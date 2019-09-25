Denison Mines Corp. (DNN)’s Financial Results Comparing With Maverix Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MMX)

As Industrial Metals & Minerals businesses, Denison Mines Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN) and Maverix Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MMX), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Denison Mines Corp. N/A 0.00 N/A -0.04 0.00 Maverix Metals Inc. 5 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Denison Mines Corp. 0.00% -13% -9.2% Maverix Metals Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 7.3% of Denison Mines Corp. shares and 0.87% of Maverix Metals Inc. shares. About 12% of Denison Mines Corp.’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 85.59% of Maverix Metals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Denison Mines Corp. 10.92% -6.24% -9.31% -4.22% -2.06% 5.54% Maverix Metals Inc. 14.36% 10.23% 25.26% 33.49% 85.5% 45.95%

For the past year Denison Mines Corp. has weaker performance than Maverix Metals Inc.

Summary

Maverix Metals Inc. beats on 5 of the 6 factors Denison Mines Corp.

Denison Mines Corp. engages in uranium mining and related activities in Canada. The company is involved in the acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium properties; and extraction, processing, and sale of uranium. Its assets include a 22.50% interest in the McClean Lake uranium processing facility and uranium deposits; a 25.17% interest in the Midwest uranium project; and a 60% interest in the Wheeler River project located in northern Saskatchewan. The companyÂ’s assets also comprise a 63.01% interest in Waterbury Lake project; 100% interest in the Johnston Lake project; 30% interest in the Mann Lake project; and 22.76% interest in Wolly project situated in the Athabasca Basin, northern Saskatchewan. It also provides mine decommissioning and environmental services to a variety of industry and government clients. The company was formerly known as International Uranium Corporation and changed its name to Denison Mines Corp. in December 2006. Denison Mines Corp. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.