Denny’s Corporation (DENN) and Dine Brands Global Inc. (NYSE:DIN) Contrasting side by side

Both Denny’s Corporation (NASDAQ:DENN) and Dine Brands Global Inc. (NYSE:DIN) compete on a level playing field in the Restaurants industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Denny’s Corporation 18 2.08 N/A 0.76 25.43 Dine Brands Global Inc. 87 2.18 N/A 5.17 17.12

Table 1 highlights Denny’s Corporation and Dine Brands Global Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Dine Brands Global Inc. appears to has higher revenue and earnings than Denny’s Corporation. The company that is more expensive between the two has a higher P/E ratio. Denny’s Corporation’s shares have been trading at higher P/E ratio which means it is presently more expensive than Dine Brands Global Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Denny’s Corporation and Dine Brands Global Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Denny’s Corporation 0.00% -39.4% 13.9% Dine Brands Global Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Risk and Volatility

A 0.17 beta indicates that Denny’s Corporation is 83.00% less volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500. In other hand, Dine Brands Global Inc. has beta of 0.5 which is 50.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Denny’s Corporation is 0.5 while its Quick Ratio stands at 0.5. The Current Ratio of rival Dine Brands Global Inc. is 1.1 and its Quick Ratio is has 1.1. Dine Brands Global Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Denny’s Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is delivered Denny’s Corporation and Dine Brands Global Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Denny’s Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Dine Brands Global Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Competitively the consensus target price of Dine Brands Global Inc. is $127.5, which is potential 23.33% upside.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Denny’s Corporation and Dine Brands Global Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 93.8% and 0%. Insiders owned roughly 3.2% of Denny’s Corporation’s shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 1.2% of Dine Brands Global Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Denny’s Corporation -0.05% 10.84% 10.46% 19.28% 27.66% 19.86% Dine Brands Global Inc. 3.25% -1.02% 3.76% -5.17% 26.56% 31.53%

For the past year Denny’s Corporation was less bullish than Dine Brands Global Inc.

Summary

Dine Brands Global Inc. beats on 9 of the 11 factors Denny’s Corporation.

DennyÂ’s Corporation, through its subsidiary, DennyÂ’s, Inc., owns and operates full-service restaurant chains under the DennyÂ’s brand. As of December 28, 2016, it operated 1,733 franchised, licensed, and company operated restaurants in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, New Zealand, Mexico, Costa Rica, Dominican Republic, Honduras, Guam, the United Arab Emirates, Curacao N.V., El Salvador, the Philippines, and Trinidad. The company was formerly known as Advantica Restaurant Group, Inc. and changed its name to DennyÂ’s Corporation in 2002. The company was founded in 1953 and is headquartered in Spartanburg, South Carolina.

DineEquity, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, owns, franchises, operates, and rents full-service restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Franchise Operations, Rental Operations, Company Restaurant Operations, and Financing Operations. It owns and operates two restaurant concepts, including Applebee's Neighborhood Grill & Bar (Applebee's) in the bar and grill segment of the casual dining category of the restaurant industry; and International House of Pancakes (IHOP) in the family dining category of the restaurant industry. The companyÂ’s Applebee's restaurants offer casual food, drinks, casual dining, and table services; and IHOP restaurants provide full table services, and food and beverage offerings. As of December 31, 2016, it had 2,016 Applebee's franchised restaurants, and 1,723 IHOP franchised and area licensed restaurants; and 10 IHOP company-operated restaurants. DineEquity, Inc. is also involved in the lease or sublease of 691 IHOP franchised restaurants and 1 ApplebeeÂ’s franchised restaurant. The company was formerly known as IHOP Corp. and changed its name to DineEquity, Inc. in June 2008. DineEquity, Inc. was founded in 1958 and is headquartered in Glendale, California.