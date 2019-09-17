Deprince Race & Zollo Has Lowered Its Holding in Umpqua Hldgs (UMPQ) by $6.21 Million as Share Value Rose; 1492 Capital Management Lifted Its Stake in Vonage Hldgs (VG) by $2.14 Million as Share Value Rose

1492 Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Vonage Hldgs Corp (VG) by 70.29% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. 1492 Capital Management Llc bought 194,923 shares as the company’s stock rose 27.70% . The institutional investor held 472,227 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.35M, up from 277,304 at the end of the previous reported quarter. 1492 Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Vonage Hldgs Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.17B market cap company. The stock increased 0.58% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $12.95. About 542,331 shares traded. Vonage Holdings Corp. (NYSE:VG) has declined 2.67% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.67% the S&P500. Some Historical VG News: 08/05/2018 – VONAGE 1Q REV. $254M, EST. $251.7M; 16/04/2018 – MyEyeDr Selects Vonage as Its Business Commun Partner; 08/03/2018 – Vonage to Present on the Future of Business Cloud Communications at Enterprise Connect 2018; 14/03/2018 – Vonage Granted New Patent in Support of the Nexmo API Platform; 08/05/2018 – VONAGE 1Q ADJ EPS 13C, EST. 7.0C; 23/04/2018 – Bob Crissman, Vonage Channel Chief, honored with 2018 Circle of Excellence Award; 07/05/2018 – Industry Veteran Reginald Scales Joins Vonage as SVP, Mid-Market Sales; 08/05/2018 – Vonage Holdings 1Q Rev $253.6M; 14/03/2018 – Nexmo, the Vonage API Platform, Releases New Enterprise Plan; 16/04/2018 – MyEyeDr Selects Vonage as its Business Communications Partner

Deprince Race & Zollo Inc decreased its stake in Umpqua Hldgs Corp (UMPQ) by 50.39% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc sold 388,184 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.17% . The institutional investor held 382,123 shares of the savings institutions company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.34M, down from 770,307 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc who had been investing in Umpqua Hldgs Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.68B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.42% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $16.72. About 472,899 shares traded. Umpqua Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:UMPQ) has declined 18.79% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.79% the S&P500. Some Historical UMPQ News: 18/04/2018 – UMPQUA 1Q EPS 35C; 29/03/2018 – First Foundation Bank Expands Banking Team, Adds New Branch Managers and Relationship Banker; 18/04/2018 – UMPQUA 1Q EPS 35C, EST. 28C; 18/04/2018 – Umpqua Holdings 1Q Net $77.7M; 15/03/2018 – Umpqua Holdings Raises Dividend to 20c Vs. 18c; 15/03/2018 – UMPQUA BOOSTS QTRLY DIV TO 20C/SHR FROM 18C, EST. 22C; 26/03/2018 – Community Valley Bank Buying Southern California Branch from Umpqua Bank; 22/03/2018 – Umpqua Bank Wealth Management Expands to Southern California; 15/03/2018 – Umpqua Holdings Raises Qtrly Div by 11.1%; 23/04/2018 – UMPQUA INVESTMENTS HIRES ERIC FIELD AS CEO

Deprince Race & Zollo Inc, which manages about $8.52 billion and $3.58B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Wesbanco Inc (NASDAQ:WSBC) by 110,706 shares to 292,832 shares, valued at $11.29M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Graham Corp (NYSE:GHM) by 40,959 shares in the quarter, for a total of 616,003 shares, and has risen its stake in Murphy Oil Corp (NYSE:MUR).

Analysts await Umpqua Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:UMPQ) to report earnings on October, 16. They expect $0.38 earnings per share, down 7.32% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.41 per share. UMPQ’s profit will be $83.68M for 11.00 P/E if the $0.38 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.51 actual earnings per share reported by Umpqua Holdings Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -25.49% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.97 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.37, from 1.34 in 2019Q1.

1492 Capital Management Llc, which manages about $188.45M and $106.90M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Plantronics Inc New (NYSE:PLT) by 29,913 shares to 29,253 shares, valued at $1.08 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Lumentum Hldgs Inc by 13,218 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 51,474 shares, and cut its stake in Universal Display Co (NASDAQ:OLED).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.69 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.70, from 0.99 in 2019Q1.