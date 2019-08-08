Denny’s Corporation (DENN)’s Financial Results Comparing With Darden Restaurants Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

Both Denny’s Corporation (NASDAQ:DENN) and Darden Restaurants Inc. (NYSE:DRI) compete on a level playing field in the Restaurants industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Denny’s Corporation 19 2.13 N/A 0.76 29.57 Darden Restaurants Inc. 117 1.75 N/A 5.74 21.19

Table 1 demonstrates Denny’s Corporation and Darden Restaurants Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Darden Restaurants Inc. has higher revenue and earnings than Denny’s Corporation. The business that is presently more expensive of the two stocks is the one that has a higher price-to-earnings ratio. Denny’s Corporation is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than Darden Restaurants Inc., indicating that it is presently more expensive of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of Denny’s Corporation and Darden Restaurants Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Denny’s Corporation 0.00% -39.4% 13.9% Darden Restaurants Inc. 0.00% 30.9% 12.6%

Volatility & Risk

Denny’s Corporation has a 0.17 beta, while its volatility is 83.00% which is less volatile than S&P 500. Darden Restaurants Inc.’s 69.00% less volatile than S&P 500 volatility due to the stock’s 0.31 beta.

Liquidity

Denny’s Corporation’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 0.5 and 0.5 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Darden Restaurants Inc. are 0.6 and 0.5 respectively. Darden Restaurants Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Denny’s Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for Denny’s Corporation and Darden Restaurants Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Denny’s Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Darden Restaurants Inc. 1 4 10 2.67

Meanwhile, Darden Restaurants Inc.’s consensus target price is $128.38, while its potential upside is 7.95%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 93.2% of Denny’s Corporation shares and 91.9% of Darden Restaurants Inc. shares. Insiders held 3.4% of Denny’s Corporation shares. Insiders Comparatively, held 0.2% of Darden Restaurants Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Denny’s Corporation 4.1% 10.2% 18.21% 28.35% 45.55% 39.36% Darden Restaurants Inc. -2.16% -0.02% 5.22% 14.54% 14.23% 21.73%

For the past year Denny’s Corporation was more bullish than Darden Restaurants Inc.

Summary

Darden Restaurants Inc. beats Denny’s Corporation on 7 of the 11 factors.

DennyÂ’s Corporation, through its subsidiary, DennyÂ’s, Inc., owns and operates full-service restaurant chains under the DennyÂ’s brand. As of December 28, 2016, it operated 1,733 franchised, licensed, and company operated restaurants in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, New Zealand, Mexico, Costa Rica, Dominican Republic, Honduras, Guam, the United Arab Emirates, Curacao N.V., El Salvador, the Philippines, and Trinidad. The company was formerly known as Advantica Restaurant Group, Inc. and changed its name to DennyÂ’s Corporation in 2002. The company was founded in 1953 and is headquartered in Spartanburg, South Carolina.

Darden Restaurants, Inc., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of June 27, 2017, it owned and operated approximately 1,700 restaurants under the Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Seasons 52, Bahama Breeze, and Eddie V's brands. The company was founded in 1968 and is based in Orlando, Florida.