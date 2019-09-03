Denny's (DENN) Reaches $23.64 52-Week High; Rudman Errol M Has Trimmed Delta Air Lines Del (DAL) Position

Rudman Errol M decreased Delta Air Lines Inc Del (DAL) stake by 11.86% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Rudman Errol M sold 24,000 shares as Delta Air Lines Inc Del (DAL)’s stock rose 6.75%. The Rudman Errol M holds 178,410 shares with $9.22 million value, down from 202,410 last quarter. Delta Air Lines Inc Del now has $36.41 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.19% or $0.69 during the last trading session, reaching $57.17. About 1.11 million shares traded. Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) has risen 13.48% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.48% the S&P500. Some Historical DAL News: 18/04/2018 – FOX 5 Atlanta: EXCLUSIVE: Video from inside a Delta flight to London forced to turn back to Atlanta due to a fire. WATCH:; 05/04/2018 – Delta Says Several Hundred Thousand Customers Affected by Breach; 27/04/2018 – Wow. Been sitting here on the ground at DCA for 45 MINUTES and counting with no gate to pull into to de-plane. Bravo @Delta; 12/04/2018 – Delta Keeps Sales Momentum; 30/05/2018 – DELTA CEO BASTIAN COMMENTS AT BERNSTEIN CONFERENCE TODAY; 29/03/2018 – ABC7 News: Breaking: Large medical response to San Jose Airport for a Delta Airlines flight that just landed; 30/05/2018 – DELTA CEO: HIGHER FUEL IN SHORT TERM `WILL CAUSE SOME PAIN’; 23/03/2018 – Delta Air Lines may outfit some employees with ‘wearable robotics’; 04/04/2018 – DELTA AIRLINES: [24]7.AI NOTIFIED CYBER INCIDENT ON MARCH 28; 30/05/2018 – Delta Air Lines is the second-biggest U.S. carrier

The stock of Denny's Corporation (NASDAQ:DENN) hit a new 52-week high and has $24.82 target or 5.00% above today’s $23.64 share price. The 9 months bullish chart indicates low risk for the $1.39B company. The 1-year high was reported on Sep, 3 by Barchart.com. If the $24.82 price target is reached, the company will be worth $69.60 million more. The stock increased 0.21% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $23.64. About 89,627 shares traded. Denny's Corporation (NASDAQ:DENN) has risen 45.55% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 45.55% the S&P500. Some Historical DENN News: 17/05/2018 – VP Dunn Gifts 700 Of Denny’s Corp; 01/05/2018 – DENNY’S SEES FY COMP SALES 0% TO +2%; 22/04/2018 – DJ Denny’s Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DENN); 01/05/2018 – Denny’s 1Q EPS 15c; 01/05/2018 – Denny’s 1Q Rev $155.3M; 24/05/2018 – Denny’s Company Marketing Scheduled By Stephens Inc for May. 31; 01/05/2018 – Denny’s Sees Full-Year Same-Store Sales Flat to Up 2%; 31/05/2018 – Denny’s at Company Marketing Hosted By Stephens Inc. Today; 01/05/2018 – Denny’s Sees 2018 Rev $634M-$642M; 01/05/2018 – DENNY’S 1Q ADJ EPS 15C, EST. 14C

Analysts await Denny's Corporation (NASDAQ:DENN) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.15 earnings per share, down 11.76% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.17 per share. DENN’s profit will be $8.83 million for 39.40 P/E if the $0.15 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.23 actual earnings per share reported by Denny's Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -34.78% negative EPS growth.

Denny??s Corporation, through its subsidiary, Denny??s, Inc., owns and operates full-service restaurant chains under the Denny??s brand. The company has market cap of $1.39 billion. As of June 28, 2017, it operated 1,724 franchised, licensed, and firm operated restaurants worldwide, including 125 restaurants in Canada, Puerto Rico, Mexico, New Zealand, Honduras, Costa Rica, Dominican Republic, the United Arab Emirates, the Philippines, Guam, Cura??ao ,and El Salvador. It has a 20.83 P/E ratio. The firm was formerly known as Advantica Restaurant Group, Inc. and changed its name to Denny??s Corporation in 2002.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.05, from 0.98 in 2018Q4.

Analysts await Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) to report earnings on October, 10. They expect $2.26 EPS, up 25.56% or $0.46 from last year’s $1.8 per share. DAL’s profit will be $1.44B for 6.32 P/E if the $2.26 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.35 actual EPS reported by Delta Air Lines, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.83% negative EPS growth.

Among 5 analysts covering Delta Airlines (NYSE:DAL), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Delta Airlines has $85 highest and $6100 lowest target. $70.50’s average target is 23.32% above currents $57.17 stock price. Delta Airlines had 10 analyst reports since March 7, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) earned “Buy” rating by Stifel Nicolaus on Wednesday, April 3. The rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Buy” on Thursday, April 11. The stock of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) earned “Outperform” rating by Credit Suisse on Thursday, April 11. The stock has “Buy” rating by Citigroup on Thursday, March 7. The rating was maintained by Buckingham Research on Wednesday, April 3 with “Buy”. The stock has “Outperform” rating by Raymond James on Thursday, April 11.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 0.99 in 2018Q4.

Since March 6, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $324,598 activity. On Monday, March 11 BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC bought $324,598 worth of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) or 6,500 shares.