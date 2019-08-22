Denbury Resources Inc. (DNR)’s Financial Results Comparing With Brigham Minerals Inc. (NYSE:MNRL)

Denbury Resources Inc. (NYSE:DNR) and Brigham Minerals Inc. (NYSE:MNRL) are two firms in the Independent Oil & Gas that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Denbury Resources Inc. 2 0.39 N/A 0.56 2.01 Brigham Minerals Inc. 21 50.05 N/A 0.62 34.76

In table 1 we can see Denbury Resources Inc. and Brigham Minerals Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Brigham Minerals Inc. is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than Denbury Resources Inc. The business that is more affordable between the two has a lower price-to-earnings ratio. Denbury Resources Inc. has been trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Brigham Minerals Inc., which means that it is at the moment the more affordable of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Denbury Resources Inc. and Brigham Minerals Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Denbury Resources Inc. 0.00% 25.1% 5.5% Brigham Minerals Inc. 0.00% 7.9% 5.7%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Denbury Resources Inc. are 0.6 and 0.6 respectively. Its competitor Brigham Minerals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 4.3 and its Quick Ratio is 4.3. Brigham Minerals Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Denbury Resources Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The Recommendations and Ratings for Denbury Resources Inc. and Brigham Minerals Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Denbury Resources Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Brigham Minerals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Denbury Resources Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 46.55% and an $1.7 consensus target price.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Denbury Resources Inc. and Brigham Minerals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 84.9% and 27.9% respectively. Denbury Resources Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 1.6%. Comparatively, Brigham Minerals Inc. has 1.2% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Denbury Resources Inc. 0% -12.4% -42.05% -46.45% -75.85% -33.92% Brigham Minerals Inc. -1.33% -1.11% 5.41% 0% 0% 7.68%

For the past year Denbury Resources Inc. had bearish trend while Brigham Minerals Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 10 of the 11 factors Brigham Minerals Inc. beats Denbury Resources Inc.

Denbury Resources Inc. operates as an independent oil and natural gas company in the United States. The company primarily focuses on enhanced oil recovery utilizing carbon dioxide. It holds properties located in Mississippi, Texas, Louisiana, and Alabama in the Gulf Coast region; and in Montana, North Dakota, and Wyoming in the Rocky Mountain region. As of December 31, 2016, the company had 254.5 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated proved oil and natural gas reserves. Denbury Resources Inc. was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.