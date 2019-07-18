DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (XRAY) and CRH Medical Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:CRHM) Comparing side by side

As Medical Instruments & Supplies companies, DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) and CRH Medical Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:CRHM) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. 50 3.35 N/A -4.68 0.00 CRH Medical Corporation 3 1.70 N/A 0.04 66.98

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. and CRH Medical Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 has DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. and CRH Medical Corporation’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. 0.00% -20.5% -12.1% CRH Medical Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. and CRH Medical Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. 0 5 1 2.17 CRH Medical Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

The downside potential is -8.66% for DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. with consensus target price of $52.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 97.6% of DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. shares and 0% of CRH Medical Corporation shares. 0.3% are DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. 0.04% 7.3% 25.3% 52.44% 15.7% 47.73% CRH Medical Corporation -2.37% 2.13% -13.25% -11.38% -18.87% -5.57%

For the past year DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. has 47.73% stronger performance while CRH Medical Corporation has -5.57% weaker performance.

Summary

On 5 of the 9 factors DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. beats CRH Medical Corporation.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets various dental and oral health products, and other consumable healthcare products primarily for the professional dental market worldwide. It operates through two segments, Dental and Healthcare Consumables; and Technologies. The company provides dental consumable products, including endodontic instruments and materials, dental anesthetics, prophylaxis pastes, dental sealants, impression materials, restorative materials, tooth whiteners, and topical fluoride products; and small equipment products comprising dental hand pieces, intraoral curing light systems, dental diagnostic systems, and ultrasonic scalers and polishers. It also offers dental laboratory products, such as dental prosthetics that include artificial teeth, precious metal dental alloys, dental ceramics, and crown and bridge materials. In addition, the company provides dental equipment, such as treatment centers, imaging equipment, and computer aided design and machining systems for dental practitioners and laboratories; and dental implants and related scanning equipment, treatment software, and orthodontic appliances for dental practitioners and specialists, and dental laboratories. Further, it offers healthcare consumable products, such as urology catheters, various surgical products, medical drills, and other non-medical products. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. markets and sells its dental products through distributors, dealers, and importers to dentists, dental hygienists, dental assistants, dental laboratories, and dental schools; and urology products directly to patients, as well as through distributors to urologists, urology nurses, and general practitioners. The company was formerly known as DENTSPLY International Inc. and changed its name to DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. in February 2016. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. was founded in 1899 and is headquartered in York, Pennsylvania.

CRH Medical Corporation provides products and services to physicians for the treatment of gastrointestinal diseases in the United States. It offers anesthesia services for patients undergoing endoscopic procedures; and CRH OÂ’Regan System, a single use, disposable, and hemorrhoid banding technology for treating hemorrhoid grades IÂ–IV. The company distributes the CRH OÂ’Regan System, treatment protocols, and operational and marketing expertise as a turnkey package directly to physicians. The company was formerly known as Medsurge Medical Products Corp. and changed its name to CRH Medical Corporation in April 2006. CRH Medical Corporation was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.