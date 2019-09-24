Deprince Race & Zollo Has Increased Greif (GEF) Stake by $2.10 Million; Adage Capital Partners Gp Upped Its Vertex Pharmaceuticals (VRTX) Position by $38.23 Million as Market Valuation Declined

Deprince Race & Zollo Inc increased its stake in Greif Inc (GEF) by 15.53% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc bought 65,584 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.99% . The institutional investor held 487,760 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $15.88 million, up from 422,176 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc who had been investing in Greif Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.96 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.70% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $37.62. About 99,543 shares traded. Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF) has declined 34.14% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.14% the S&P500. Some Historical GEF News: 20/03/2018 – GAMCO ASSET MANAGEMENT INC REPORTS 3.48 PCT STAKE IN GREIF INC AS OF MARCH 16, 2018 – SEC FILING; 30/05/2018 – GREIF NIGERIA PLC VANLEER.LG – HY ENDED APRIL 2018 PROFIT BEFORE TAXATION OF 5.2 MLN NAIRA VS 73.7 MLN NAIRA YEAR AGO; 23/04/2018 – DJ Greif Class B, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GEF.B); 09/05/2018 – GREIF NIGERIA – IN CONSULTATION WITH LARGER GREIF SUB-SAHARA AFRICA AND EMEA MANAGEMENT TEAM HAVE APPROVED TOTAL BUSINESS RESTRUCTURING PLAN FOR LOCAL OPERATION; 23/04/2018 – Greif, Inc. Releases 2017 Sustainability Report, Announces 2025 Goals and Gasser Award Winner; 09/05/2018 – GREIF NIGERIA – STRATEGIC CONSOLIDATION OF ALL VOLUMES AND PRODUCTION CAPACITY IN APAPA, LAGOS FACTORY SITE ONLY AND SUPPLY QUALITY PRODUCTS OUT OF FACTORY TO CUSTOMERS IN NIGERIA; 07/05/2018 – Greif Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 02/04/2018 – GREIF INC GEF.N : BMO RAISES TO OUTPERFORM FROM MARKET PERFORM; 19/04/2018 – DJ Greif Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GEF); 09/05/2018 – GREIF NIGERIA – CLOSURE OF THE FACTORY BRANCH NETWORK IN BOTH KOKO, DELTA STATE AND KADUNA, KADUNA STATE

Adage Capital Partners Gp Llc increased its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc (VRTX) by 47.02% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Adage Capital Partners Gp Llc bought 208,900 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.46% . The hedge fund held 653,141 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $119.77M, up from 444,241 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Adage Capital Partners Gp Llc who had been investing in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $44.22 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.18% or $3.84 during the last trading session, reaching $172.04. About 381,476 shares traded. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) has declined 4.47% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.47% the S&P500. Some Historical VRTX News: 04/05/2018 – L3’s Vertex sold for single-digit adjusted EBITDA multiple, sources say [23:50 BST04 May 2018] [Proprietary] []; 20/03/2018 – L-3’s Vertex draws Platinum Equity, Veritas, sources say [20:51 GMT20 Mar 2018] [Proprietary] []; 26/04/2018 – VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS INC QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES $640.8 MLN VS $714.7 MLN; 30/05/2018 – CRISPR Therapeutics and Vertex Provide Update on FDA Review of Investigational New Drug Application for CTX001 for the Treatment of Sickle Cell Disease; 26/04/2018 – Vertex Pharmaceuticals Initiates Phase 3 Studies of VX-445, Tezacaftor and Ivacaftor as a Triple Combination Regimen for People With Cystic Fibrosis; 30/05/2018 – CRISPR Therapeutics and Vertex Provide Update on FDA Review of Investigational New Drug Application for CTX001 for the Treatmen; 20/03/2018 – L-3’s Vertex draws Platinum Equity, Veritas; 26/04/2018 – Vertex Pharmaceuticals 1Q Rev $640.8M; 13/04/2018 – Vertex Opens Offices in Amsterdam and Frankfurt to Expand European Presence; 26/04/2018 – Vertex Pharmaceuticals 1Q Adj EPS 76c

Since July 2, 2019, it had 4 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $670,269 activity. On Friday, July 5 the insider Hilsheimer Lawrence A. bought $123,876. Emkes Mark A also bought $38,968 worth of Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF) shares. Another trade for 15,000 shares valued at $490,650 was bought by WATSON PETER G.

Deprince Race & Zollo Inc, which manages about $8.52B and $3.58B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Horace Mann Educators Corp N (NYSE:HMN) by 90,741 shares to 791,526 shares, valued at $31.89M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.18 in Q2 2019. Its down 1.25, from 2.43 in 2019Q1.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.17 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.36, from 1.53 in 2019Q1.