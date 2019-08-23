Denny’s Corporation (DENN) and Darden Restaurants Inc. (NYSE:DRI) Comparing side by side

We are contrasting Denny’s Corporation (NASDAQ:DENN) and Darden Restaurants Inc. (NYSE:DRI) on their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Restaurants companies, competing one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Denny’s Corporation 20 2.26 N/A 0.76 29.57 Darden Restaurants Inc. 118 1.76 N/A 5.74 21.19

Table 1 demonstrates Denny’s Corporation and Darden Restaurants Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Darden Restaurants Inc. seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to Denny’s Corporation. The company with the higher P/E out of the two companies is considered for more expensive of the two firms presently. Denny’s Corporation’s presently higher P/E ratio makes it the more expensive of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 has Denny’s Corporation and Darden Restaurants Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Denny’s Corporation 0.00% -39.4% 13.9% Darden Restaurants Inc. 0.00% 30.9% 12.6%

Risk & Volatility

A 0.17 beta indicates that Denny’s Corporation is 83.00% less volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500. In other hand, Darden Restaurants Inc. has beta of 0.31 which is 69.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Denny’s Corporation are 0.5 and 0.5 respectively. Its competitor Darden Restaurants Inc.’s Current Ratio is 0.6 and its Quick Ratio is 0.5. Darden Restaurants Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Denny’s Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Denny’s Corporation and Darden Restaurants Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Denny’s Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Darden Restaurants Inc. 1 5 10 2.63

On the other hand, Darden Restaurants Inc.’s potential upside is 5.94% and its consensus price target is $127.88.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 93.2% of Denny’s Corporation shares are owned by institutional investors while 91.9% of Darden Restaurants Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 3.4% of Denny’s Corporation’s shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.2% of Darden Restaurants Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Denny’s Corporation 4.1% 10.2% 18.21% 28.35% 45.55% 39.36% Darden Restaurants Inc. -2.16% -0.02% 5.22% 14.54% 14.23% 21.73%

For the past year Denny’s Corporation was more bullish than Darden Restaurants Inc.

Summary

Darden Restaurants Inc. beats Denny’s Corporation on 7 of the 11 factors.

DennyÂ’s Corporation, through its subsidiary, DennyÂ’s, Inc., owns and operates full-service restaurant chains under the DennyÂ’s brand. As of December 28, 2016, it operated 1,733 franchised, licensed, and company operated restaurants in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, New Zealand, Mexico, Costa Rica, Dominican Republic, Honduras, Guam, the United Arab Emirates, Curacao N.V., El Salvador, the Philippines, and Trinidad. The company was formerly known as Advantica Restaurant Group, Inc. and changed its name to DennyÂ’s Corporation in 2002. The company was founded in 1953 and is headquartered in Spartanburg, South Carolina.

Darden Restaurants, Inc., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of June 27, 2017, it owned and operated approximately 1,700 restaurants under the Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Seasons 52, Bahama Breeze, and Eddie V's brands. The company was founded in 1968 and is based in Orlando, Florida.