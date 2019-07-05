Denny's (DENN) Reaches $21.41 High on Jul, 5; Haymaker Acquisition – Class A (HYAC) SI Increased By 30.56%

Haymaker Acquisition Corp – Class A (NASDAQ:HYAC) had an increase of 30.56% in short interest. HYAC’s SI was 58,100 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 30.56% from 44,500 shares previously. It closed at $11.85 lastly. It is up 0.00% since July 5, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

The stock of Denny's Corporation (NASDAQ:DENN) reached all time high today, Jul, 5 and still has $22.48 target or 5.00% above today’s $21.41 share price. This indicates more upside for the $1.27B company. This technical setup was reported by Barchart.com. If the $22.48 PT is reached, the company will be worth $63.25 million more. The stock increased 1.18% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $21.41. About 77,973 shares traded. Denny's Corporation (NASDAQ:DENN) has risen 27.66% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.23% the S&P500. Some Historical DENN News: 24/05/2018 – Denny’s Company Marketing Scheduled By Stephens Inc for May. 31; 14/03/2018 Denny’s Adds Voice Ordering Through Amazon Alexa — MarketWatch; 31/05/2018 – Denny’s at Company Marketing Hosted By Stephens Inc. Today; 01/05/2018 – Denny’s Same-Store Sales Up, Revenue Boosted by Accounting Change

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.05, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 17 investors sold Denny's Corporation shares while 44 reduced holdings. 23 funds opened positions while 34 raised stakes. 54.84 million shares or 0.48% less from 55.11 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Royal Bancorporation Of Canada has 29,516 shares. Rice Hall James & Assoc Limited Liability has 52,493 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Glenmede Tru Na accumulated 665 shares or 0% of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Mngmt Inc holds 0% or 392,279 shares in its portfolio. Arrowstreet Cap Partnership, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 1.09M shares. The New York-based Stone Ridge Asset Mngmt Lc has invested 0.04% in Denny's Corporation (NASDAQ:DENN). Morgan Stanley invested in 91,450 shares. Voya Investment Mgmt Ltd Liability Company accumulated 26,310 shares. Massachusetts-based Rhumbline Advisers has invested 0% in Denny's Corporation (NASDAQ:DENN). Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp has 9,300 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Moody Financial Bank Trust Division reported 339 shares. Deutsche Financial Bank Ag accumulated 77,805 shares. Metropolitan Life Insurance New York holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Denny's Corporation (NASDAQ:DENN) for 24,677 shares. Bancshares Of Ny Mellon reported 609,783 shares. 46,937 are held by Bw Gestao De Investimentos Ltda.

Analysts await Denny's Corporation (NASDAQ:DENN) to report earnings on July, 29. They expect $0.17 EPS, down 5.56% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.18 per share. DENN’s profit will be $10.04 million for 31.49 P/E if the $0.17 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.13 actual EPS reported by Denny's Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 30.77% EPS growth.

Denny??s Corporation, through its subsidiary, Denny??s, Inc., owns and operates full-service restaurant chains under the Denny??s brand. The company has market cap of $1.27 billion. As of June 28, 2017, it operated 1,724 franchised, licensed, and firm operated restaurants worldwide, including 125 restaurants in Canada, Puerto Rico, Mexico, New Zealand, Honduras, Costa Rica, Dominican Republic, the United Arab Emirates, the Philippines, Guam, Cura??ao ,and El Salvador. It has a 28.21 P/E ratio. The firm was formerly known as Advantica Restaurant Group, Inc. and changed its name to Denny??s Corporation in 2002.

Haymaker Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company has market cap of $. The firm intends to acquire businesses or assets through merger, capital stock exchange, stock purchase, reorganization, or business combination. It currently has negative earnings.