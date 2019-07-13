Denny's (DENN) Reaches $21.71 52-Week High; Gw Henssler & Associates LTD Boosted Varian Med Sys (VAR) Position By $422,718

Gw Henssler & Associates Ltd increased Varian Med Sys Inc (VAR) stake by 78.36% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Gw Henssler & Associates Ltd acquired 2,998 shares as Varian Med Sys Inc (VAR)’s stock declined 1.91%. The Gw Henssler & Associates Ltd holds 6,824 shares with $967,000 value, up from 3,826 last quarter. Varian Med Sys Inc now has $12.27B valuation. The stock decreased 0.21% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $134.87. About 386,959 shares traded. Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) has risen 10.68% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.25% the S&P500. Some Historical VAR News: 26/03/2018 – varian medical systems, inc | universal cylinder applicator family, un | K172611 | 03/21/2018 |; 16/05/2018 – First Cancer Patients in Korea Treated with Varian HyperArc High-Definition Radiotherapy; 13/03/2018 – SIRTEX MEDICAL – ANNOUNCES FORMAL NOTIFICATION FROM U.S. FEDERAL TRADE COMMISSION & GERMAN FEDERAL CARTEL OFFICE ON PROPOSED ACQUISITION OF CO; 23/03/2018 – Agilysys: Heather Varian Foster Appointed VP of Marketing, a New Position at Agilysys, Effective March 29; 04/05/2018 – VARIAN MEDICAL – NOTES THAT DIRECTORS OF SIRTEX CONTINUE TO UNANIMOUSLY SUPPORT AND RECOMMEND VARIAN SCHEME; 22/05/2018 – VARIAN MEDICAL SYSTEMS INC VAR.N – UNDER TERMS OF SCHEME OF ARRANGEMENT VARIAN HAS RIGHT TO SUBMIT A COUNTERPROPOSAL TO CDH PROPOSAL; 22/05/2018 – VARIAN MEDICAL- VARIAN HAS FORMALLY NOTIFIED SIRTEX THAT IT WILL NOT BE SUBMITTING A COUNTERPROPOSAL; 22/05/2018 – Australia’s Sirtex Medicals gets binding offer from China’s CDH; 04/04/2018 – REG-C-RAD to supply advanced surface tracking solution to Swedish Cancer Center Nya Karolinska Solna through Varian Medical Systems; 27/03/2018 – Varian Eclipse Customers Take Top Overall Spots at World Championships of Treatment Planning

The stock of Denny's Corporation (NASDAQ:DENN) hit a new 52-week high and has $23.45 target or 8.00% above today’s $21.71 share price. The 6 months bullish chart indicates low risk for the $1.31B company. The 1-year high was reported on Jul, 13 by Barchart.com. If the $23.45 price target is reached, the company will be worth $104.72 million more. The stock increased 1.02% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $21.71. About 298,615 shares traded. Denny's Corporation (NASDAQ:DENN) has risen 27.66% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.23% the S&P500. Some Historical DENN News: 14/03/2018 Denny’s Adds Voice Ordering Through Amazon Alexa — MarketWatch; 31/05/2018 – Denny’s at Company Marketing Hosted By Stephens Inc. Today; 22/04/2018 – DJ Denny’s Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DENN); 30/05/2018 – Denny’s Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By Wedbush for Jun. 6-7; 01/05/2018 – DENNY’S 1Q ADJ EPS 15C, EST. 14C; 01/05/2018 – Denny’s 1Q EPS 15c; 24/05/2018 – Denny’s Company Marketing Scheduled By Stephens Inc for May. 31; 15/05/2018 – Wellington Management Group Buys New 1.4% Position in Denny’s; 01/05/2018 – Denny’s Sees 2018 Rev $634M-$642M; 01/05/2018 – Denny’s Same-Store Sales Up, Revenue Boosted by Accounting Change

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.30, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 26 investors sold VAR shares while 169 reduced holdings. 72 funds opened positions while 136 raised stakes. 79.16 million shares or 3.43% less from 81.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Riverhead Capital Mngmt Limited holds 11,478 shares. First Interstate Savings Bank has invested 0.1% of its portfolio in Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR). Moreover, Vanguard Gru has 0.06% invested in Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR). Arizona State Retirement Sys holds 0.07% or 39,518 shares. Fincl Bank Of New York Mellon has 1.09 million shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Polar Llp holds 0.6% in Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) or 454,786 shares. Jacobs Levy Equity Mngmt holds 8,310 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. State Treasurer State Of Michigan holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) for 26,154 shares. California Public Employees Retirement Sys has 585,040 shares. Legal And General Group Public Limited holds 0.06% or 752,056 shares in its portfolio. Pinnacle Assocs Ltd has 0.04% invested in Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) for 12,275 shares. Btim Corporation has 0.41% invested in Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) for 210,692 shares. Moreover, Cwm Limited Co has 0% invested in Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR). Gam Holding Ag, Switzerland-based fund reported 4,501 shares. Stratos Wealth Prns Ltd has 1,480 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio.

More notable recent Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “Varian to Showcase Cancer Care Systems and Software at AAPM 2019 – PRNewswire” on July 11, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Varian Will Acquire Embolic Bead Asset From Boston Scientific – Benzinga” published on July 02, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Cyclotron for Varian ProBeam Compact Proton Therapy System Installed at King Chulalongkorn Memorial Hospital, Bangkok, Thailand – PRNewswire” on July 09, 2019. More interesting news about Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Varian Provides TrueBeam System for IAEA Dosimetry Laboratory in Austria – PRNewswire” published on July 08, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “31 Stocks Moving In Tuesday’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” with publication date: July 09, 2019.

Gw Henssler & Associates Ltd decreased Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) stake by 12,841 shares to 5,907 valued at $1.67 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Visa Inc (NYSE:V) stake by 3,209 shares and now owns 122,371 shares. Ishares Tr (EFA) was reduced too.

Since January 28, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 4 insider sales for $3.64 million activity. KENNEDY KOLLEEN T also sold $144,233 worth of Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) shares.

Analysts await Denny's Corporation (NASDAQ:DENN) to report earnings on July, 29. They expect $0.17 earnings per share, down 5.56% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.18 per share. DENN’s profit will be $10.25M for 31.93 P/E if the $0.17 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.13 actual earnings per share reported by Denny's Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 30.77% EPS growth.

More notable recent Denny's Corporation (NASDAQ:DENN) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why Denny’s Corporation’s (NASDAQ:DENN) High P/E Ratio Isn’t Necessarily A Bad Thing – Yahoo Finance” on June 17, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Does Market Volatility Bother You? 5 Low-Beta Stocks to Buy – Nasdaq” published on July 12, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Starbucks & 4 Restaurant Stocks to Spice Up Your Portfolio – Nasdaq” on July 12, 2019. More interesting news about Denny's Corporation (NASDAQ:DENN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “BJ’s Restaurants Adds Burger Flavors, Menu Innovation in Focus – Nasdaq” published on July 12, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Denny’s Corporation Announces Timing of Second Quarter Results and Conference Call on July 30, 2019 – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: July 09, 2019.