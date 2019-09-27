Deprince Race & Zollo Has Upped By $1.87 Million Its Avista (AVA) Holding; 2 Analysts Bullish Intermediate Capital Group plc (LON:ICP)

Among 2 analysts covering Intermediate Capital Group PLC (LON:ICP), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Intermediate Capital Group PLC has GBX 1550 highest and GBX 1430 lowest target. GBX 1540’s average target is 5.48% above currents GBX 1460 stock price. Intermediate Capital Group PLC had 11 analyst reports since April 9, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Intermediate Capital Group plc (LON:ICP) earned “Overweight” rating by Barclays Capital on Wednesday, May 29. Numis Securities maintained Intermediate Capital Group plc (LON:ICP) rating on Thursday, May 23. Numis Securities has “Buy” rating and GBX 1550 target. The rating was maintained by JP Morgan on Thursday, May 23 with “Overweight”. See Intermediate Capital Group plc (LON:ICP) latest ratings:

16/09/2019 Broker: Jefferies Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 1600.00 Maintain

09/09/2019 Broker: Barclays Capital Rating: Overweight Old Target: GBX 1530.00 Maintain

25/07/2019 Broker: Shore Capital Rating: Hold Maintain

10/06/2019 Broker: Barclays Capital Rating: Overweight Old Target: GBX 1530.00 Maintain

29/05/2019 Broker: Barclays Capital Rating: Overweight Old Target: GBX 1430.00 New Target: GBX 1530.00 Maintain

23/05/2019 Broker: Numis Securities Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 1350.00 New Target: GBX 1550.00 Maintain

23/05/2019 Broker: JP Morgan Rating: Overweight Old Target: GBX 1450.00 New Target: GBX 1530.00 Maintain

22/05/2019 Broker: Shore Capital Rating: Hold Maintain

16/05/2019 Broker: Numis Securities Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 1350.00 Maintain

12/04/2019 Broker: Barclays Capital Rating: Overweight New Target: GBX 1430.00 Initiates Starts

Deprince Race & Zollo Inc increased Avista Corp (AVA) stake by 6.38% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc acquired 42,419 shares as Avista Corp (AVA)’s stock rose 8.90%. The Deprince Race & Zollo Inc holds 707,136 shares with $31.54 million value, up from 664,717 last quarter. Avista Corp now has $3.25 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.04% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $49.1. About 101,015 shares traded. Avista Corporation (NYSE:AVA) has declined 8.49% since September 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.49% the S&P500. Some Historical AVA News: 25/05/2018 – HYDRO ONE – SETTLEMENT AGREEMENT IN OREGON INCLUDES FINANCIAL, NON-FINANCIAL COMMITMENTS; 04/04/2018 – HYDRO ONE, AVISTA, JUNEAU REACH A SETTLEMENT IN MERGER CASE; 16/03/2018 – HYDRO ONE & AVISTA CONTINUE TO ANTICIPATE CLOSING 2H OF 2018; 27/04/2018 – AVISTA SAYS WA. UTC APPROVES ONE-TIME RATE ADJUSTMENTS; 07/05/2018 – Hydro One and Avista Still Expect to Close Deal in 2H 2018; 27/03/2018 – HYDRO ONE SAYS SETTLEMENT WITH AVISTA CORP INCLUDES FINANCIAL AND NON-FINANCIAL COMMITMENTS; 08/05/2018 – AVISTA – SETTLEMENT INCLUDES PROVISIONS ON FINANCIAL PROTECTIONS FOR UTILITY, CUSTOMERS, FINANCIAL BENEFITS THROUGH RATE CREDIT FOR OREGON CUSTOMERS; 25/05/2018 – Hydro One and Avista file a Settlement Agreement in Oregon Merger Case; 07/05/2018 – Hydro One and Avista Receive Federal Commun Commission Approval for Proposed Merger; 16/04/2018 – Moneycontrol.in: ICICI matter: Finance Ministry looking at BBB member Pradeep Kumar’s stint at Avista Advisory

Intermediate Capital Group plc is a private equity firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. The company has market cap of 4.24 billion GBP. Within direct it specializes in private debt, credit and equity investments. It has a 23.03 P/E ratio. It invests in growth capital, reinvestment, bridge financing, restructuring of a shareholder base, acquisitions, public to private transactions with or without private equity backing, leveraged and acquisition finance, leveraged credit, partnership equity, management buyouts and management buyins, secondary investments, development capital, public quoted firm finance, off-balance-sheet finance, refinancing and recapitalizations, and pre-IPO financing.

The stock increased 1.96% or GBX 28 during the last trading session, reaching GBX 1460. About 408,550 shares traded. Intermediate Capital Group plc (LON:ICP) has 0.00% since September 27, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Deprince Race & Zollo Inc decreased Snap On Inc (NYSE:SNA) stake by 6,998 shares to 119,452 valued at $19.79M in 2019Q2. It also reduced Banc Of California Inc (NYSE:BANC) stake by 88,454 shares and now owns 583,431 shares. Helmerich & Payne Inc (NYSE:HP) was reduced too.

Among 3 analysts covering Avista Corporation Common Stock (NYSE:AVA), 0 have Buy rating, 3 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Avista Corporation Common Stock has $4300 highest and $3500 lowest target. $40’s average target is -18.53% below currents $49.1 stock price. Avista Corporation Common Stock had 4 analyst reports since May 9, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Sell” rating on Monday, September 16 by Williams Capital Group. The stock of Avista Corporation (NYSE:AVA) has “Underweight” rating given on Wednesday, June 5 by KeyBanc Capital Markets.