 22/05/2018 – TurboTax maker Intuit gets `gig economy’ bump; 16/05/2018 – Case: Negligence and Aiding and Abetting Claims Against Intuit Dismissed (N.D. Cal.) (IRC §7206); 22/05/2018 – Intuit 3Q EPS $4.59; 06/04/2018 – Intuit Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Investors sentiment increased to 1.48 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.53, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 35 investors sold SMG shares while 61 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 103 raised stakes. 35.40 million shares or 0.85% more from 35.10 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jensen Mngmt owns 11,840 shares. Huntington Financial Bank holds 0% of its portfolio in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) for 2,838 shares. Moreover, Hsbc Hldgs Public Lc has 0% invested in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) for 3,420 shares. Personal Cap Advisors invested in 275,657 shares. Profund Advsrs Lc holds 4,526 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Virtu Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 3,983 shares. Legal And General Group Public Limited Company has 0% invested in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) for 62,839 shares. Price T Rowe Assocs Md reported 358,840 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Guggenheim Cap Limited Liability Corporation has 22,048 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Miracle Mile Advsrs Limited Liability Company stated it has 13,167 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Mirae Asset Global Invs Limited owns 8,980 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Raymond James Financial Ser Advsrs holds 6,794 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt holds 0.01% or 6,923 shares. Us Savings Bank De stated it has 0% in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG). 82 were reported by Massmutual Fsb Adv.

Deprince Race & Zollo Inc, which manages about $8.52B and $3.65B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Hubbell Inc by 10,061 shares to 180,606 shares, valued at $21.31M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Flowers Foods Inc (NYSE:FLO) by 540,024 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 774,595 shares, and cut its stake in Capital City Bk Group Inc (NASDAQ:CCBG).

Analysts await Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) to report earnings on August, 22. They expect $-0.46 EPS, down 1,250.00% or $0.50 from last year’s $0.04 per share. After $5.26 actual EPS reported by Intuit Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -108.75% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 37 investors sold INTU shares while 275 reduced holdings. 99 funds opened positions while 219 raised stakes. 221.14 million shares or 7.15% less from 238.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Lindsell Train Ltd has 11.1% invested in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) for 2.19M shares. South State Corp stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU). 408 were accumulated by Shine Investment Advisory. Cap Ok reported 20,921 shares stake. Mai Cap Mgmt holds 0.01% in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) or 1,076 shares. Dowling And Yahnke Ltd Co invested in 13,837 shares. Royal London Asset Management Ltd owns 0% invested in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) for 97,614 shares. Utd Automobile Association reported 187,457 shares. Pennsylvania-based Haverford Communication has invested 0% in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU). The New York-based Echo Street Capital Limited Liability Com has invested 0.44% in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU). 30,585 are owned by L And S Advsr. 16,932 were accumulated by Comm Bancorp. Cambridge Invest Rech accumulated 8,414 shares. Qci Asset Management Ny invested in 0.01% or 320 shares. Pinebridge Invests Limited Partnership holds 156,041 shares or 0.83% of its portfolio.

Nomura Asset Management Company Ltd, which manages about $32.64B and $10.18B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Illumina Inc (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 75,543 shares to 206,966 shares, valued at $64.30 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Jd Com Inc (NASDAQ:JD) by 19,349 shares in the quarter, for a total of 138,198 shares, and has risen its stake in Dbx Etf Tr (ASHR).