Dennis Knowles, Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. (LL)’s insider Picked up 14,000 Shares; Maverick Capital LTD Lowered Its Six Flags Entmt New (SIX) Holding

Maverick Capital Ltd decreased Six Flags Entmt Corp New (SIX) stake by 55.24% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Maverick Capital Ltd sold 263,900 shares as Six Flags Entmt Corp New (SIX)’s stock declined 1.93%. The Maverick Capital Ltd holds 213,870 shares with $10.55M value, down from 477,770 last quarter. Six Flags Entmt Corp New now has $4.57 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.97% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $54.18. About 735,925 shares traded. Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (NYSE:SIX) has declined 18.03% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.03% the S&P500. Some Historical SIX News: 22/05/2018 – Six Flags Adds Five More Parks to US Portfolio; 22/05/2018 – World’s Largest Loop Coaster Opens at Six Flags Great America; 25/04/2018 – Six Flags, Comcast’s Universal Theme Parks See Off-Season Surge; 24/04/2018 – SIX FLAGS SAYS 3 MORE SIX FLAGS PARKS TO OPEN IN CHINA; 06/04/2018 – PUBLIC INVESTMENT FUND SAYS THE SIX FLAGS-BRANDED THEME PARK IN QIDDIYA IS EXPECTED TO OPEN IN 2022; 24/04/2018 – Six Flags 1Q Rev $129M; 31/05/2018 – DC Super-Villain HARLEY QUINN Spinsanity Now Open at Six Flags New England; 24/04/2018 – New Six Flags Parks to be Located in Nanjing, China; 22/05/2018 – Six Flags: Accounting Chief Mario Centola Will Be VP of International Operations and Business Development; 24/04/2018 – Six Flags 1Q Loss $62.3M

Investors sentiment increased to 1.55 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.40, from 1.15 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 11 investors sold Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. shares while 29 reduced holdings. 23 funds opened positions while 39 raised stakes. 22.42 million shares or 1.17% more from 22.16 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pnc Serv Group Inc stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LL). Fmr Ltd Liability Company reported 0% in Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LL). Tiaa Cref Inv Mngmt Limited Liability reported 58,139 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mngmt invested in 0% or 22 shares. Susquehanna Llp stated it has 0% in Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LL). 42,816 were accumulated by Alliancebernstein Ltd Partnership. Ameriprise Financial reported 159,243 shares stake. Voya Invest Mgmt Lc has 0% invested in Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LL) for 11,259 shares. Gagnon Advsr Lc invested 1.81% of its portfolio in Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LL). Great West Life Assurance Co Can holds 35,874 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Quantbot Techs Lp owns 37,000 shares. Mason Street Advsr Lc reported 9,192 shares. The New York-based Art Advisors Lc has invested 0.05% in Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LL). 866,800 are held by Renaissance Technology Limited Liability Corp. Legal & General Gru Public owns 66,991 shares.

Dennis Knowles, an insider and also CEO & President of the big company Lumber Liquidators Holdings Inc made an acquision. He purchased 14,000 shares of the corporation with the insider trading deal valued at near $112,610 U.S. Dollars – based on a market price of $8.0 for each one share. Dennis Knowles presently has rights to 102,241 shares or 0.36% of Lumber Liquidators Holdings Inc’s market cap.

Since May 30, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $39,592 activity. Tyson Charles E also bought $39,592 worth of Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LL) on Thursday, May 30.

Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hardwood flooring, and hardwood flooring enhancements and accessories. The company has market cap of $232.35 million. The firm offers hardwood species, engineered hardwood, laminates, and resilient vinyl flooring; renewable flooring, and bamboo and cork products; and a selection of flooring enhancements and accessories, including moldings, noise-reducing underlay, adhesives, and flooring tools under the Bellawood brand and Lumber Liquidators name. It currently has negative earnings. It also provides in-home delivery and installation services.

It closed at $8.1 lastly. It is up 64.01% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 64.01% the S&P500. Some Historical LL News: 16/03/2018 LUMBER LIQUIDATORS HOLDINGS INC LL.N : LOOP CAPITAL RAISES TO BUY FROM HOLD; 29/05/2018 – Lumber Liquidators Appoints Charles Tyson as Chief Customer Experience Officer; 01/05/2018 – Lumber Liquidators Narrows Loss, Reiterates 2018 Targets; 03/05/2018 – Lumber Liquidators Non-Deal Roadshow Set By Wedbush for May. 10; 16/03/2018 – LUMBER LIQUIDATORS HOLDINGS INC LL.N : LOOP CAPITAL RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $30 FROM $22; 19/04/2018 – DJ Lumber Liquidators Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LL); 29/03/2018 – Lumber Liquidators: Marco Pescara, Chief Merchandising and Marketing Officer, Resigns to Pursue Other Opportunities; 21/03/2018 – LUMBER LIQUIDATORS-TO PROVIDE $36 MLN TO SETTLE CLAIMS BROUGHT ON BEHALF OF BUYERS OF CO’S CHINESE-MANUFACTURED LAMINATE FLOORING SOLD BETWEEN 2009-2015; 01/05/2018 – Lumber Liquidators 1Q Loss/Shr 7c; 21/03/2018 – LUMBER LIQUIDATORS – ON MARCH 15, ENTERED SETTLEMENT AGREEMENT WITH PLAINTIFFS CONSISTENT WITH TERMS OF MOU RELATED TO OCT 23 LITIGATIONS

Among 3 analysts covering Lumber Liquidators Holdings (NYSE:LL), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Lumber Liquidators Holdings has $12 highest and $10 lowest target. $10.33’s average target is 27.53% above currents $8.1 stock price. Lumber Liquidators Holdings had 12 analyst reports since February 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Hold” rating by Wedbush given on Wednesday, March 13. The stock of Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LL) has “Hold” rating given on Tuesday, March 19 by Morgan Stanley. Wedbush maintained Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LL) on Tuesday, March 19 with “Hold” rating.

Analysts await Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (NYSE:SIX) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.31 EPS, up 6.94% or $0.15 from last year’s $2.16 per share. SIX’s profit will be $194.84 million for 5.86 P/E if the $2.31 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.00 actual EPS reported by Six Flags Entertainment Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 131.00% EPS growth.

Among 4 analysts covering Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. Six Flags Entertainment has $6200 highest and $49 lowest target. $59’s average target is 8.90% above currents $54.18 stock price. Six Flags Entertainment had 11 analyst reports since February 15, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Sector Weight” rating given on Friday, February 15 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. Wells Fargo upgraded Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (NYSE:SIX) rating on Tuesday, July 9. Wells Fargo has “Outperform” rating and $5600 target. The stock has “Hold” rating by Wells Fargo on Monday, March 25. The rating was upgraded by Wedbush to “Outperform” on Wednesday, June 19. The stock of Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (NYSE:SIX) has “Overweight” rating given on Monday, July 1 by KeyBanc Capital Markets.