Deprince Race & Zollo Has Trimmed Its Texas Pac Ld Tr (TPL) Holding by $463,800 as Market Value Declined; As Bgc Partners (BGCP) Stock Value Rose, Gratia Capital Has Cut Its Stake

Gratia Capital Llc decreased its stake in Bgc Partners Inc (BGCP) by 85.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gratia Capital Llc analyzed 1.06M shares as the company's stock rose 1.85% . The hedge fund held 176,815 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $939,000, down from 1.24 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gratia Capital Llc who had been investing in Bgc Partners Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $1.80B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.76% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $5.23. About 1.65M shares traded. BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP) has declined 19.01% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.01% the S&P500.

Deprince Race & Zollo Inc decreased its stake in Texas Pac Ld Tr (TPL) by 25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc analyzed 600 shares as the company's stock declined 0.55% . The institutional investor held 1,800 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.39M, down from 2,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc who had been investing in Texas Pac Ld Tr for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $5.52B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.13% or $15.5 during the last trading session, reaching $712. About 13,856 shares traded or 22.35% up from the average. Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL) has risen 9.29% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.29% the S&P500.

Deprince Race & Zollo Inc, which manages about $8.52 billion and $3.65B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Protective Ins Corp by 31,678 shares to 399,239 shares, valued at $7.39 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) by 65,719 shares in the quarter, for a total of 275,104 shares, and has risen its stake in Horace Mann Educators Corp N (NYSE:HMN).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.42, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 13 investors sold TPL shares while 33 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 34 raised stakes. 1.06 million shares or 63.57% less from 2.92 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Citadel Advisors Ltd Liability invested in 854 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage holds 0% in Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL) or 25 shares. Advisor Limited Liability Com, California-based fund reported 1,250 shares. Millennium Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation holds 907 shares. Goldman Sachs, New York-based fund reported 2,248 shares. Cim Ltd Co stated it has 0.28% in Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL). Oppenheimer Asset has 0% invested in Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL). Cubist Systematic Strategies Lc owns 452 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Blb&B Advsr Ltd Llc stated it has 925 shares. Mad River holds 39.29% or 57,304 shares in its portfolio. Beddow Cap Mgmt holds 9,138 shares or 3.88% of its portfolio. Fisher Asset Management Limited Company has 0% invested in Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL) for 538 shares. Swiss Bank & Trust has 0.01% invested in Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL). Fmr Ltd Com stated it has 11,355 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Stephens Inc Ar owns 0.01% invested in Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL) for 800 shares.

Since March 15, 2019, it had 84 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $4.18 million activity. $37,000 worth of stock was bought by HORIZON KINETICS ASSET MANAGEMENT LLC on Friday, June 14.

Analysts await BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.15 earnings per share, down 64.29% or $0.27 from last year’s $0.42 per share. BGCP’s profit will be $51.57 million for 8.72 P/E if the $0.15 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.17 actual earnings per share reported by BGC Partners, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.76% negative EPS growth.