Dennys (DENN) Market Value Rose While Avenir Has Cut Stake by $1.79 Million; Paragon Capital Management LTD Lifted Position in Microsoft (MSFT) by $3.78 Million as Share Value Rose

Avenir Corp decreased its stake in Dennys Corp (DENN) by 2.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Avenir Corp sold 99,498 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.21% . The institutional investor held 3.98M shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $73.04 million, down from 4.08M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Avenir Corp who had been investing in Dennys Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.32 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.29% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $22.17. About 347,687 shares traded. Denny's Corporation (NASDAQ:DENN) has risen 45.55% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 45.55% the S&P500. Some Historical DENN News: 01/05/2018 – Denny’s 1Q EPS 15c; 15/05/2018 – Wellington Management Group Buys New 1.4% Position in Denny’s; 24/05/2018 – Denny’s Company Marketing Scheduled By Stephens Inc for May. 31; 01/05/2018 – Denny’s Sees 2018 Rev $634M-$642M; 22/04/2018 – DJ Denny’s Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DENN); 30/05/2018 – Denny’s Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By Wedbush for Jun. 6-7; 14/03/2018 Denny’s Adds Voice Ordering Through Amazon Alexa — MarketWatch; 01/05/2018 – DENNY’S 1Q ADJ EPS 15C, EST. 14C; 01/05/2018 – Denny’s 1Q Rev $155.3M; 01/05/2018 – Denny’s Same-Store Sales Up, Revenue Boosted by Accounting Change

Paragon Capital Management Ltd increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 70.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought 32,299 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 78,149 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.22M, up from 45,850 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.84% or $1.16 during the last trading session, reaching $136.9. About 30.79M shares traded or 26.59% up from the average. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 26/03/2018 – FACTBOX-Companies pull Facebook ads on data privacy concerns; 17/04/2018 – Secure Channels Inc. to Exhibit at RSA Conference 2018; 21/05/2018 – MICROSOFT SAYS LAB CREATE MAY FAIL FOR USERS, WORKING ON UPDATE; 14/05/2018 – NRI to Provide mPLAT, on Microsoft Azure and Azure Stack Marketplace in Collaboration with Dell EMC; 02/05/2018 – Microsoft and Apple could get bans on Skype and FaceTime lifted in the UAE; 21/05/2018 – MICROSOFT TO CREATE OPEN AI PLATFORM WITH 4 CHINA UNIVERSITIES; 18/04/2018 – CloudHealth Technologies Announces Support for Microsoft Azure Reserved Virtual Machine Instances; 04/04/2018 – Cloud Service Providers Drove Shipments of 25/50 Gbps Network Adapters in 4Q17, According to Dell’Oro Group; 28/03/2018 – Microsoft Interdisciplinary Scientist Jaron Lanier says Silicon Valley developers knew they were making tech addictive, but said things have gone too far; 29/03/2018 – Microsoft’s veteran windows head Terry Myerson to leave company

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.05, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 17 investors sold DENN shares while 44 reduced holdings. 23 funds opened positions while 34 raised stakes. 54.84 million shares or 0.48% less from 55.11 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 34,219 were accumulated by Stone Ridge Asset Limited Liability Corporation. Meeder Asset Inc stated it has 568 shares. First Republic Invest Incorporated reported 11,400 shares. Silvercrest Asset Mngmt Grp Inc Ltd Liability Company stated it has 0% in Denny's Corporation (NASDAQ:DENN). Hightower Limited Liability Company holds 0% of its portfolio in Denny's Corporation (NASDAQ:DENN) for 11,822 shares. Fruth Inv Management invested 0.17% in Denny's Corporation (NASDAQ:DENN). Gotham Asset has invested 0% in Denny's Corporation (NASDAQ:DENN). Cubist Systematic Strategies holds 0.01% or 14,169 shares. California Employees Retirement Systems reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Denny's Corporation (NASDAQ:DENN). Barclays Plc owns 61,686 shares. Kennedy Capital Mngmt reported 299,735 shares. Gabelli Funds Ltd Company invested in 0.03% or 225,000 shares. Sei Invs reported 42,913 shares. Aperio Group Inc Ltd holds 55,942 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Aqr Capital Mngmt Lc accumulated 47,896 shares or 0% of the stock.

Avenir Corp, which manages about $1.38B and $942.94M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Schein Henry Inc (NASDAQ:HSIC) by 117,011 shares to 448,297 shares, valued at $26.95 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 41,247 shares in the quarter, for a total of 153,395 shares, and has risen its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKB).

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $28.35 million activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lone Pine Cap Lc accumulated 6.23% or 9.04 million shares. Nichols And Pratt Advisers Limited Liability Partnership Ma invested in 2.44% or 245,726 shares. Ariel Invests holds 2.61 million shares. Troy Asset Mgmt owns 2.81 million shares. Bloom Tree Partners Ltd Company owns 591,996 shares. 50,226 are held by Menlo Limited. Platinum Management Limited stated it has 25,835 shares. Martin Tn reported 2.02% stake. Dakota Wealth Mgmt has invested 1.53% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Brown Brothers Harriman & Com holds 0.45% or 557,207 shares in its portfolio. Chase Inv Counsel Corporation holds 2.7% or 44,506 shares. Moors And Cabot has invested 2.51% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). First Wilshire Secs Mngmt Incorporated holds 0.17% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 4,350 shares. Staley Capital Advisers, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 670,067 shares. Rbf Capital Limited Liability Com accumulated 55,000 shares.

Paragon Capital Management Ltd, which manages about $706.03M and $165.23 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Scottsdale Fds (VCSH) by 3,895 shares to 14,646 shares, valued at $1.17 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.