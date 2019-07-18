Denny's (DENN) Reaches $21.78 High on Jul, 18; Conatus Pharmaceuticals (CNAT) SI Increased By 8.9%

Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CNAT) had an increase of 8.9% in short interest. CNAT’s SI was 3.27 million shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 8.9% from 3.01M shares previously. With 470,100 avg volume, 7 days are for Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CNAT)’s short sellers to cover CNAT’s short positions. The SI to Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc’s float is 12.15%. The stock decreased 0.59% or $0.0019 during the last trading session, reaching $0.321. About 65,725 shares traded. Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CNAT) has declined 76.56% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 80.99% the S&P500. Some Historical CNAT News: 20/04/2018 – DJ Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CNAT); 04/04/2018 – Conatus Pharmaceuticals Announces Top-line Results from Phase 2b POLT-HCV-SVR Clinical Trial; 07/03/2018 Conatus Pharmaceuticals Reports 2017 Financial Results and Program Updates; 08/03/2018 – Conatus Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 07/03/2018 – Conatus Pharmaceuticals 4Q Loss/Shr 15c; 30/04/2018 – Conatus Announces Completion of Enrollment in ENCORE-PH Phase 2b Clinical Trial of Emricasan in Patients with NASH Cirrhosis an; 09/04/2018 – Conatus Pharmaceuticals Announces Upcoming Oral Presentation at EASL Annual Meeting; 19/03/2018 – Conatus at Investor Day Hosted By H.C. Wainwright Today; 04/04/2018 – CONATUS PHARMACEUTICALS INC – THE TRIAL DID NOT MEET ITS PRIMARY ENDPOINT IN HETEROGENEOUS OVERALL TRIAL POPULATION; 04/04/2018 – CONATUS PHARMACEUTICALS INC – ENCORE-LF FOR LIVER FUNCTION WITH TOP-LINE RESULTS EXPECTED IN SECOND HALF OF 2019

The stock of Denny's Corporation (NASDAQ:DENN) reached all time high today, Jul, 18 and still has $22.65 target or 4.00% above today’s $21.78 share price. This indicates more upside for the $1.31 billion company. This technical setup was reported by Barchart.com. If the $22.65 PT is reached, the company will be worth $52.52 million more. The stock increased 0.23% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $21.78. About 126,723 shares traded. Denny's Corporation (NASDAQ:DENN) has risen 27.66% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.23% the S&P500. Some Historical DENN News: 01/05/2018 – DENNY’S 1Q ADJ EPS 15C, EST. 14C; 01/05/2018 – Denny’s Same-Store Sales Up, Revenue Boosted by Accounting Change; 31/05/2018 – Denny’s at Company Marketing Hosted By Stephens Inc. Today; 30/05/2018 – Denny’s Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By Wedbush for Jun. 6-7

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.05, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 17 investors sold Denny's Corporation shares while 44 reduced holdings. 23 funds opened positions while 34 raised stakes. 54.84 million shares or 0.48% less from 55.11 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bancorporation Of Montreal Can accumulated 0% or 193 shares. Meeder Asset Mgmt, a Ohio-based fund reported 568 shares. Moreover, Great West Life Assurance Com Can has 0% invested in Denny's Corporation (NASDAQ:DENN) for 10,029 shares. Fmr invested 0.01% in Denny's Corporation (NASDAQ:DENN). Moreover, Teton Advsrs has 0.11% invested in Denny's Corporation (NASDAQ:DENN). Advisory Service Network Ltd Liability Company holds 0% or 310 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Voya Mngmt Ltd Liability Co has 0% invested in Denny's Corporation (NASDAQ:DENN). Swiss National Bank & Trust accumulated 114,100 shares. Northern Tru holds 833,527 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) owns 4,291 shares. Moreover, Ameritas Investment Ptnrs Inc has 0% invested in Denny's Corporation (NASDAQ:DENN) for 4,997 shares. Acadian Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability accumulated 434,782 shares. 200,481 are owned by Parametric Port Assocs Limited Liability Corp. 1,176 were reported by Tower Rech Cap Limited (Trc). Fruth Investment Mgmt invested in 0.17% or 22,500 shares.

Analysts await Denny's Corporation (NASDAQ:DENN) to report earnings on July, 29. They expect $0.17 earnings per share, down 5.56% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.18 per share. DENN’s profit will be $10.25 million for 32.03 P/E if the $0.17 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.13 actual earnings per share reported by Denny's Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 30.77% EPS growth.

Denny??s Corporation, through its subsidiary, Denny??s, Inc., owns and operates full-service restaurant chains under the Denny??s brand. The company has market cap of $1.31 billion. As of June 28, 2017, it operated 1,724 franchised, licensed, and firm operated restaurants worldwide, including 125 restaurants in Canada, Puerto Rico, Mexico, New Zealand, Honduras, Costa Rica, Dominican Republic, the United Arab Emirates, the Philippines, Guam, Cura??ao ,and El Salvador. It has a 28.7 P/E ratio. The firm was formerly known as Advantica Restaurant Group, Inc. and changed its name to Denny??s Corporation in 2002.

More notable recent Denny's Corporation (NASDAQ:DENN) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN) Shareholders Have Enjoyed An Impressive 242% Share Price Gain – Yahoo Finance” on July 17, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Wendy’s Banks on Unit Expansion & Technology Amid High Costs – Nasdaq” published on July 18, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Five Surging Strong Buy Stocks To Watch – Nasdaq” on July 16, 2019. More interesting news about Denny's Corporation (NASDAQ:DENN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Domino’s (DPZ) Q2 Earnings Top, Stock Down on Revenue Miss – Nasdaq” published on July 17, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Starbucks Fortifies Global Presence With New Store in Beijing – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 15, 2019.

Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel medicines to treat liver diseases in the United States. The company has market cap of $10.65 million. The Company’s product candidates include Emricasan, an orally active pan-caspase protease inhibitor that is in Phase IIb clinical trials for patients with portal hypertension; for liver function; for patients liver fibrosis caused by nonalcoholic steatohepatitis; and for post-orthotopic liver transplant as a result of hepatitis C virus infection with sustained viral response. It currently has negative earnings.