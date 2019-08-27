Dennys (DENN) Holding Maintained by Cardinal Capital Management Llc; Btr Capital Management Stake in Cvs Health (CVS) Lowered by $332,151 as Share Value Declined

Cardinal Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Dennys Corp (DENN) by 6.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cardinal Capital Management Llc bought 233,021 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.21% . The institutional investor held 3.57 million shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $65.60 million, up from 3.34 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Dennys Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.40B market cap company. The stock increased 0.04% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $23.53. About 27,844 shares traded. Denny's Corporation (NASDAQ:DENN) has risen 45.55% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 45.55% the S&P500. Some Historical DENN News: 31/05/2018 – Denny’s at Company Marketing Hosted By Stephens Inc. Today; 17/05/2018 – VP Dunn Gifts 700 Of Denny’s Corp; 01/05/2018 – Denny’s Sees 2018 Rev $634M-$642M; 01/05/2018 – Denny’s Same-Store Sales Up, Revenue Boosted by Accounting Change

Btr Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Cvs Health Corporation (CVS) by 6.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Btr Capital Management Inc sold 6,267 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.55% . The institutional investor held 97,494 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.26 million, down from 103,761 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Btr Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Cvs Health Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $79.17B market cap company. The stock increased 0.20% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $60.88. About 421,924 shares traded. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 17.14% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.14% the S&P500.

More notable recent Denny's Corporation (NASDAQ:DENN) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Denny’s Corporation Announces $25 Million Accelerated Share Repurchase Program – GlobeNewswire” on November 16, 2018, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “Stephens Reiterates Overweight Rating on Denny’s Corporation (DENN), Remains Well Positioned – StreetInsider.com” published on August 14, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Denny’s (DENN) Q2 Earnings Surpass Estimates – Nasdaq” on July 30, 2019. More interesting news about Denny's Corporation (NASDAQ:DENN) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Denny’s Corporation Reports Results for First Quarter 2019 – GlobeNewswire” published on April 30, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Denny’s Corporation Reports Results For Fourth Quarter And Full Year 2018 – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: February 12, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.05, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 17 investors sold DENN shares while 44 reduced holdings. 23 funds opened positions while 34 raised stakes. 54.84 million shares or 0.48% less from 55.11 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio has 0% invested in Denny's Corporation (NASDAQ:DENN). Fincl Bank Of Mellon Corp reported 609,783 shares. Aperio Ltd Llc holds 0% of its portfolio in Denny's Corporation (NASDAQ:DENN) for 55,942 shares. Metropolitan Life Company has invested 0.02% in Denny's Corporation (NASDAQ:DENN). Blackrock has invested 0% in Denny's Corporation (NASDAQ:DENN). Moody State Bank Tru Division holds 339 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Us Bancorp De stated it has 66,530 shares. Geode Mgmt Limited Liability Co accumulated 844,662 shares or 0% of the stock. State Bank Of Montreal Can stated it has 193 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Ameritas Inv owns 4,997 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Vanguard Grp Inc accumulated 3.05M shares. Sawgrass Asset Management Lc holds 0.01% or 17,810 shares in its portfolio. Pnc Service Grp reported 14,941 shares. Bw Gestao De Investimentos Ltda has invested 0.36% of its portfolio in Denny's Corporation (NASDAQ:DENN). The Switzerland-based Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has invested 0% in Denny's Corporation (NASDAQ:DENN).

Cardinal Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.96B and $3.01 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Heritage Finl Corp Wash (NASDAQ:HFWA) by 15,378 shares to 973,796 shares, valued at $29.35 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in United Bankshares Inc West V (NASDAQ:UBSI) by 225,652 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 265,507 shares, and cut its stake in Resideo Technologies Inc.

More notable recent CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “CVS: Waiting Is The Hardest Part – Seeking Alpha” on June 26, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “3 Rock-Solid Reasons Why CVS Health Is the Best Pharmacy Stock on the Market – Yahoo Finance” published on August 11, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “My Unpopular Opinion On CVS Health – Seeking Alpha” on August 13, 2019. More interesting news about CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Payment Processing, Banking Issues Continue To Hinder Small CBD Brands – Benzinga” published on August 20, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Mid-Morning Market Update: Markets Open Lower; CVS Health Earnings Beat Views – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 07, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.64, from 1.89 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 120 investors sold CVS shares while 415 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 543 raised stakes. 969.19 million shares or 6.06% less from 1.03 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Waddell & Reed Fin reported 901,722 shares or 0.12% of all its holdings. Cypress Mngmt Ltd Liability Co owns 12,035 shares. Beacon Fincl has 1.54% invested in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) for 174,717 shares. Nelson Van Denburg And Campbell Wealth Management Group Limited Co holds 0.06% or 4,997 shares. 4,101 were accumulated by Meristem Family Wealth Ltd Liability Corp. Victory Capital Incorporated reported 0.06% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Moreno Evelyn V owns 109,882 shares for 1.75% of their portfolio. Somerset Tru Co owns 758 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Of Vermont owns 62,152 shares or 0.29% of their US portfolio. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board has invested 0.25% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Pub Employees Retirement Of Ohio accumulated 902,428 shares or 0.25% of the stock. Manufacturers Life Ins The holds 0.21% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) for 3.55M shares. Counselors has 0.12% invested in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) for 51,282 shares. Contravisory Invest holds 1.18% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) for 56,369 shares. Jones Lllp holds 0% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) for 13,433 shares.