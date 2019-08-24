Deprince Race & Zollo Boosted Olin (OLN) Position; 2 Bullish Analysts Covering Integra LifeSciences Holdings (IART)

Deprince Race & Zollo Inc increased Olin Corp (OLN) stake by 11.95% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc acquired 119,097 shares as Olin Corp (OLN)’s stock declined 4.97%. The Deprince Race & Zollo Inc holds 1.12M shares with $25.82M value, up from 996,505 last quarter. Olin Corp now has $2.53B valuation. The stock decreased 4.35% or $0.7 during the last trading session, reaching $15.41. About 3.39 million shares traded or 44.27% up from the average. Olin Corporation (NYSE:OLN) has declined 30.43% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.43% the S&P500. Some Historical OLN News: 10/04/2018 – Olin Corporation First Quarter Earnings Conference Call Announcement; 08/05/2018 – Olin Conference Set By Tudor Pickering & Co for May. 15-16; 26/04/2018 – Olin Declares 366th Consecutive Quarterly Dividend; 07/05/2018 – Olin Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 21/04/2018 – DJ Olin Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (OLN); 16/03/2018 JKLU Working With World’s Most Innovative College, Olin College of Engineering, to Transform its Programmes; 25/04/2018 – Olin Announces William Weideman as New Lead Director of Board; 01/05/2018 – OLIN 1Q ADJ EBITDA $240.3M, EST. $244.4M; 15/05/2018 – Olin Presenting at Citi SMID Conference Jun 6; 14/05/2018 – King Street Capital Mgmt LLC Exits Position in Olin

Among 3 analysts covering Integra Lifesciences (NASDAQ:IART), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Integra Lifesciences has $62 highest and $57 lowest target. $60.33’s average target is 0.72% above currents $59.9 stock price. Integra Lifesciences had 5 analyst reports since February 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Monday, March 11, the company rating was maintained by Piper Jaffray. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Tuesday, February 26 by JMP Securities. The stock of Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:IART) earned “Hold” rating by Cantor Fitzgerald on Monday, March 11. See Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:IART) latest ratings:

30/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Upgrade

19/03/2019 Broker: Oppenheimer Rating: Buy Maintain

11/03/2019 Broker: Piper Jaffray Rating: Buy New Target: $62 Maintain

11/03/2019 Broker: Cantor Fitzgerald Rating: Hold New Target: $57 Maintain

26/02/2019 Broker: JMP Securities Rating: Buy New Target: $62 Maintain

More notable recent Olin Corporation (NYSE:OLN) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “How Do Olin Corporationâ€™s (NYSE:OLN) Returns Compare To Its Industry? – Yahoo Finance” on August 19, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Read This Before Buying Olin Corporation (NYSE:OLN) For Its Dividend – Yahoo Finance” published on July 30, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Olin Corporation (NYSE:OLN) Goes Ex-Dividend In 4 Days – Yahoo Finance” on August 03, 2019. More interesting news about Olin Corporation (NYSE:OLN) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “10 Mid-Cap Dividend Stocks to Buy Now – Investorplace.com” published on August 19, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “The Olin (NYSE:OLN) Share Price Is Down 26% So Some Shareholders Are Getting Worried – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 14, 2019.

Among 3 analysts covering Olin (NYSE:OLN), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Olin has $32 highest and $2300 lowest target. $26.67’s average target is 73.07% above currents $15.41 stock price. Olin had 9 analyst reports since March 13, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Morgan Stanley downgraded the stock to “Equal-Weight” rating in Friday, July 19 report. On Monday, April 15 the stock rating was upgraded by Nomura to “Neutral”. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Monday, June 24 by Alembic.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.37 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.16, from 1.21 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 25 investors sold OLN shares while 73 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 84 raised stakes. 147.98 million shares or 5.45% more from 140.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Camelot Portfolios Ltd Liability Com reported 0.31% in Olin Corporation (NYSE:OLN). Smithfield Tru Commerce has invested 0.01% in Olin Corporation (NYSE:OLN). State Of Tennessee Treasury Department stated it has 0.03% in Olin Corporation (NYSE:OLN). Arizona State Retirement Sys holds 118,399 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Tarbox Family Office Incorporated has invested 0% in Olin Corporation (NYSE:OLN). Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado holds 0% or 27,979 shares. Blackrock has invested 0.02% in Olin Corporation (NYSE:OLN). California Pub Employees Retirement owns 438,418 shares. Moreover, Kennedy Capital has 0.18% invested in Olin Corporation (NYSE:OLN). Oakbrook Invests Limited Co has invested 0.02% in Olin Corporation (NYSE:OLN). Deutsche Fincl Bank Ag invested in 0% or 308,756 shares. Pub Employees Retirement System Of Ohio owns 133,653 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Boston Ptnrs owns 23,008 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Mirae Asset Invs has invested 0% in Olin Corporation (NYSE:OLN). 65,549 are owned by Wealthtrust Axiom Llc.

Since May 8, 2019, it had 6 buys, and 0 insider sales for $448,596 activity. The insider Shipp Earl L bought $4,479. On Wednesday, May 8 Sutton Scott McDougald bought $165,678 worth of Olin Corporation (NYSE:OLN) or 8,000 shares. On Wednesday, August 7 the insider BUNCH C ROBERT bought $178,490. Smith Vince J had bought 5,000 shares worth $85,000 on Monday, August 12. VERMILLION TERESA M had bought 600 shares worth $10,872.

Deprince Race & Zollo Inc decreased Fnb Corp Pa (NYSE:FNB) stake by 1.14M shares to 2.75 million valued at $29.14 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Pinnacle West Cap Corp (NYSE:PNW) stake by 32,923 shares and now owns 220,102 shares. Hubbell Inc was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.06, from 1.21 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 18 investors sold Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation shares while 70 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 73 raised stakes. 69.24 million shares or 2.35% less from 70.91 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Adage Cap Prns Gru Limited Co holds 350,000 shares. Citadel Advsr Limited Liability holds 0% in Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:IART) or 122,085 shares. The Michigan-based World Asset Mngmt has invested 0.01% in Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:IART). Stanley has invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:IART). Comerica Bankshares reported 48,508 shares. Dubuque Bank Trust Company stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:IART). California State Teachers Retirement Systems reported 0.01% stake. D E Shaw & Com Incorporated invested in 0.03% or 483,286 shares. Verition Fund Mngmt holds 0.07% in Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:IART) or 33,058 shares. Thrivent For Lutherans has 0% invested in Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:IART). Savings Bank Of Montreal Can stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:IART). Dimensional Fund Lp owns 785,182 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Winslow Evans Crocker Inc invested 0% in Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:IART). Ameriprise Financial accumulated 177,255 shares or 0% of the stock. Oakbrook Invs Llc stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:IART).

More notable recent Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:IART) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Do Integra LifeSciences Holdings’s (NASDAQ:IART) Earnings Warrant Your Attention? – Yahoo Finance” on August 22, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “IART or GMED: Which Is the Better Value Stock Right Now? – Nasdaq” published on August 15, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Integra Lifesciences’ (IART) Earnings Top Estimates in Q2 – Nasdaq” on July 25, 2019. More interesting news about Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:IART) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “IART vs. ABMD: Which Stock Is the Better Value Option? – Nasdaq” published on July 29, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Why Is Integra (IART) Down 1% Since Last Earnings Report? – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 23, 2019.

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation develops, makes, and markets surgical implants and medical instruments for use in neurosurgery, extremity reconstruction, orthopedics, and general surgery. The company has market cap of $5.12 billion. The firm operates through two divisions, Specialty Surgical Solutions; and Orthopedics and Tissue Technologies. It has a 51.42 P/E ratio. It offers neurosurgery and critical care products, including tissue ablation equipment, dural repair products, cerebral spinal fluid management devices, intracranial monitoring equipment, and cranial stabilization equipment.

The stock decreased 2.63% or $1.62 during the last trading session, reaching $59.9. About 273,109 shares traded. Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:IART) has risen 3.56% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.56% the S&P500. Some Historical IART News: 07/05/2018 – Integra LifeSciences Announces Amendment and Extension of Credit Facility; 26/03/2018 – Integra Resources SEDAR Files NI 43-101 Technical Report for the Maiden Florida Mountain Gold-Silver Inferred Resource Estimate; 07/05/2018 – INTEGRA LIFESCIENCES HOLDINGS CORP – OVERALL SIZE OF CREDIT FACILITY REMAINS AT $2.2 BLN; 19/04/2018 – DJ Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corpo, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (IART); 27/03/2018 – Integra LifeSciences at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By JMP Today; 09/05/2018 – INTEGRA LIFESCIENCES – INTENDS TO USE NET PROCEEDS FROM OFFERING TO REDUCE OUTSTANDING REVOLVING BORROWINGS UNDER ITS SENIOR CREDIT FACILITY; 25/04/2018 – INTEGRA LIFESCIENCES HOLDINGS SAYS RAISING FULL-YEAR 2018 ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE TO $2.34 TO $2.42; 25/04/2018 – Integra LifeSciences Sees 2018 EPS 69c-EPS 77c; 23/05/2018 – Integra LifeSciences Presenting at Conference Jun 20; 26/04/2018 – INTEGRA LIFESCIENCES HOLDINGS CORP IART.O : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $57 FROM $55