Denison Mines Corp. (DNN) and BHP Group (NYSE:BBL) Contrasting side by side

Denison Mines Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN) and BHP Group (NYSE:BBL), both competing one another are Industrial Metals & Minerals companies. We will contrast their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Denison Mines Corp. 1 0.00 N/A -0.04 0.00 BHP Group 47 2.30 N/A 3.50 13.64

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Denison Mines Corp. and BHP Group.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Denison Mines Corp. 0.00% -13% -9.2% BHP Group 0.00% 4.6% 2.3%

Volatility and Risk

Denison Mines Corp. has a 1.23 beta, while its volatility is 23.00% which is more volatile than S&P 500. From a competition point of view, BHP Group has a 0.93 beta which is 7.00% less volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

Denison Mines Corp.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 2.1 and 1.8 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor BHP Group are 2.5 and 2.2 respectively. BHP Group therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Denison Mines Corp.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 7.3% of Denison Mines Corp. shares and 4.6% of BHP Group shares. Insiders held 12% of Denison Mines Corp. shares. Insiders Comparatively, held 0.2% of BHP Group shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Denison Mines Corp. 10.92% -6.24% -9.31% -4.22% -2.06% 5.54% BHP Group -2.41% -7.08% 3.2% 7.43% 10.27% 19.58%

For the past year Denison Mines Corp. was less bullish than BHP Group.

Summary

BHP Group beats on 8 of the 8 factors Denison Mines Corp.

Denison Mines Corp. engages in uranium mining and related activities in Canada. The company is involved in the acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium properties; and extraction, processing, and sale of uranium. Its assets include a 22.50% interest in the McClean Lake uranium processing facility and uranium deposits; a 25.17% interest in the Midwest uranium project; and a 60% interest in the Wheeler River project located in northern Saskatchewan. The companyÂ’s assets also comprise a 63.01% interest in Waterbury Lake project; 100% interest in the Johnston Lake project; 30% interest in the Mann Lake project; and 22.76% interest in Wolly project situated in the Athabasca Basin, northern Saskatchewan. It also provides mine decommissioning and environmental services to a variety of industry and government clients. The company was formerly known as International Uranium Corporation and changed its name to Denison Mines Corp. in December 2006. Denison Mines Corp. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.