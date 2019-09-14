Denbury Resources Inc. (DNR)’s Financial Results Comparing With EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT)

Both Denbury Resources Inc. (NYSE:DNR) and EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT) are each other’s competitor in the Independent Oil & Gas industry. Thus the compare of their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Denbury Resources Inc. 2 0.41 N/A 0.56 2.01 EQT Corporation 17 0.67 N/A -3.28 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Denbury Resources Inc. and EQT Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Denbury Resources Inc. and EQT Corporation’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Denbury Resources Inc. 0.00% 25.1% 5.5% EQT Corporation 0.00% -3.2% -1.6%

Volatility & Risk

Denbury Resources Inc.’s 3.34 beta indicates that its volatility is 234.00% more volatile than that of S&P 500. In other hand, EQT Corporation has beta of 0.56 which is 44.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Denbury Resources Inc. is 0.6 while its Current Ratio is 0.6. Meanwhile, EQT Corporation has a Current Ratio of 1 while its Quick Ratio is 1. EQT Corporation is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Denbury Resources Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Denbury Resources Inc. and EQT Corporation Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Denbury Resources Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 EQT Corporation 1 2 0 2.67

The average price target of Denbury Resources Inc. is $1.7, with potential upside of 39.34%. EQT Corporation on the other hand boasts of a $16.5 average price target and a 35.69% potential upside. The results from earlier shows that analysts opinion suggest that Denbury Resources Inc. seems more appealing than EQT Corporation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Denbury Resources Inc. and EQT Corporation has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 84.9% and 98.6%. Insiders owned roughly 1.6% of Denbury Resources Inc.’s shares. Insiders Comparatively, owned 0.4% of EQT Corporation shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Denbury Resources Inc. 0% -12.4% -42.05% -46.45% -75.85% -33.92% EQT Corporation -5.09% -5.97% -24.75% -23.88% -44.14% -20.01%

For the past year EQT Corporation has weaker performance than Denbury Resources Inc.

Denbury Resources Inc. operates as an independent oil and natural gas company in the United States. The company primarily focuses on enhanced oil recovery utilizing carbon dioxide. It holds properties located in Mississippi, Texas, Louisiana, and Alabama in the Gulf Coast region; and in Montana, North Dakota, and Wyoming in the Rocky Mountain region. As of December 31, 2016, the company had 254.5 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated proved oil and natural gas reserves. Denbury Resources Inc. was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

EQT Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated energy company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: EQT Production, EQT Gathering, and EQT Transmission. The EQT Production segment engages in the exploration for, development, and production of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil primarily in the Appalachian Basin. As of December 31, 2016, this segment had 13.5 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, NGL, and crude oil reserves across approximately 3.6 million gross acres comprising approximately 790,000 gross acres in the Marcellus play. The EQT Gathering is involved in natural gas gathering activities. As of December 31, 2016, this segment operates approximately 300 miles of high pressure gathering lines with approximately 1.8 billion cubic feet of total firm gathering capacity and various interconnect points; and approximately 1,500 miles of FERC-regulated low pressure gathering lines. The EQT Transmission segment engages in natural gas transmission and storage activities. As of December 31, 2016, this segment operates approximately 950-mile FERC-regulated interstate pipeline that connects to six interstate pipelines and multiple distribution companies. EQT Corporation was founded in 1925 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.