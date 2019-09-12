DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (XRAY)’s Financial Results Comparing With Masimo Corporation (NASDAQ:MASI)

Since DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) and Masimo Corporation (NASDAQ:MASI) are part of the Medical Instruments & Supplies industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. 53 2.93 N/A -4.68 0.00 Masimo Corporation 142 9.10 N/A 3.55 44.44

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. and Masimo Corporation’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. 0.00% -20.5% -12.1% Masimo Corporation 0.00% 21.3% 17.8%

Risk & Volatility

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 3.00% less volatile than S&P 500 due to its 0.97 beta. Masimo Corporation’s 1.14 beta is the reason why it is 14.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. are 2.1 and 1.4. Competitively, Masimo Corporation has 7 and 6.2 for Current and Quick Ratio. Masimo Corporation’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The Recommendations and Ratings for DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. and Masimo Corporation are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. 0 1 1 2.50 Masimo Corporation 0 0 3 3.00

The upside potential is 7.45% for DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. with average price target of $55.5. On the other hand, Masimo Corporation’s potential upside is 12.47% and its average price target is $168.33. The results provided earlier shows that Masimo Corporation appears more favorable than DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc., based on analyst view.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. and Masimo Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 94.8% and 85.6% respectively. 0.3% are DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc.’s share held by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.7% of Masimo Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. -3.8% -6.64% 8.23% 30.98% 14.17% 46.33% Masimo Corporation 0.33% 5.15% 22.23% 28.32% 62.41% 47.01%

For the past year DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Masimo Corporation.

Summary

On 10 of the 10 factors Masimo Corporation beats DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets various dental and oral health products, and other consumable healthcare products primarily for the professional dental market worldwide. It operates through two segments, Dental and Healthcare Consumables; and Technologies. The company provides dental consumable products, including endodontic instruments and materials, dental anesthetics, prophylaxis pastes, dental sealants, impression materials, restorative materials, tooth whiteners, and topical fluoride products; and small equipment products comprising dental hand pieces, intraoral curing light systems, dental diagnostic systems, and ultrasonic scalers and polishers. It also offers dental laboratory products, such as dental prosthetics that include artificial teeth, precious metal dental alloys, dental ceramics, and crown and bridge materials. In addition, the company provides dental equipment, such as treatment centers, imaging equipment, and computer aided design and machining systems for dental practitioners and laboratories; and dental implants and related scanning equipment, treatment software, and orthodontic appliances for dental practitioners and specialists, and dental laboratories. Further, it offers healthcare consumable products, such as urology catheters, various surgical products, medical drills, and other non-medical products. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. markets and sells its dental products through distributors, dealers, and importers to dentists, dental hygienists, dental assistants, dental laboratories, and dental schools; and urology products directly to patients, as well as through distributors to urologists, urology nurses, and general practitioners. The company was formerly known as DENTSPLY International Inc. and changed its name to DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. in February 2016. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. was founded in 1899 and is headquartered in York, Pennsylvania.

Masimo Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets noninvasive monitoring technologies worldwide. The company offers Masimo Signal Extraction Technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through-motion and low-perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry. It also provides Masimo rainbow SET platform that includes rainbow SET Pulse CO-Oximetry products that noninvasively monitor hemoglobin species, including oxygen saturation, pulse rate, perfusion index, pleth variability index, and respiration rate from the pleth; noninvasively monitor hemoglobin concentration, and carboxyhemoglobin and methemoglobin saturation; monitor arterial oxygen saturation and acoustic respiration rate; and calculates oxygen content and oxygen reserve index. In addition, the company offers SedLine brain function monitoring technology to measure the brainÂ’s electrical activity by detecting EEG signals; capnography and gas monitoring products comprising external plug-in-and-measure capnography and gas analyzers, integrated modules, and handheld capnograph and capnometer devices; and O3 regional oximetry for tissue oxygen saturation measurement. Further, it provides Patient SafetyNet, a surveillance, remote monitoring, and clinician notification solution; MyView, a wireless presence-detection system; and connectivity devices. The company provides its products directly, as well as through distributors and original equipment manufacturers partners to hospitals, emergency medical service providers, physician offices, veterinarians, long term care facilities, and consumers. Masimo Corporation was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.