Denny's (DENN) Touches $21.95 High on Jul, 27; Profile of 6 Analysts Covering Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (JEC)

The stock of Denny's Corporation (NASDAQ:DENN) reached all time high today, Jul, 27 and still has $23.27 target or 6.00% above today’s $21.95 share price. This indicates more upside for the $1.32B company. This technical setup was reported by Barchart.com. If the $23.27 PT is reached, the company will be worth $79.44M more. The stock decreased 0.14% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $21.95. About 488,902 shares traded or 19.41% up from the average. Denny's Corporation (NASDAQ:DENN) has risen 27.66% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.23% the S&P500. Some Historical DENN News: 15/05/2018 – Wellington Management Group Buys New 1.4% Position in Denny’s; 17/05/2018 – VP Dunn Gifts 700 Of Denny’s Corp; 01/05/2018 – Denny’s Sees Full-Year Same-Store Sales Flat to Up 2%; 01/05/2018 – Denny’s Same-Store Sales Up, Revenue Boosted by Accounting Change

Among 6 analysts covering Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:JEC), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Jacobs Engineering Group had 15 analyst reports since January 28, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Cowen & Co maintained Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC) on Wednesday, February 20 with “Buy” rating. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained the shares of JEC in report on Wednesday, May 8 with “Overweight” rating. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital on Tuesday, April 30 with “Overweight”. The stock has “Buy” rating by M Partners on Tuesday, March 19. M Partners maintained it with “Buy” rating and $87 target in Tuesday, February 26 report. As per Wednesday, February 20, the company rating was maintained by Citigroup. The stock of Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC) has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, February 19 by Barclays Capital. The stock of Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC) has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, February 20 by Robert W. Baird. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC) on Tuesday, July 23 with “Overweight” rating. See Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC) latest ratings:

23/07/2019 Broker: KeyBanc Capital Markets Rating: Overweight Old Target: $86.0000 New Target: $90.0000 Maintain

08/05/2019 Broker: KeyBanc Capital Markets Rating: Overweight Old Target: $82.0000 New Target: $86.0000 Maintain

02/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Downgrade

30/04/2019 Broker: Barclays Capital Rating: Overweight New Target: $85.0000 Maintain

25/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

02/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

19/03/2019 Broker: M Partners Rating: Buy New Target: $87 Maintain

28/02/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

26/02/2019 Broker: M Partners Rating: Buy New Target: $87 Maintain

21/02/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Upgrade

More notable recent Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC) Is Yielding 0.8% – But Is It A Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on July 02, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Jacobs Wins US Department of State Commissioning Services Contract – PRNewswire” published on July 09, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “The Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:JEC) Share Price Has Gained 52% And Shareholders Are Hoping For More – Yahoo Finance” on June 06, 2019. More interesting news about Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Jacobs Supports NASA’s Artemis Moon Program, Completes Successful Ascent Abort-2 Flight Test – PRNewswire” published on July 02, 2019 as well as Forbes.com‘s news article titled: “The Bill To Green America’s Electricity Industry Is As Big As The Banking Bailout – Forbes” with publication date: July 23, 2019.

The stock increased 0.54% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $84.96. About 545,815 shares traded. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC) has risen 21.94% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.51% the S&P500. Some Historical JEC News: 03/04/2018 – JACOBS ENGINEERING GROUP INC – SELECTED BY U.S. ARMY CORPS OF ENGINEERS, EUROPE DISTRICT, TO DELIVER ARCHITECTURAL AND ENGINEERING CONSULTING SERVICES; 05/04/2018 – “Any world class program is going to have to equip students in this field to compete,” says John Jacobs, executive director of Georgetown University’s McDonough School of Business; 13/04/2018 – Biological Dynamics Announces the Addition of Irwin M. Jacobs and Martin J. Wygod to its Board of Directors; 14/03/2018 – JACOBS GETS $778M CONTRACT FOR US SPECIAL OPS COMMAND; 16/03/2018 – PAUL JACOBS SAYS “THERE ARE CLEAR MERITS TO EXPLORING A PATH” TO TAKE QUALCOMM PRIVATE; 30/05/2018 – JACOBS SECURES SMART CITY SERVICES CONTRACT FROM DELHI MUMBAI; 16/03/2018 – “I think [Jacobs] snapped,” a source close to the board says; 16/03/2018 – NEW: Qualcomm is board meeting now and discussing the fate of former CEO, chairman and current board member Paul Jacobs, Dow Jones reports; Jacobs indicated interest to Qualcomm’s board about taking the firm private, sources told CNBC; 15/03/2018 – RECENTLY DEMOTED CHAIRMAN OF QUALCOMM PAUL JACOBS APPROACHED SEVERAL GLOBAL INVESTORS IN EFFORT TO ACQUIRE QUALCOMM – FT, CITING; 21/04/2018 – DJ Jacobs Engineering Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (JEC)

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.75 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.02, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 41 investors sold Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. shares while 180 reduced holdings. 62 funds opened positions while 104 raised stakes. 118.53 million shares or 2.16% less from 121.16 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 95,569 were accumulated by Asset One. Segall Bryant & Hamill Limited Liability Com holds 6,560 shares. Amica Mutual Insurance owns 5,849 shares. Moreover, Geode Cap Mgmt Lc has 0.03% invested in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC) for 1.72 million shares. Gateway Advisers Ltd Liability Company owns 0% invested in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC) for 4,790 shares. High Pointe Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp has 19,585 shares for 2.02% of their portfolio. 63 were accumulated by Tarbox Family Office. State Street Corp reported 9.31 million shares. The United Kingdom-based Royal London Asset Mngmt Ltd has invested 0% in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC). Wedge Mngmt L Limited Partnership Nc holds 0.16% in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC) or 185,219 shares. Glenmede Tru Na reported 245 shares. 159,093 were accumulated by State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys. Alpine Woods Capital Invsts Ltd Liability holds 0.55% of its portfolio in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC) for 33,680 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Mngmt owns 8,066 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Whittier Com has 0% invested in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC) for 2,050 shares.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $49,779 activity. Tyler Michael R had sold 765 shares worth $49,779 on Monday, February 4.

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. provides technical, professional, and construction services. The company has market cap of $11.61 billion. It offers project services that include engineering, architectural, interiors, design, planning, and related services, as well as planning, scheduling, procurement, estimating, cost engineering, project accounting and delivery, safety, and other support services. It has a 41.59 P/E ratio. The firm also provides process, scientific, and systems consulting services, including performing pricing studies, market analyses, and financial projections in determining the feasibility of a project; performing gasoline reformulation modeling; analyzing and evaluating layout and mechanical creates for complex processing plants; analyzing automation and control systems; analyzing, designing, and executing bio containment strategies; developing and performing process protocols; and performing geological and metallurgical studies.

Analysts await Denny's Corporation (NASDAQ:DENN) to report earnings on July, 29. They expect $0.17 EPS, down 5.56% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.18 per share. DENN’s profit will be $10.25 million for 32.28 P/E if the $0.17 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.13 actual EPS reported by Denny's Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 30.77% EPS growth.

Denny??s Corporation, through its subsidiary, Denny??s, Inc., owns and operates full-service restaurant chains under the Denny??s brand. The company has market cap of $1.32 billion. As of June 28, 2017, it operated 1,724 franchised, licensed, and firm operated restaurants worldwide, including 125 restaurants in Canada, Puerto Rico, Mexico, New Zealand, Honduras, Costa Rica, Dominican Republic, the United Arab Emirates, the Philippines, Guam, Cura??ao ,and El Salvador. It has a 28.92 P/E ratio. The firm was formerly known as Advantica Restaurant Group, Inc. and changed its name to Denny??s Corporation in 2002.