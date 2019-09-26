Denison Mines Corp. (DNN)’s Financial Results Comparing With BHP Group (NYSE:BBL)

We will be contrasting the differences between Denison Mines Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN) and BHP Group (NYSE:BBL) as far as risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Industrial Metals & Minerals industry.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Denison Mines Corp. N/A 0.00 N/A -0.04 0.00 BHP Group 47 2.43 N/A 3.50 13.64

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Denison Mines Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN) and BHP Group (NYSE:BBL)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Denison Mines Corp. 0.00% -13% -9.2% BHP Group 0.00% 4.6% 2.3%

Risk & Volatility

A 1.23 beta means Denison Mines Corp.’s volatility is 23.00% more than S&P 500’s volatility. BHP Group’s 7.00% less volatile than S&P 500 which is a result of the 0.93 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Denison Mines Corp. are 2.1 and 1.8 respectively. Its competitor BHP Group’s Current Ratio is 2.5 and its Quick Ratio is 2.2. BHP Group can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Denison Mines Corp.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 7.3% of Denison Mines Corp. shares are held by institutional investors while 4.6% of BHP Group are owned by institutional investors. Denison Mines Corp.’s share held by insiders are 12%. Comparatively, BHP Group has 0.2% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Denison Mines Corp. 10.92% -6.24% -9.31% -4.22% -2.06% 5.54% BHP Group -2.41% -7.08% 3.2% 7.43% 10.27% 19.58%

For the past year Denison Mines Corp. was less bullish than BHP Group.

Summary

BHP Group beats on 8 of the 8 factors Denison Mines Corp.

Denison Mines Corp. engages in uranium mining and related activities in Canada. The company is involved in the acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium properties; and extraction, processing, and sale of uranium. Its assets include a 22.50% interest in the McClean Lake uranium processing facility and uranium deposits; a 25.17% interest in the Midwest uranium project; and a 60% interest in the Wheeler River project located in northern Saskatchewan. The companyÂ’s assets also comprise a 63.01% interest in Waterbury Lake project; 100% interest in the Johnston Lake project; 30% interest in the Mann Lake project; and 22.76% interest in Wolly project situated in the Athabasca Basin, northern Saskatchewan. It also provides mine decommissioning and environmental services to a variety of industry and government clients. The company was formerly known as International Uranium Corporation and changed its name to Denison Mines Corp. in December 2006. Denison Mines Corp. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.