DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (XRAY) and ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) Contrasting side by side

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) and ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) compete with each other in the Medical Instruments & Supplies sector. We will analyze and contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. 52 2.95 N/A -4.68 0.00 ResMed Inc. 114 7.56 N/A 3.16 40.73

Table 1 demonstrates DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. and ResMed Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. and ResMed Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. 0.00% -20.5% -12.1% ResMed Inc. 0.00% 22.7% 12.8%

Volatility and Risk

A 0.97 beta means DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc.’s volatility is 3.00% less than Standard & Poor’s 500’s volatility. ResMed Inc. has a 0.46 beta and it is 54.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. are 2.1 and 1.4 respectively. Its competitor ResMed Inc.’s Current Ratio is 2.4 and its Quick Ratio is 1.7. ResMed Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The Recommendations and Ratings for DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. and ResMed Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. 0 5 1 2.17 ResMed Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc.’s average price target is $52, while its potential upside is 0.21%. Competitively ResMed Inc. has an average price target of $140, with potential upside of 2.04%. The information presented earlier suggests that ResMed Inc. looks more robust than DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. as far as analyst belief.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 94.8% of DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. shares and 71.5% of ResMed Inc. shares. About 0.3% of DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, ResMed Inc. has 0.5% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. -3.8% -6.64% 8.23% 30.98% 14.17% 46.33% ResMed Inc. 2.58% 3.99% 23.22% 37.29% 22.98% 13.02%

For the past year DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. was more bullish than ResMed Inc.

Summary

On 9 of the 10 factors ResMed Inc. beats DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets various dental and oral health products, and other consumable healthcare products primarily for the professional dental market worldwide. It operates through two segments, Dental and Healthcare Consumables; and Technologies. The company provides dental consumable products, including endodontic instruments and materials, dental anesthetics, prophylaxis pastes, dental sealants, impression materials, restorative materials, tooth whiteners, and topical fluoride products; and small equipment products comprising dental hand pieces, intraoral curing light systems, dental diagnostic systems, and ultrasonic scalers and polishers. It also offers dental laboratory products, such as dental prosthetics that include artificial teeth, precious metal dental alloys, dental ceramics, and crown and bridge materials. In addition, the company provides dental equipment, such as treatment centers, imaging equipment, and computer aided design and machining systems for dental practitioners and laboratories; and dental implants and related scanning equipment, treatment software, and orthodontic appliances for dental practitioners and specialists, and dental laboratories. Further, it offers healthcare consumable products, such as urology catheters, various surgical products, medical drills, and other non-medical products. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. markets and sells its dental products through distributors, dealers, and importers to dentists, dental hygienists, dental assistants, dental laboratories, and dental schools; and urology products directly to patients, as well as through distributors to urologists, urology nurses, and general practitioners. The company was formerly known as DENTSPLY International Inc. and changed its name to DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. in February 2016. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. was founded in 1899 and is headquartered in York, Pennsylvania.

ResMed Inc. develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications that diagnose, treat, and manage respiratory disorders comprising sleep disordered breathing, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, neuromuscular disease, and other chronic diseases. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, portable oxygen concentrators, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes. The company also provides humidifiers, carry bags, and breathing circuits; and data communications and control products, such as EasyCare, ResLink, ResControl, ResControl II, TxControl, ResScan, and ResTraxx modules that facilitate the transfer of data and other information to and from the flow generators. It markets its products to sleep clinics, home healthcare dealers, patients, hospitals, physicians, and third-party payers through a network of distributors and direct sales force in approximately 120 countries. ResMed Inc. was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.