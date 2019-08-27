Denbury Resources Inc. (DNR)’s Financial Results Comparing With Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES)

Denbury Resources Inc. (NYSE:DNR) and Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES) compete with each other in the Independent Oil & Gas sector. We will analyze and contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Denbury Resources Inc. 2 0.35 N/A 0.56 2.01 Hess Corporation 61 2.81 N/A -0.62 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Denbury Resources Inc. (NYSE:DNR) and Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Denbury Resources Inc. 0.00% 25.1% 5.5% Hess Corporation 0.00% -1.9% -0.9%

Volatility and Risk

A 3.34 beta indicates that Denbury Resources Inc. is 234.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Hess Corporation is 96.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 1.96 beta.

Liquidity

Denbury Resources Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 0.6 and 0.6 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Hess Corporation are 1.7 and 1.6 respectively. Hess Corporation therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Denbury Resources Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Ratings and Recommendations for Denbury Resources Inc. and Hess Corporation can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Denbury Resources Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Hess Corporation 0 1 3 2.75

Denbury Resources Inc. has a 65.05% upside potential and an average target price of $1.7. On the other hand, Hess Corporation’s potential upside is 20.16% and its consensus target price is $72. The information presented earlier suggests that Denbury Resources Inc. looks more robust than Hess Corporation as far as analyst view.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 84.9% of Denbury Resources Inc. shares and 96.2% of Hess Corporation shares. Insiders owned roughly 1.6% of Denbury Resources Inc.’s shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.8% of Hess Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Denbury Resources Inc. 0% -12.4% -42.05% -46.45% -75.85% -33.92% Hess Corporation 7% 0.89% 2.74% 20.23% 0.25% 60.1%

For the past year Denbury Resources Inc. has -33.92% weaker performance while Hess Corporation has 60.1% stronger performance.

Denbury Resources Inc. operates as an independent oil and natural gas company in the United States. The company primarily focuses on enhanced oil recovery utilizing carbon dioxide. It holds properties located in Mississippi, Texas, Louisiana, and Alabama in the Gulf Coast region; and in Montana, North Dakota, and Wyoming in the Rocky Mountain region. As of December 31, 2016, the company had 254.5 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated proved oil and natural gas reserves. Denbury Resources Inc. was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Bakken Midstream. It is also involved in crude oil and natural gas gathering, processing of natural gas and the fractionation of natural gas liquids, transportation of crude oil by rail car, terminaling and loading crude oil and natural gas liquids, and the storage and terminating of propane primarily in the Bakken and Three Forks Shale plays in the Williston Basin area of North Dakota. The company operates primarily in the United States, Denmark, Equatorial Guinea, the Joint Development Area of Malaysia/Thailand, Malaysia, and Norway. As of December 31, 2016, it had total proved reserves of 1,109 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in New York, New York.