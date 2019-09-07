Denison Mines Corp. (DNN) and Its Rivals Financial Results Comparison

Denison Mines Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN) is a company in the Industrial Metals & Minerals industry and that’s how we compare it to its peers. The comparing will be based on the analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

7.3% of Denison Mines Corp.’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 37.39% of all Industrial Metals & Minerals’s companies shares are owned by institutional investors. 12% of Denison Mines Corp. shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 14.75% of all Industrial Metals & Minerals companies shares are owned by company insiders.

Profitability

On first table we have Denison Mines Corp. and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Denison Mines Corp. 0.00% -13.00% -9.20% Industry Average 22.91% 43.41% 10.63%

Valuation & Earnings

The following data compares Denison Mines Corp. and its peers’ valuation, top-line revenue and net profit.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Denison Mines Corp. N/A N/A 0.00 Industry Average 356.49M 1.56B 23.17

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 shows breakdown of recent ratings for Denison Mines Corp. and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Denison Mines Corp. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.00 1.50 1.80 2.40

As a group, Industrial Metals & Minerals companies have a potential upside of 79.86%.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Denison Mines Corp. and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Denison Mines Corp. 10.92% -6.24% -9.31% -4.22% -2.06% 5.54% Industry Average 6.72% 13.97% 15.44% 14.55% 14.25% 25.73%

For the past year Denison Mines Corp. has weaker performance than Denison Mines Corp.’s competitors.

Liquidity

Denison Mines Corp. has a Current Ratio of 2.1 and a Quick Ratio of 1.8. Competitively, Denison Mines Corp.’s rivals Current Ratio is 2.27 and has 1.81 Quick Ratio. Denison Mines Corp.’s competitors have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Denison Mines Corp.

Volatility & Risk

A beta of 1.23 shows that Denison Mines Corp. is 23.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Denison Mines Corp.’s rivals are 40.52% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 1.41 beta.

Dividends

Denison Mines Corp. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Denison Mines Corp.’s competitors beat Denison Mines Corp. on 4 of the 4 factors.

Denison Mines Corp. engages in uranium mining and related activities in Canada. The company is involved in the acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium properties; and extraction, processing, and sale of uranium. Its assets include a 22.50% interest in the McClean Lake uranium processing facility and uranium deposits; a 25.17% interest in the Midwest uranium project; and a 60% interest in the Wheeler River project located in northern Saskatchewan. The companyÂ’s assets also comprise a 63.01% interest in Waterbury Lake project; 100% interest in the Johnston Lake project; 30% interest in the Mann Lake project; and 22.76% interest in Wolly project situated in the Athabasca Basin, northern Saskatchewan. It also provides mine decommissioning and environmental services to a variety of industry and government clients. The company was formerly known as International Uranium Corporation and changed its name to Denison Mines Corp. in December 2006. Denison Mines Corp. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.