Deprince Race & Zollo Cut Its Nextera Energy (NEE) Holding; Alphabet Inc. (GOOGL) Covered By 13 Bulls

Among 18 analysts covering Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL), 13 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 72% are positive. Alphabet has $151600 highest and $120000 lowest target. $1363.89’s average target is 16.62% above currents $1169.55 stock price. Alphabet had 25 analyst reports since March 5, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was downgraded by Stifel Nicolaus to “Hold” on Tuesday, April 30. The company was maintained on Thursday, April 25 by BMO Capital Markets. As per Tuesday, March 19, the company rating was maintained by Bank of America. The stock of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) earned “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Monday, July 15. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Friday, July 26 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. The stock of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) earned “Buy” rating by Mizuho on Friday, July 26. Nomura maintained Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) rating on Friday, July 26. Nomura has “Buy” rating and $140000 target. The firm has “Outperform” rating by Wedbush given on Friday, July 26. The rating was maintained by Credit Suisse with “Outperform” on Friday, July 26. As per Friday, August 2, the company rating was reinitiated by M Partners. See Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) latest ratings:

Deprince Race & Zollo Inc decreased Nextera Energy Inc (NEE) stake by 9.56% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc sold 11,025 shares as Nextera Energy Inc (NEE)’s stock rose 7.19%. The Deprince Race & Zollo Inc holds 104,289 shares with $20.16M value, down from 115,314 last quarter. Nextera Energy Inc now has $109.11B valuation. The stock increased 2.96% or $6.48 during the last trading session, reaching $225.56. About 2.43M shares traded or 35.37% up from the average. NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) has risen 24.63% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.63% the S&P500. Some Historical NEE News: 21/05/2018 – Southern Co To Sell Gulf Power Co, Florida City Gas, Entities Holding Southern Power’s Interests in Plant Oleander and Plant Stanton to NextEra Energy for $6.475B; 23/04/2018 – Wells Fargo, NextEra Energy Join to Boost Clean Energy in California, Indiana, Nebraska; 09/03/2018 – Florida Power & Light augments FPL Babcock Ranch Solar Energy Center with advanced batteries, creating the nation’s largest sol; 21/05/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY TO FUND $5.1B GULF POWER, FL. CITY BUY WITH DEBT; 09/03/2018 – NextEra takes final bids for Ontario wind and solar portfolio, sources say [20:21 GMT09 Mar 2018] [Proprietary] []; 24/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY PARTNERS LP – PRELIMINARY QTRLY TOTAL OPERATING REVENUES $212 MLN VS $198 MLN; 25/05/2018 – NEXTERA RAISES POINT BEACH 1 REACTOR TO 100% POWER FROM 71%:NRC; 21/05/2018 – CORRECTED-NEXTERA ENERGY – DEAL VALUED AT ABOUT $6.475 BLN (CORRECTS; 02/04/2018 – NextEra yieldco finds buyer for Canadian assets; 09/03/2018 – NextEra takes final bids for Ontario wind and solar portfolio

Deprince Race & Zollo Inc increased Conagra Brands Inc (NYSE:CAG) stake by 103,915 shares to 850,911 valued at $23.60 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Lyondellbasell Industries N (NYSE:LYB) stake by 5,080 shares and now owns 178,283 shares. At&T Inc (NYSE:T) was raised too.

Among 4 analysts covering NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. NextEra Energy has $23400 highest and $18700 lowest target. $226.20’s average target is 0.28% above currents $225.56 stock price. NextEra Energy had 19 analyst reports since March 12, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of NEE in report on Tuesday, August 13 with “Overweight” rating. The stock of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) has “Overweight” rating given on Wednesday, March 20 by Barclays Capital. As per Tuesday, August 13, the company rating was downgraded by Barclays Capital. The stock of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, March 13 by Morgan Stanley. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Friday, June 21 report. Guggenheim maintained NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) on Friday, June 21 with “Buy” rating. Bank of America maintained NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) rating on Tuesday, June 25. Bank of America has “Buy” rating and $225 target.

Analysts await NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.19 earnings per share, up 0.46% or $0.01 from last year’s $2.18 per share. NEE’s profit will be $1.06B for 25.75 P/E if the $2.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.35 actual earnings per share reported by NextEra Energy, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.81% negative EPS growth.

Alphabet Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and rest of the world. The company has market cap of $798.60 billion. The firm offers performance and brand advertising services. It has a 23.61 P/E ratio. It operates through Google and Other Bets divisions.