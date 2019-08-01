Denison Mines Corp. (DNN) EPS Estimated At $-0.01; Bruker Has 0.99 Sentiment

Bruker Corp (BRKR) investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in Q1 2019. It’s down -0.43, from 1.42 in 2018Q4. The ratio dropped, as 99 institutional investors increased and started new positions, while 100 cut down and sold stock positions in Bruker Corp. The institutional investors in our database reported: 102.20 million shares, down from 104.40 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of institutional investors holding Bruker Corp in top ten positions decreased from 1 to 0 for a decrease of 1. Sold All: 24 Reduced: 76 Increased: 55 New Position: 44.

Sensato Investors Llc holds 2.21% of its portfolio in Bruker Corporation for 205,588 shares. Thompson Rubinstein Investment Management Inc Or owns 141,183 shares or 1.75% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Palisade Capital Management Llc Nj has 0.79% invested in the company for 638,731 shares. The Massachusetts-based Acadian Asset Management Llc has invested 0.7% in the stock. Aurora Investment Counsel, a Georgia-based fund reported 42,212 shares.

Bruker Corporation develops, manufactures, and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions worldwide. The company has market cap of $7.50 billion. The firm operates through two divisions, Bruker Scientific Instruments, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies. It has a 40.93 P/E ratio. It offers life science tools based on magnetic resonance technology; life science mass spectrometry and ion mobility spectrometry systems; infrared spectroscopy and radiological/nuclear detectors for chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear and explosive detection in emergency response, homeland security, and defense applications; and analytical and process analysis instruments and solutions.

Denison Mines Corp. engages in uranium mining and related activities in Canada. The company has market cap of $288.08 million. The firm is involved in the acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium properties; and extraction, processing, and sale of uranium. It currently has negative earnings. The Company’s assets include a 22.50% interest in the McClean Lake uranium processing facility and uranium deposits; a 25.17% interest in the Midwest uranium project; and a 60% interest in the Wheeler River project located in northern Saskatchewan.