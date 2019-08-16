Denbury Resources Inc. (DNR)’s Financial Results Comparing With Chesapeake Energy Corporation (NYSE:CHK)

Denbury Resources Inc. (NYSE:DNR) and Chesapeake Energy Corporation (NYSE:CHK) compete against each other in the Independent Oil & Gas sector. We will contrast them and contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Denbury Resources Inc. 2 0.34 N/A 0.56 2.01 Chesapeake Energy Corporation 2 0.21 N/A 0.53 3.44

Table 1 demonstrates Denbury Resources Inc. and Chesapeake Energy Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Chesapeake Energy Corporation seems to has lower earnings, but higher revenue compared to Denbury Resources Inc. The company that is more affordable between the two has a lower P/E ratio. Denbury Resources Inc.’s current P/E ratio is lower than that of Chesapeake Energy Corporation, which means that it is the affordable of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Denbury Resources Inc. 0.00% 25.1% 5.5% Chesapeake Energy Corporation 0.00% -206.5% 3.4%

Risk & Volatility

A 3.34 beta indicates that Denbury Resources Inc. is 234.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500. Chesapeake Energy Corporation has a 2.42 beta and it is 142.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

0.6 and 0.6 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Denbury Resources Inc. Its rival Chesapeake Energy Corporation’s Current and Quick Ratios are 0.5 and 0.5 respectively. Denbury Resources Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Chesapeake Energy Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is given Denbury Resources Inc. and Chesapeake Energy Corporation’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Denbury Resources Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Chesapeake Energy Corporation 2 3 2 2.29

The upside potential is 70.85% for Denbury Resources Inc. with consensus price target of $1.7. Competitively the consensus price target of Chesapeake Energy Corporation is $3.17, which is potential 145.74% upside. Based on the analysts view we can conclude, Chesapeake Energy Corporation is looking more favorable than Denbury Resources Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Denbury Resources Inc. and Chesapeake Energy Corporation has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 84.9% and 71.2%. About 1.6% of Denbury Resources Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, Chesapeake Energy Corporation has 0.9% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Denbury Resources Inc. 0% -12.4% -42.05% -46.45% -75.85% -33.92% Chesapeake Energy Corporation 4.62% -7.65% -36.04% -37.59% -61.24% -13.81%

For the past year Chesapeake Energy Corporation has weaker performance than Denbury Resources Inc.

Summary

Chesapeake Energy Corporation beats Denbury Resources Inc. on 7 of the 12 factors.

Denbury Resources Inc. operates as an independent oil and natural gas company in the United States. The company primarily focuses on enhanced oil recovery utilizing carbon dioxide. It holds properties located in Mississippi, Texas, Louisiana, and Alabama in the Gulf Coast region; and in Montana, North Dakota, and Wyoming in the Rocky Mountain region. As of December 31, 2016, the company had 254.5 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated proved oil and natural gas reserves. Denbury Resources Inc. was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

Chesapeake Energy Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties for the production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGL) from underground reservoirs in the United States. It operates in two segments, Exploration and Production; and Marketing, Gathering, and Compression. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays, including the Haynesville/Bossier Shales in northwestern Louisiana and East Texas; the Marcellus Shale in the northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania. It also holds interests in liquids-rich resource plays, such as the Eagle Ford Shale in South Texas; the Utica Shale in Ohio; the Anadarko Basin in northwestern Oklahoma; and the stacked pay in the Powder River Basin in Wyoming. The company owns interests in approximately 22,700 oil and natural gas wells. As of December 31, 2016, it had estimated proved reserves of 1.708 billion barrels of oil equivalent. The company also provides oil, natural gas, and NGL marketing services comprising commodity price structuring, securing and negotiating gathering, hauling, processing and transportation, contract administration, and nomination services for Chesapeake-operated wells; and marketing services for third-party producers, as well as designs, engineers, fabricates, installs, and sells natural gas compression units, accessories, and equipment used in the production, treatment, and processing of oil and natural gas. Chesapeake Energy Corporation was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.