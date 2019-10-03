Dennys (DENN) Shareholder Avenir Has Trimmed Its Position by $2.37 Million as Market Valuation Rose; Azimuth Capital Management Has Lowered Stake in Kimberly (KMB) by $404,320

Azimuth Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Kimberly (KMB) by 4.1% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Azimuth Capital Management Llc sold 3,040 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.11% . The institutional investor held 71,069 shares of the containers and packaging company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.47M, down from 74,109 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Azimuth Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Kimberly for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $47.83 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.59% or $0.82 during the last trading session, reaching $138.97. About 110,961 shares traded. Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB) has risen 25.59% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.59% the S&P500. Some Historical KMB News: 23/04/2018 – Kimberly-Clark lifts full-year sales forecast; 23/04/2018 – Kimberly-Clark Sees FY Net Sales Up 2% To Up 3%; 12/04/2018 – Made in Alabama: BREAKING: Kimberly-Clark announces $100M investment in #MobileAL mill to expand capacity; 02/04/2018 – Halyard Health: Court Reduces Punitive Damages Awarded Against Kimberly-Clark to $19.4M From $350M; 05/03/2018 – MFS Value Fund Adds Kimberly-Clark, Exits Advance Auto; 17/05/2018 – Kimberly-Clark to Webcast its Participation in the 2018 Bernstein Strategic Decisions Conference; 08/03/2018 – lntelex Technologies Appoints Scott Gaddis as Health & Safety Practice Leader, EHSQ Content Strategy; 16/05/2018 – KIMBERLY-CLARK DE MEXICO ANNOUNCES A MXN3B TERM LOAN AGREEMENT; 08/05/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS KIMBERLY-CLARK DE MEXICO’S IDRS AT ‘A’; 11/05/2018 – KIMBERLY-CLARK CORP – UNDERHILL IS SUCCEEDING LARRY ALLGAIER

Avenir Corp decreased its stake in Dennys Corp (DENN) by 2.98% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Avenir Corp sold 118,694 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.21% . The institutional investor held 3.86M shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $79.28M, down from 3.98M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Avenir Corp who had been investing in Dennys Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.32 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.59% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $22.35. About 24,090 shares traded. Denny's Corporation (NASDAQ:DENN) has risen 45.55% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 45.55% the S&P500. Some Historical DENN News: 01/05/2018 – DENNY’S 1Q ADJ EPS 15C, EST. 14C; 14/03/2018 Denny’s Adds Voice Ordering Through Amazon Alexa — MarketWatch; 30/05/2018 – Denny’s Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By Wedbush for Jun. 6-7; 15/05/2018 – Wellington Management Group Buys New 1.4% Position in Denny’s; 01/05/2018 – Denny’s Sees Full-Year Same-Store Sales Flat to Up 2%; 24/05/2018 – Denny’s Company Marketing Scheduled By Stephens Inc for May. 31; 22/04/2018 – DJ Denny’s Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DENN); 01/05/2018 – Denny’s 1Q EPS 15c; 01/05/2018 – Denny’s Sees 2018 Rev $634M-$642M; 01/05/2018 – Denny’s 1Q Rev $155.3M

Analysts await Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB) to report earnings on October, 28. They expect $1.79 EPS, up 4.68% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.71 per share. KMB’s profit will be $616.01M for 19.41 P/E if the $1.79 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.67 actual EPS reported by Kimberly-Clark Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.19% EPS growth.

Analysts await Denny's Corporation (NASDAQ:DENN) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.15 earnings per share, down 11.76% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.17 per share. DENN’s profit will be $8.87M for 37.25 P/E if the $0.15 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.23 actual earnings per share reported by Denny's Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -34.78% negative EPS growth.

