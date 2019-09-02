DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (XRAY) and Retractable Technologies Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RVP) Comparing side by side

As Medical Instruments & Supplies businesses, DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) and Retractable Technologies Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RVP), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. 52 2.94 N/A -4.68 0.00 Retractable Technologies Inc. 1 0.73 N/A -0.06 0.00

In table 1 we can see DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. and Retractable Technologies Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. and Retractable Technologies Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. 0.00% -20.5% -12.1% Retractable Technologies Inc. 0.00% -8% -5.4%

Volatility and Risk

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. has a 0.97 beta, while its volatility is 3.00%, thus making it less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. From a competition point of view, Retractable Technologies Inc. has a 0.71 beta which is 29.00% less volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. are 2.1 and 1.4. Competitively, Retractable Technologies Inc. has 3 and 2.1 for Current and Quick Ratio. Retractable Technologies Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Recommendations and Ratings for DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. and Retractable Technologies Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. 0 4 1 2.20 Retractable Technologies Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The average price target of DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. is $52.6, with potential upside of 0.90%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. and Retractable Technologies Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 94.8% and 12.1% respectively. Insiders held 0.3% of DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. shares. Competitively, Retractable Technologies Inc. has 43.7% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. -3.8% -6.64% 8.23% 30.98% 14.17% 46.33% Retractable Technologies Inc. 1.4% 3.03% 3.43% 7.98% -7.52% 25.04%

For the past year DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Retractable Technologies Inc.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets various dental and oral health products, and other consumable healthcare products primarily for the professional dental market worldwide. It operates through two segments, Dental and Healthcare Consumables; and Technologies. The company provides dental consumable products, including endodontic instruments and materials, dental anesthetics, prophylaxis pastes, dental sealants, impression materials, restorative materials, tooth whiteners, and topical fluoride products; and small equipment products comprising dental hand pieces, intraoral curing light systems, dental diagnostic systems, and ultrasonic scalers and polishers. It also offers dental laboratory products, such as dental prosthetics that include artificial teeth, precious metal dental alloys, dental ceramics, and crown and bridge materials. In addition, the company provides dental equipment, such as treatment centers, imaging equipment, and computer aided design and machining systems for dental practitioners and laboratories; and dental implants and related scanning equipment, treatment software, and orthodontic appliances for dental practitioners and specialists, and dental laboratories. Further, it offers healthcare consumable products, such as urology catheters, various surgical products, medical drills, and other non-medical products. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. markets and sells its dental products through distributors, dealers, and importers to dentists, dental hygienists, dental assistants, dental laboratories, and dental schools; and urology products directly to patients, as well as through distributors to urologists, urology nurses, and general practitioners. The company was formerly known as DENTSPLY International Inc. and changed its name to DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. in February 2016. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. was founded in 1899 and is headquartered in York, Pennsylvania.

Retractable Technologies, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets safety syringes and other safety medical products for the healthcare industry in the United States and internationally. Its principal products comprise VanishPoint 0.5mL insulin syringes; 1mL tuberculin, insulin, and allergy antigen syringes; 0.5mL, 1mL, 2mL, 3mL, 5mL, and 10mL syringes; EasyPoint needles; VanishPoint blood collection tube holders; VanishPoint IV safety catheters; small diameter tube adapters; allergy trays; Patient Safe syringes; Patient Safe Luer caps; and VanishPoint blood collection sets, as well as VanishPoint autodisable syringes. The company is also developing retractable needles and syringes, glass syringes, dental syringes, IV catheter introducers, and blood collection sets. It serves healthcare providers, such as acute care hospitals, alternate care facilities, doctorsÂ’ offices, clinics, emergency centers, surgical centers, long-term care facilities, veterans administration facilities, military organizations, public health facilities, and prisons. The company distributes its products through general line and specialty distributors, as well as through international distributors; and a direct marketing network. Retractable Technologies, Inc. was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Little Elm, Texas.