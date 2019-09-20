Dentsply Sirona (XRAY) to pay $0.10 on Oct 11, 2019; Penn Capital Management Co Decreased Modine Mfg Co (MOD) Position

Dentsply Sirona Inc (NASDAQ:XRAY) is expected to pay $0.10 on Oct 11, 2019. (NASDAQ:XRAY) shareholders before Sep 26, 2019 will receive the $0.10 dividend. Dentsply Sirona Inc’s current price of $49.90 translates into 0.20% yield. Dentsply Sirona Inc’s dividend has Sep 27, 2019 as record date. Aug 2, 2019 is the announcement. The stock increased 0.08% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $49.9. About 1.63M shares traded. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) has risen 14.17% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.17% the S&P500. Some Historical XRAY News: 06/05/2018 – Dentsply Sirona 1Q EPS 35c; 26/03/2018 – Dentsply Sirona: Planning to Incur Additional Investments, Expenses; 06/05/2018 – Dentsply 1Q Adj EPS 45c; 06/05/2018 – DENTSPLY SEES FY ADJ EPS $2.55 TO $2.65, EST. $2.72; 26/03/2018 – DENTSPLY SIRONA REPORTS PURCHASE OF ORAMETRIX; 26/03/2018 – Dentsply Sirona: Deal Will Be Slightly Dilutive to EPS in 2018, 2019; 17/05/2018 – Dentsply 11.3% Owned by Hedge Funds; 25/04/2018 – Datum Dental, Ltd. and Dentsply Sirona Implants Enter Distribution Agreement in the USA; 15/05/2018 – Healthcor Management Buys New 1.3% Position in Dentsply; 26/03/2018 – Dentsply Sirona Announces Acquisition Of Technology Solutions Provider OraMetrix

Penn Capital Management Co Inc decreased Modine Mfg Co (MOD) stake by 4.19% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Penn Capital Management Co Inc sold 29,230 shares as Modine Mfg Co (MOD)’s stock declined 6.73%. The Penn Capital Management Co Inc holds 668,749 shares with $9.57M value, down from 697,979 last quarter. Modine Mfg Co now has $547.56M valuation. The stock decreased 1.82% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $10.79. About 252,402 shares traded. Modine Manufacturing Company (NYSE:MOD) has declined 20.23% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.23% the S&P500. Some Historical MOD News: 30/05/2018 – Modine at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Seaport Today; 23/05/2018 – Modine Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By Seaport for May. 30; 02/04/2018 – Variety: Matthew Modine Joins Uzo Aduba in Drama `Miss Virginia’; 23/05/2018 – Modine Mfg 4Q Adj EPS 44c; 23/05/2018 – MODINE 4Q ADJ EPS 44C, EST. 40C (2 EST.); 23/05/2018 – MODINE MANUFACTURING CO SEES 2019 FULL FISCAL YEAR-OVER-YEAR SALES UP 3 TO 8 PERCENT; 23/05/2018 – Modine Mfg 4Q EPS 34c; 21/04/2018 – DJ Modine Manufacturing Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MOD); 23/05/2018 – MODINE SEES FY ADJ EPS $1.50 TO $1.65, EST. $1.73; 23/05/2018 – MODINE MANUFACTURING CO SEES 2019 ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE OF $1.50 TO $1.65

Penn Capital Management Co Inc increased Godaddy Inc stake by 34,256 shares to 53,724 valued at $3.77M in 2019Q2. It also upped Arch Cap Group Ltd (NASDAQ:ACGL) stake by 72,097 shares and now owns 114,982 shares. Innophos Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:IPHS) was raised too.

Among 2 analysts covering Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Modine Manufacturing has $1300 highest and $11.5000 lowest target. $12.25’s average target is 13.53% above currents $10.79 stock price. Modine Manufacturing had 5 analyst reports since April 2, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel.

Analysts await Modine Manufacturing Company (NYSE:MOD) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.25 EPS, down 28.57% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.35 per share. MOD’s profit will be $12.69M for 10.79 P/E if the $0.25 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.31 actual EPS reported by Modine Manufacturing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -19.35% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.44 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.23, from 1.21 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 8 investors sold MOD shares while 42 reduced holdings. 21 funds opened positions while 51 raised stakes. 43.57 million shares or 0.05% more from 43.54 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Charles Schwab Inv stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Modine Manufacturing Company (NYSE:MOD). 186,324 were accumulated by Oarsman Capital. Paradigm Capital New York accumulated 654,300 shares or 0.85% of the stock. 4,047 were reported by Ameritas Investment Inc. Invesco Ltd invested in 155,528 shares or 0% of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advsr Lp owns 4.27M shares. Washington-based Icm Asset Mngmt Wa has invested 2.54% in Modine Manufacturing Company (NYSE:MOD). Victory Cap Management Inc holds 0% or 161,357 shares in its portfolio. Blackrock reported 0% in Modine Manufacturing Company (NYSE:MOD). Panagora Asset has 555,918 shares. Products Prtnrs stated it has 0.02% in Modine Manufacturing Company (NYSE:MOD). 25,750 are held by Menta Capital Ltd Liability Corp. 48,895 were accumulated by Cornercap Inv Counsel Incorporated. Snow Mgmt LP holds 0.4% or 430,367 shares. Rice Hall James Associate Ltd Llc holds 134,926 shares.

Since May 7, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $888,638 activity. LUCIER GREGORY T also bought $536,047 worth of DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) on Thursday, May 23. 2,720 DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) shares with value of $150,439 were bought by HOLDEN BETSY D. The insider Key Daniel P bought 3,697 shares worth $202,152.

Investors sentiment increased to Infinity in 2019 Q2. Its up Infinity, from 1 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 0 investors sold DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. shares while 0 reduced holdings. 2 funds opened positions while 2 raised stakes. 263,462 shares or 109.05% more from 126,026 shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Cibc World reported 53,464 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. North Carolina-based Cardinal Capital has invested 1.21% in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY). 52 were reported by Gemmer Asset Ltd. Moreover, Syntal Cap Ptnrs Ltd Com has 0.05% invested in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) for 5,354 shares.

