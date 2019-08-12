DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (XRAY) and Penumbra Inc. (NYSE:PEN) Contrasting side by side

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) and Penumbra Inc. (NYSE:PEN), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Medical Instruments & Supplies. These factors are particularly influence the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership of the two firms.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. 51 3.00 N/A -4.68 0.00 Penumbra Inc. 150 10.56 N/A 0.27 618.45

Demonstrates DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. and Penumbra Inc. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. 0.00% -20.5% -12.1% Penumbra Inc. 0.00% 2.8% 2.3%

Volatility and Risk

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. has a 0.97 beta, while its volatility is 3.00%, thus making it less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Penumbra Inc. is 34.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 0.66 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. is 2.1 while its Quick Ratio stands at 1.4. The Current Ratio of rival Penumbra Inc. is 6.1 and its Quick Ratio is has 4.3. Penumbra Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is given DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. and Penumbra Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. 0 5 1 2.17 Penumbra Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc.’s downside potential currently stands at -1.57% and an $52 average target price. Meanwhile, Penumbra Inc.’s average target price is $140, while its potential downside is -6.90%. Based on the data given earlier, DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. is looking more favorable than Penumbra Inc., analysts belief.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 94.8% of DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. shares and 91.7% of Penumbra Inc. shares. Insiders owned roughly 0.3% of DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 1.7% of Penumbra Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. -3.8% -6.64% 8.23% 30.98% 14.17% 46.33% Penumbra Inc. -8.62% 4.44% 31.56% 17.26% 20.32% 37.15%

For the past year DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. was more bullish than Penumbra Inc.

Summary

On 7 of the 10 factors Penumbra Inc. beats DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets various dental and oral health products, and other consumable healthcare products primarily for the professional dental market worldwide. It operates through two segments, Dental and Healthcare Consumables; and Technologies. The company provides dental consumable products, including endodontic instruments and materials, dental anesthetics, prophylaxis pastes, dental sealants, impression materials, restorative materials, tooth whiteners, and topical fluoride products; and small equipment products comprising dental hand pieces, intraoral curing light systems, dental diagnostic systems, and ultrasonic scalers and polishers. It also offers dental laboratory products, such as dental prosthetics that include artificial teeth, precious metal dental alloys, dental ceramics, and crown and bridge materials. In addition, the company provides dental equipment, such as treatment centers, imaging equipment, and computer aided design and machining systems for dental practitioners and laboratories; and dental implants and related scanning equipment, treatment software, and orthodontic appliances for dental practitioners and specialists, and dental laboratories. Further, it offers healthcare consumable products, such as urology catheters, various surgical products, medical drills, and other non-medical products. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. markets and sells its dental products through distributors, dealers, and importers to dentists, dental hygienists, dental assistants, dental laboratories, and dental schools; and urology products directly to patients, as well as through distributors to urologists, urology nurses, and general practitioners. The company was formerly known as DENTSPLY International Inc. and changed its name to DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. in February 2016. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. was founded in 1899 and is headquartered in York, Pennsylvania.

Penumbra, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, Japan, and internationally. The company offers neurovascular access systems designed to provide intracranial access for use in a range of neurovascular therapies under the Neuron, Neuron MAX, Select, BENCHMARK, DDC, PX SLIM, and Velocity brands; aspiration based thrombectomy systems and accessory devices under the Penumbra System brand; and revascularization device for mechanical thrombectomy under the 3D brand. It also provides neurovascular embolization coiling systems to treat patients with various sizes of aneurysms and other neurovascular lesions under the Penumbra Coil 400 and Penumbra SMART Coil brands; and neurovascular stents for stent-assisted coiling in large and wide-neck aneurysms under the LIBERTY Stent brand. In addition, the company offers neurosurgical aspiration tools for the removal of tissue and fluids under the Apollo System brand; and detachable embolic coil systems for peripheral embolization under the RUBY Coil brand, as well as microcatheter for the delivery of detachable coils and occlusion devices under the Lantern brand. Further, it provides detachable, microcatheter-deliverable occlusion devices designed primarily to occlude peripheral vessels under the POD (penumbra occlusion device) brand; and aspiration-based thrombectomy systems for peripheral applications under the Indigo System brand, as well as POD Packing Coil, a device for use with RUBY Coil and POD for vessel occlusion. The company sells its products through direct sales organizations and distributors to hospitals in neuro and peripheral vascular markets. Penumbra, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Alameda, California.