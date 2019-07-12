Denny’s (DENN) Stock Price Rose While Eam Investors Lowered Its Position; Whitnell & Co Upped Its Holding in Amazon Com (AMZN) as Share Value Rose

Whitnell & Co increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 82.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Whitnell & Co bought 282 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% with the market. The institutional investor held 625 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.11M, up from 343 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Whitnell & Co who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $999.62B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.81% or $16.34 during the last trading session, reaching $2001.07. About 4.32M shares traded or 7.56% up from the average. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 16.83% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.40% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 06/03/2018 – Carlos by Carlos Santana Shoes for Men and Zappos Partner to Benefit Charities with New Men’s Shoe Line; 11/04/2018 – Filtrete™ Brand from 3M Teams up with Amazon to Integrate the New Filtrete™ Smart Air Filter Line with Amazon Dash; 27/03/2018 – The Big Interview: A Chinese Startup’s Big Ambition: Amazon for Services; 05/04/2018 – Economic Times: Amazon rolls the dice for a chance to lift Flipkart; 05/03/2018 – BI Tech: These are the top 5 contenders for Amazon’s HQ2, according to Bank of America; 06/03/2018 – CNET Taiwan: Airbnb nabs Amazon’s head of Prime; 06/03/2018 – Examining Amazon’s Ambitious 2018 (Video); 19/03/2018 – AMAZON ISN’T INTERESTED IN MAINTAINING TOYS “R” US BRAND, BUT CONSIDERED USING SOON-TO-BE-VACANT SPACES FOR OWN PURPOSES- BLOOMBERG, CITING; 04/04/2018 – TRUMP ECONOMIC ADVISER LARRY KUDLOW SAYS TRUMP COMMENTS ON AMAZON.COM ARE NOT AN ATTACK ON BUSINESS; 30/05/2018 – E-commerce is growing and Amazon is growing faster – now 28% of share

Eam Investors Llc decreased its stake in Denny’s Corporation (DENN) by 14.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eam Investors Llc sold 23,695 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.46% with the market. The institutional investor held 140,384 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.58M, down from 164,079 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eam Investors Llc who had been investing in Denny’s Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.30B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.09% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $21.49. About 182,384 shares traded. Denny's Corporation (NASDAQ:DENN) has risen 27.66% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.23% the S&P500. Some Historical DENN News: 01/05/2018 – Denny’s Sees Full-Year Same-Store Sales Flat to Up 2%; 01/05/2018 – DENNY’S SEES FY COMP SALES 0% TO +2%; 22/04/2018 – DJ Denny’s Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DENN); 01/05/2018 – DENNY’S 1Q ADJ EPS 15C, EST. 14C

Whitnell & Co, which manages about $1.15 billion and $259.74M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 2,970 shares to 26,452 shares, valued at $3.70M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await Denny's Corporation (NASDAQ:DENN) to report earnings on July, 29. They expect $0.17 earnings per share, down 5.56% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.18 per share. DENN’s profit will be $10.25 million for 31.60 P/E if the $0.17 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.13 actual earnings per share reported by Denny's Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 30.77% EPS growth.

