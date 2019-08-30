Dennys (DENN) Market Value Rose While Brown Advisory Lowered Stake by $746,478; Harvest Fund Advisors Decreased Its Pbf Logistics LP (PBFX) Holding as Market Value Rose

Harvest Fund Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Pbf Logistics Lp (PBFX) by 23.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harvest Fund Advisors Llc sold 328,062 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.73% . The hedge fund held 1.08 million shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.79 million, down from 1.41M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harvest Fund Advisors Llc who had been investing in Pbf Logistics Lp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.29 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.10% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $20.82. About 39,569 shares traded. PBF Logistics LP (NYSE:PBFX) has risen 3.22% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.22% the S&P500. Some Historical PBFX News: 23/05/2018 – PBF LOGISTICS LP – SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $282 MLN; 16/04/2018 – PBF LOGISTICS LP – CUMMINS TERMINAL ASSETS INCLUDE EAST AND WEST TERMINALS CONSISTING OF TWO TRUCK LOADING FACILITIES WITH NINE LOADING BAYS; 16/04/2018 – PBF LOGISTICS LP – PBF LOGISTICS ACQUIRED, THIRD-PARTY CUMMINS TERMINAL, LOCATED IN KNOXVILLE; 16/04/2018 – PBF Logistics Announces Multi-Asset Growth Acquisitions; 16/04/2018 – PBF Logistics Buys Cummin Terminal in Knoxville, Tenn; 16/04/2018 – PBF LOGISTICS LP – TOTAL INVESTMENT OF $125.4 MLN; 16/04/2018 – PBF LOGISTICS LP – PARTNERSHIP REACHED AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE SEVERAL DEVELOPMENT ASSETS FROM SUBSIDIARIES OF PBF ENERGY INC, ITS SPONSOR; 16/03/2018 – PBF Logistics Announces Availability of 2017 K-1 Tax Packages; 16/04/2018 – PBF LOGISTICS LP – DEAL EXPECTED TO BE FINANCED THROUGH CASH ON HAND, BORROWINGS UNDER PARTNERSHIP’S REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY & EQUITY ISSUED TO PBF ENERGY; 03/05/2018 – PBF Logistics 1Q EPS 0c

Brown Advisory Inc decreased its stake in Dennys Corp (DENN) by 2.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brown Advisory Inc sold 41,471 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.21% . The institutional investor held 2.01M shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $36.97 million, down from 2.06 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brown Advisory Inc who had been investing in Dennys Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.40B market cap company. The stock increased 0.36% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $23.58. About 199,977 shares traded. Denny's Corporation (NASDAQ:DENN) has risen 45.55% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 45.55% the S&P500. Some Historical DENN News: 01/05/2018 – Denny’s 1Q EPS 15c; 22/04/2018 – DJ Denny’s Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DENN); 01/05/2018 – Denny’s Sees Full-Year Same-Store Sales Flat to Up 2%; 01/05/2018 – DENNY’S 1Q ADJ EPS 15C, EST. 14C; 24/05/2018 – Denny’s Company Marketing Scheduled By Stephens Inc for May. 31; 14/03/2018 Denny’s Adds Voice Ordering Through Amazon Alexa — MarketWatch; 17/05/2018 – VP Dunn Gifts 700 Of Denny’s Corp; 30/05/2018 – Denny’s Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By Wedbush for Jun. 6-7; 01/05/2018 – Denny’s Same-Store Sales Up, Revenue Boosted by Accounting Change; 15/05/2018 – Wellington Management Group Buys New 1.4% Position in Denny’s

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.05, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 17 investors sold DENN shares while 44 reduced holdings. 23 funds opened positions while 34 raised stakes. 54.84 million shares or 0.48% less from 55.11 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Renaissance Lc reported 0.06% in Denny's Corporation (NASDAQ:DENN). Lord Abbett Ltd Liability has 0.05% invested in Denny's Corporation (NASDAQ:DENN). Swiss Comml Bank reported 114,100 shares. Tower Research Capital Limited Company (Trc) invested 0% of its portfolio in Denny's Corporation (NASDAQ:DENN). Morgan Stanley stated it has 91,450 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale holds 0% or 23,142 shares in its portfolio. New York-based D E Shaw And Communication Inc has invested 0% in Denny's Corporation (NASDAQ:DENN). Moreover, Moody Bank & Trust Tru Division has 0% invested in Denny's Corporation (NASDAQ:DENN). Rhumbline Advisers invested 0% in Denny's Corporation (NASDAQ:DENN). Wells Fargo And Mn has invested 0.02% in Denny's Corporation (NASDAQ:DENN). Meeder Asset Management accumulated 0% or 568 shares. Martingale Asset Mgmt Ltd Partnership has invested 0.06% in Denny's Corporation (NASDAQ:DENN). 7,287 were reported by Bluemountain Cap Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company. Silvercrest Asset Management Grp Llc has invested 0% in Denny's Corporation (NASDAQ:DENN). Prelude Cap Mgmt Ltd Llc has 457 shares for 0% of their portfolio.

Brown Advisory Inc, which manages about $35.26 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Inds Ltd (NYSE:TEVA) by 35,061 shares to 84,989 shares, valued at $1.33M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Suncor Energy Inc New (NYSE:SU) by 166,544 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.70M shares, and has risen its stake in J2 Global Inc (NASDAQ:JCOM).

Harvest Fund Advisors Llc, which manages about $5.20B and $10.22B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB) by 2.78M shares to 11.24 million shares, valued at $407.65M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Kinder Morgan Inc Del (NYSE:KMI) by 19.96M shares in the quarter, for a total of 22.80 million shares, and has risen its stake in Transcanada Corp (NYSE:TRP).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.57 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.57, from 1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 4 investors sold PBFX shares while 10 reduced holdings. 10 funds opened positions while 12 raised stakes. 13.97 million shares or 4.38% less from 14.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Spirit Of America Corporation New York holds 0.22% or 70,625 shares in its portfolio. Financial Bank Of Montreal Can accumulated 0% or 21,605 shares. Raymond James & stated it has 0% in PBF Logistics LP (NYSE:PBFX). Meristem Family Wealth Limited Liability Co invested 0.07% in PBF Logistics LP (NYSE:PBFX). Royal State Bank Of Canada, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 3,266 shares. Harvest Fund Advsrs Lc stated it has 0.22% in PBF Logistics LP (NYSE:PBFX). Clearbridge Investments Lc holds 0.07% or 3.58M shares. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D reported 0.01% stake. Arrowstreet Ltd Partnership reported 0% of its portfolio in PBF Logistics LP (NYSE:PBFX). Deutsche Bank Ag has invested 0% in PBF Logistics LP (NYSE:PBFX). Arrow Investment Advisors Limited Com accumulated 24,536 shares. Jpmorgan Chase And holds 0% or 715,598 shares in its portfolio. Pnc Fincl Grp Inc Inc owns 4,666 shares. State Bank Of America De owns 0% invested in PBF Logistics LP (NYSE:PBFX) for 50,477 shares. Tortoise Capital Ltd has 1.83 million shares for 0.24% of their portfolio.