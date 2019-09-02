DENSO (DNZOY) EPS Estimated At $0.53; RTL GROUP SA LUXEMBOURG UNSPONSORED ADR (RGLXY) SI Decreased By 98.11%

RTL GROUP SA LUXEMBOURG UNSPONSORED ADR (OTCMKTS:RGLXY) had a decrease of 98.11% in short interest. RGLXY’s SI was 200 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 98.11% from 10,600 shares previously. The stock decreased 6.31% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $5.64. About 248 shares traded. RTL Group SA (OTCMKTS:RGLXY) has 0.00% since September 2, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Analysts expect DENSO Corporation (OTCMKTS:DNZOY) to report $0.53 EPS on September, 3.DNZOY’s profit would be $813.74 million giving it 9.87 P/E if the $0.53 EPS is correct. The stock increased 0.65% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $20.93. About 7,878 shares traded. DENSO Corporation (OTCMKTS:DNZOY) has 0.00% since September 2, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

RTL Group SA operates television channels and radio stations worldwide. The company has market cap of $6.72 billion. The firm operates through six divisions: Mediengruppe RTL Deutschland, Groupe M6, FremantleMedia, RTL Nederland, RTL Belgium, and Others. It has a 10.21 P/E ratio. The Company’s television channels comprise RTL Television in Germany, M6 in France, RTL 4 in the Netherlands, and RTL-TVI in Belgium.

DENSO Corporation supplies automotive technology, systems, and components for automakers. The company has market cap of $32.14 billion. It develops and makes products for hybrid and electric vehicles, gasoline and diesel engine management systems and components, powertrain control systems, starters, and power-generation systems comprising alternators; electronic systems, such as semiconductor sensors, micro electronic devices, and engine electronic control units; and thermal systems, including car and bus air conditioning systems, cooling systems, and components comprising radiators and cooling fans. It has a 12.82 P/E ratio. The firm also provides intelligent transport system products, such as car navigation and electronic toll collection systems; telematics products; driving control and safety products, including airbags sensors and ECUs; and body electronics and meters.